‘Send Your Wife To Me…’ TCS Nashik Row Escalates After Employee Reveals Team Leader Made Personal Remarks Amid ‘Corporate Jihad’ Claim

TCS NASHIK ROW: In the light of sexual harassment and religious conversion claims of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Nashik branch, one of the employees has accused his team leader of mistreatment and abuse at work. The worker explained to the media that his manager had advised him to send his wife to him in case he needed to have a kid because he had found out that his wife was unable to conceive.

Inside the TCS Nashik Scandal: Death Threats and Personal Remarks

As I do not have children, Tausif Akhtar, my team leader and colleague, Danish Sheikh, made some personal comments and proposed to send me to them, and in one argument, Tausif angrily threw a fan at me and threatened to kill me, but I reported this to the HR, as quoted by News18.

The employee said that they reported him to the head office, making reports that were false, when he disobeyed the demands of his team leader. He also accused Tausif and Danish of being angry with him since he did not agree with their religious conversion efforts.

Employees Accuse Team Leaders of Sexual Harassment

Also, the employee claimed that his superiors compelled him to wear a skullcap, recite the kalma, and give Namaz, according to the report. He also asserted that the accused behaved improperly towards female employees at the office as well.

In an interview with another media house, the man claimed that after working at night, he would be taken to hotels, where he would be coerced into consuming non-vegetarian meals, yet he was a hardcore vegetarian.

Tausif and Danish were arrested, six others along with them, when police initiated an inquiry into the religious conversion and sexual harassment claims in the Nashik office of TCS.

HR Made Hateful Comments About Hindu Deities

A 23-year-old woman reported that two colleagues tried to forcefully kiss her at work. She also said that Danish, Tausif, and HR executive Nida Khan made disrespectful comments about Hindu deities and pressured her to change her religious beliefs.

Police have opened nine cases based on these accusations. They’ve arrested seven men and one woman so far. One female suspect is still missing.

TCS NASHIK: What Did The Cops Say?

Nashik Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik said on Wednesday that the head of operations and HR apparently tried to stop a victim from filing a complaint, brushing it off by saying, “these things happen,” and siding with those accused.

Earlier this week, police set up a special investigation team to look into complaints from eight female employees. They said senior colleagues had mentally and sexually harassed them, and that HR just ignored what they went through. The men facing charges are Danish Sheikh, Tausif Attar, Raza Memon, Shahrukh Qureshi, Shafi Sheikh, Asif Aftab Ansar, and Shahrukh Sheikh.

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