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Home > Entertainment News > Is Kangana Ranaut Dating Chirag Paswan? Actress Breaks Silence On Viral Romance Rumours Amid Relationship Buzz, Calls Him ‘Just A…’

Is Kangana Ranaut Dating Chirag Paswan? Actress Breaks Silence On Viral Romance Rumours Amid Relationship Buzz, Calls Him ‘Just A…’

Kangana Ranaut denies dating Chirag Paswan, calls him “just a friend” amid viral romance rumours linked to past film

Kangana Ranaut denies dating Chirag Paswan. (Photo: ANI)
Kangana Ranaut denies dating Chirag Paswan. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: April 16, 2026 17:05:29 IST

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Is Kangana Ranaut Dating Chirag Paswan? Actress Breaks Silence On Viral Romance Rumours Amid Relationship Buzz, Calls Him ‘Just A…’

Is Kangana Ranaut dating Chirag Paswan? Finally the actress herself broke her silence. In a clear clarification addressing ongoing speculation, actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut has denied any romantic involvement with fellow politician Chirag Paswan, stating that they share only a friendly bond rooted in their past collaboration in a film.

In an interview with ANI, Kangana directly addressed viral images and public chatter surrounding the two, firmly rejecting the rumours of a romantic relationship.

“No, no, Chirag is a friend. When I see him, I think of a friend. There’s no romance happening, let me be honest. We know each other for like… He did his film with me 10 years ago. If it wasn’t then… If it was romance, then today we would have had children'” she said.

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She added, “If I wanted to have romance, then it would have happened. It’s not happening. You know, like, it’s just that… that friendly vibe, you know, which you get from somebody who, who’s just kind of your, you know, your type as in like he, he’s from also in a way from film industry. So I feel very good around him.”

The clarification comes amid repeated social media discussions around the duo, who have been spotted together at public events, often drawing attention and sparking speculation among fans.

Kangana Ranaut and Chirag Paswan’s connection dates back to their collaboration in the 2011 romantic drama ‘Mile Na Mile Hum’, directed by Tanveer Khan.

The film marked Paswan’s debut, with Ranaut playing the female lead alongside Neeru Bajwa and Sagarika Ghatge.

Both Kangana and Paswan are now more widely recognised for their political careers, though their occasional public interactions continue to attract attention due to their shared cinematic history.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut was last seen in ‘Emergency’, a film she also directed, in which she portrayed former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

(With ANI Inputs)

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Is Kangana Ranaut Dating Chirag Paswan? Actress Breaks Silence On Viral Romance Rumours Amid Relationship Buzz, Calls Him ‘Just A…’

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Is Kangana Ranaut Dating Chirag Paswan? Actress Breaks Silence On Viral Romance Rumours Amid Relationship Buzz, Calls Him ‘Just A…’
Is Kangana Ranaut Dating Chirag Paswan? Actress Breaks Silence On Viral Romance Rumours Amid Relationship Buzz, Calls Him ‘Just A…’
Is Kangana Ranaut Dating Chirag Paswan? Actress Breaks Silence On Viral Romance Rumours Amid Relationship Buzz, Calls Him ‘Just A…’
Is Kangana Ranaut Dating Chirag Paswan? Actress Breaks Silence On Viral Romance Rumours Amid Relationship Buzz, Calls Him ‘Just A…’

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