Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open or Closed On April 4? Check RBI Holiday Calendar, City-Wise Bank Closures

Bank Holiday Today: Banks across India are open today, April 4, because it is the first Saturday of the month. As per the RBI rules, banks stay closed on weekends except for the first, third, and fifth Saturdays.

Since today is the first Saturday, banks will remain open across the country. Customers are advised to check city-wise bank status before visiting a branch. However, online banking services like UPI, mobile banking, and ATMs will continue to work as usual.

Are Banks Open or Closed On April 4?

As per the rules of the Reserve Bank of India, banks remain closed only on the second and fourth Saturdays, along with Sundays.

So banks are open today on April 4, the next bank holiday is tomorrow on April 5, 2026, as it is a Sunday.

When Banks Are Closed?

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) divides bank holidays into three types: holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, RTGS holidays, and days when banks close their accounts.

Bank holidays are not the same everywhere and can change from state to state depending on local festivals and events. However, banks across India remain closed on national holidays like Republic Day and Gandhi Jayanti.

Apart from these, banks are usually closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, while they stay open on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays. Bank are also closed every Sunday across the country.

RBI Calendar List: Bank Holiday in April 2026

11 April — Saturday — Pan India bank holiday for second Saturday week off

12 April — Sunday — Pan India bank holiday for Sunday week off

14 April – Tuesday – Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti / Maha Vishuva Sankranti / Biju / Buisu Festival / Tamil New Year’s Day / Bohag Bihu / Cheiraoba / Baisakhi: Bank holiday in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna, Ranchi, Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayawada

15 April – Wednesday – Bengali New Year’s Day (Nababarsha) / Bohag Bihu / Vishu / Himachal Day: Bank holiday in Agartala, Belapur, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Itanagar, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna, Ranchi, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayawada

16 April – Thursday – Bohag Bihu: Bank holiday in Itanagar, Kochi, Kolkata, Thiruvananthapuram

19 April — Sunday — Pan India bank holiday for Sunday week off

20 April – Monday – Basava Jayanti / Akshaya Tritiya: Bank holiday in Guwahati

21 April – Tuesday – Garia Puja: Bank holiday in Agartala

25 April — Saturday — Pan India bank holiday for fourth Saturday week off

26 April — Sunday — Pan India bank holiday for Sunday week off

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