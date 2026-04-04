Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open or Closed On April 4? Check RBI Holiday Calendar, City-Wise Bank Closures

Bank Holiday Today: Banks across India are open today, April 4, because it is the first Saturday of the month. As per the RBI rules, banks stay closed on weekends except for the first, third, and fifth Saturdays.
Since today is the first Saturday, banks will remain open across the country. Customers are advised to check city-wise bank status before visiting a branch. However, online banking services like UPI, mobile banking, and ATMs will continue to work as usual.
Are Banks Open or Closed On April 4?
As per the rules of the Reserve Bank of India, banks remain closed only on the second and fourth Saturdays, along with Sundays.
So banks are open today on April 4, the next bank holiday is tomorrow on April 5, 2026, as it is a Sunday.
When Banks Are Closed?
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) divides bank holidays into three types: holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, RTGS holidays, and days when banks close their accounts.
Bank holidays are not the same everywhere and can change from state to state depending on local festivals and events. However, banks across India remain closed on national holidays like Republic Day and Gandhi Jayanti.
Apart from these, banks are usually closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, while they stay open on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays. Bank are also closed every Sunday across the country.
RBI Calendar List: Bank Holiday in April 2026
11 April — Saturday — Pan India bank holiday for second Saturday week off
12 April — Sunday — Pan India bank holiday for Sunday week off
14 April – Tuesday – Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti / Maha Vishuva Sankranti / Biju / Buisu Festival / Tamil New Year’s Day / Bohag Bihu / Cheiraoba / Baisakhi: Bank holiday in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna, Ranchi, Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayawada
15 April – Wednesday – Bengali New Year’s Day (Nababarsha) / Bohag Bihu / Vishu / Himachal Day: Bank holiday in Agartala, Belapur, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Itanagar, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna, Ranchi, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayawada
16 April – Thursday – Bohag Bihu: Bank holiday in Itanagar, Kochi, Kolkata, Thiruvananthapuram
19 April — Sunday — Pan India bank holiday for Sunday week off
20 April – Monday – Basava Jayanti / Akshaya Tritiya: Bank holiday in Guwahati
21 April – Tuesday – Garia Puja: Bank holiday in Agartala
25 April — Saturday — Pan India bank holiday for fourth Saturday week off
26 April — Sunday — Pan India bank holiday for Sunday week off
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Manisha Chauhan is a passionate journalist with 3 years of experience in the media industry, covering everything from trending entertainment buzz and celebrity spotlights to thought-provoking book reviews and practical health tips. Known for blending fresh perspectives with reader-friendly writing, she creates content that informs, entertains, and inspires. When she’s not chasing the next viral story, you’ll find her diving into a good book or exploring new wellness trends.