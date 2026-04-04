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Home > World News > ‘What If Bab el-Mandeb Shuts?’: After Strait Of Hormuz Blockade, Iran Raises Stakes Further, Signals Potential Disruption To Key Oil Lifeline And Global Shipping Route

‘What If Bab el-Mandeb Shuts?’: After Strait Of Hormuz Blockade, Iran Raises Stakes Further, Signals Potential Disruption To Key Oil Lifeline And Global Shipping Route

Iran has raised concerns about a potential disruption of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait after its move in the Strait of Hormuz, signaling a broader strategy to pressure global trade routes. Such a development could severely impact global oil supply and shipping, heightening fears of a wider energy and economic crisis.

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Last updated: April 4, 2026 10:35:53 IST

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‘What If Bab el-Mandeb Shuts?’: After Strait Of Hormuz Blockade, Iran Raises Stakes Further, Signals Potential Disruption To Key Oil Lifeline And Global Shipping Route

A prominent Iranian lawmaker has proposed that Tehran could increase pressure on its enemies by focusing on the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, one of the most important maritime chokepoints in the world, in addition to the existing maritime blockade of the Strait of Hormuz to hostile vessels. In a series of questions posted on the social media site X on Friday, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf alluded to the possibility of major disruption. His comments coincide with the fact that international shipping is still under tremendous logistical and economic pressure due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

What Did Iran Say Regarding Bab el-Mandeb Strait?

Ghalibaf questioned how dependent the world is on the passage, raising the stakes of vulnerabilities in global supply chains. “What percentage of the world’s shipments of oil, LNG, wheat, rice, and fertiliser cross the Bab el-Mandeb Strait?” he inquired.” The Speaker went on to say that certain countries and businesses might be especially vulnerable to this kind of calculated action. “Which countries and companies account for the highest transit volumes through the strait?” The message went on to suggest that the Islamic Republic is assessing the most effective means of applying pressure. This strategic posturing on the maritime front coincides with a major escalation on the battlefield. Iranian and allied forces have launched “Wave 93” of a sustained retaliatory campaign, striking critical Israeli military staging grounds deep within the occupied territories, state broadcaster Press TV reported. The strikes are described as a direct response to recent hostilities, marking a significant escalation in the regional confrontation.

Iran’s Recent Operation True Promise 4 

This most recent stage of “Operation True Promise 4” was executed on Friday afternoon, according to a statement released by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) and reported by Press TV. The IRGC dedicated the operations to Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah and Sheikh Ahmed Yassin, two of the most well-known leaders of Islamist “resistance” activities against Israel in the Middle East. The mission targeted key targets in the north and the center of the occupied territories. Zionist army concentrations and battle support centers in Western Galilee, Haifa, Kafr Kanna, and Krayot were allegedly “precisely hit” during the “fierce assault.” According to Press TV, the operation’s goal was to use carefully coordinated strikes to weaken the military capabilities of the forces stationed in these areas.  Detailing the technical aspects of the raid, the IRGC confirmed it was a joint endeavour with the Islamic Resistance. The wave utilised a “combination of solid and liquid fuel missiles, long-range and guided, and suicide drones,” with the military command vowing that the launches “will continue continuously, uninterruptedly, and shot after shot.”

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This “sweeping strike” comes after an offensive against Iran on February 28 that claimed the lives of several senior military leaders as well as Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the former leader of the Islamic Revolution. Tehran sees these retaliatory actions as a justifiable protection of its national sovereignty, according to Press TV. Tehran claims that the counteroffensive also targets Iran’s civilian infrastructure and energy sectors on purpose. According to Press TV, hundreds of Iranian civilians were killed as a result of earlier acts by opposing troops, including about 170 youngsters in a Minab primary school. These “successful retaliatory strikes” have “inflicted heavy losses” on Washington and Tel Aviv, according to the IRGC. Press TV stated that the precision of the latest operations has “demonstrated the futility” of the military posturing maintained by the United States and Israel in the region.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: When Is Strait Of Hormuz Likely To Reopen? US Intelligence Provides Important Update, Says ‘Iran To…’

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Tags: Bab el Mandeb Strait threatglobal oil supply crisis 2026Iran Bab el Mandeb warningIran global oil disruptionIran maritime blockade expansionRed Sea shipping crisisStrait of Hormuz Blockade

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‘What If Bab el-Mandeb Shuts?’: After Strait Of Hormuz Blockade, Iran Raises Stakes Further, Signals Potential Disruption To Key Oil Lifeline And Global Shipping Route

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‘What If Bab el-Mandeb Shuts?’: After Strait Of Hormuz Blockade, Iran Raises Stakes Further, Signals Potential Disruption To Key Oil Lifeline And Global Shipping Route

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‘What If Bab el-Mandeb Shuts?’: After Strait Of Hormuz Blockade, Iran Raises Stakes Further, Signals Potential Disruption To Key Oil Lifeline And Global Shipping Route
‘What If Bab el-Mandeb Shuts?’: After Strait Of Hormuz Blockade, Iran Raises Stakes Further, Signals Potential Disruption To Key Oil Lifeline And Global Shipping Route
‘What If Bab el-Mandeb Shuts?’: After Strait Of Hormuz Blockade, Iran Raises Stakes Further, Signals Potential Disruption To Key Oil Lifeline And Global Shipping Route
‘What If Bab el-Mandeb Shuts?’: After Strait Of Hormuz Blockade, Iran Raises Stakes Further, Signals Potential Disruption To Key Oil Lifeline And Global Shipping Route

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