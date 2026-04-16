No Bindi, Tilak, But Hijab Allowed? Lenskart Under Fire Over Grooming Policy, Founder Peyush Bansal Admits Lapses, Says, ‘We Apologise…’

A controversy around Lenskar’s alleged office grooming rules has triggered a debate online after a viral screenshot claimed that hijab was allowed, but bindi, tilak, and kalawa were not. The viral grooming document said, “The Lenskart Style Guide (v1.1/11, dated Feb 2, 2026) bears company branding/logos and prohibits “religious tikka/tilak and Bindi/Sticker,” kalawa threads, and visible sindoor, while permitting hijabs/turbans.” as the post gained traction on social media, Lenskart founder Peyush Bansal responded, saying the document being circulated does not relect the company’s current police and that there are no restrictions on religious expression, including bindi, tilak, and sindoor.

What Does Lenskart Grooming Policy Says Abiout Not Allowing Bindi, Tilak, Kalawa?

Writer Shefali Vaidya shared the screenshots of Lenskart’s grooming policy, which shows the company’s internal rules showing religious symbols differently.

She took to X, saying, “So I confirmed, this is genuine. This is what @peyushbansal tells his employees, hijab is okay, but bindi/tilak/Kalawa is not, for @Lenskart_com, a company that exists in a Hindu-majority Bharat, where most of the employees and consumers are Hindu! What do you say to this? This is page 11 of the Lenskart style guide for employees. You can find the link here. “

After Lenskart’s founder Peyush Bansal reaction to the claim, she said, “Dear @peyushbansal please specify how exactly is the policy document ‘inaccurate’. I have attached a screen shot that clearly states ‘hijab is okay, but bindi and kalawa are not’. That is religious asymmetry. Please DO SHARE your ‘present guidelines’ as of today, so we know exactly what @Lenskart_com does. This statement just reads like weak damage control as advised by a lawyer. Sorry, doesn’t cut it! “

Social Media Reactions to Lenskart Viral Post

One user wrote, “Why this doglapan @Lenskart_com why should we buy products from you ?? If Hijab is ok for you then why there is a problem with bindi / tilak and kalawa ?? Needless to mention that 90% of your clients are Hindus. If this is correct then Shame on you .”

Second user said, “Lenskart’s style guide is textbook hypocrisy… happy to bank on Hindu majority India’s customers & workforce while treating Hindu symbols as unprofessional. You can’t take the money & then sideline the culture that built your market. Pure selective bias. Shameless.”

Third user commented, “Not buying from @Lenskart_com from now on. If you don’t respect my faith.. No business at all!”



Lenskart Founder Peyush Bansal Breaks Silence on Viral Religious Post

As the viral claim gained massive interactions, Lenskart founder Peysh Bansal took to X to clarify the issue, stating that the document being circulated does not reflect the company’s current policy.

He said, “Hi, all. I’ve been seeing an inaccurate policy document going viral about Lenskart.I want to speak directly that this document does not reflect our present guidelines.Our policy has no restrictions on any form of religious expression, including bindi and tilak, and we continue to review our guidelines regularly.”

He further said, “Our grooming policy has evolved over the years and outdated versions do not represent who we are today. We apologize for the confusion and concern this situation has caused. We as a company, continue to learn and build. Any lapses in our language or policies have and will continue to be addressed. “

He also wrote, “We have thousands of team members across Bharat who wear their faith and culture proudly every day at our stores. They are Lenskart. Lenskart was built in Bharat, by Indians, for Indians. Every symbol and every tradition our people carry is a part of who we are as a company. I will never let that be compromised. “

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