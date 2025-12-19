Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan Make 1st Public Appearance at Daughter’s Annual Function, Trashes Divorce Rumours
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan made their first public appearance together in recent months, putting an end to ongoing divorce rumours. The B-town couple was seen arriving together to attend their daughter Aaradhya’s annual school function. The video of their appearance has gone viral on the internet.
Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan Public Appearance
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan arrived hand in hand at their daughter Aaradhya’s annual school function on Thursday, December 19. They were also accompanied by Amitabh Bachchan.
Abhishek Bachchan Seen as Caring Husband
The viral video of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan also shows Abhishek attentively taking care of her dupatta to ensure she doesn’t trip while walking.
How Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan Divorce Rumours Started
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan divorce rumour intensified when the couple made separate entries at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding.
Abhishek Bachchan Liked Grey Divorce Post
In July 2024, Abhishek liked an Instagram post about “grey divorce” (divorce later in life). Although he later clarified that the like was meant to support a friend of Aishwarya who had contributed to the article.
Amitabh Bachchan Slammed Divorce Trolls
In a blog post, Amitabh Bachchan weighed in on the matter, voicing concern over “information that ends with question marks” and underscoring the emotional impact such rumours can have on the people involved.
Abhishek Bachchan Link to Nimrat Kaur
A Reddit post linked Abhishek with his co-star Nirmat Kaur during the filming of Dasvi. Though no factual evidence was provided for these claims.
“Rubbish” Rumours- Abhisehk Bachchan
In December 2025, Abhisehk Bachchan explicitly labeled the rumors as “malicious”, “nonsense,” and “rubbish.”