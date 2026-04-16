MI vs PBKS IPL 2026: Will Rohit Sharma Play Tonight? 5 Players Who Can Replace Mumbai Indians Star

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Delhi blast accused MI vs PBKS IPL 2026 latest viral video Akasa Air Flight Chirag Paswan Himachal Jodidar marriage women reservation bill deepfakes madras high court chinnaswamy stadium Corporate jihad Amir Hamza hijab vs bindi controversy Amravati MMS Scandal Delhi blast accused MI vs PBKS IPL 2026 latest viral video Akasa Air Flight Chirag Paswan Himachal Jodidar marriage women reservation bill deepfakes madras high court chinnaswamy stadium Corporate jihad Amir Hamza hijab vs bindi controversy Amravati MMS Scandal Delhi blast accused MI vs PBKS IPL 2026 latest viral video Akasa Air Flight Chirag Paswan Himachal Jodidar marriage women reservation bill deepfakes madras high court chinnaswamy stadium Corporate jihad Amir Hamza hijab vs bindi controversy Amravati MMS Scandal Delhi blast accused MI vs PBKS IPL 2026 latest viral video Akasa Air Flight Chirag Paswan Himachal Jodidar marriage women reservation bill deepfakes madras high court chinnaswamy stadium Corporate jihad Amir Hamza hijab vs bindi controversy Amravati MMS Scandal
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Delhi blast accused MI vs PBKS IPL 2026 latest viral video Akasa Air Flight Chirag Paswan Himachal Jodidar marriage women reservation bill deepfakes madras high court chinnaswamy stadium Corporate jihad Amir Hamza hijab vs bindi controversy Amravati MMS Scandal Delhi blast accused MI vs PBKS IPL 2026 latest viral video Akasa Air Flight Chirag Paswan Himachal Jodidar marriage women reservation bill deepfakes madras high court chinnaswamy stadium Corporate jihad Amir Hamza hijab vs bindi controversy Amravati MMS Scandal Delhi blast accused MI vs PBKS IPL 2026 latest viral video Akasa Air Flight Chirag Paswan Himachal Jodidar marriage women reservation bill deepfakes madras high court chinnaswamy stadium Corporate jihad Amir Hamza hijab vs bindi controversy Amravati MMS Scandal Delhi blast accused MI vs PBKS IPL 2026 latest viral video Akasa Air Flight Chirag Paswan Himachal Jodidar marriage women reservation bill deepfakes madras high court chinnaswamy stadium Corporate jihad Amir Hamza hijab vs bindi controversy Amravati MMS Scandal
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > MI vs PBKS IPL 2026: Will Rohit Sharma Play Tonight? 5 Players Who Can Replace Mumbai Indians Star

MI vs PBKS IPL 2026: Will Rohit Sharma Play Tonight? 5 Players Who Can Replace Mumbai Indians Star

Will Rohit Sharma play tonight? Get the latest injury update on the MI vs PBKS IPL 2026 clash at Wankhede. Check the weather report, pitch analysis, and 5 potential replacements for the Mumbai Indians star in Match 24.

Will Rohit Sharma Play Tonight? 5 Players Who Can Replace Mumbai Indians Star. Photo X
Will Rohit Sharma Play Tonight? 5 Players Who Can Replace Mumbai Indians Star. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: April 16, 2026 18:53:50 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

MI vs PBKS IPL 2026: Will Rohit Sharma Play Tonight? 5 Players Who Can Replace Mumbai Indians Star

MI vs PBKS IPL 2026: The Wankhede Stadium is buzzing with excitement as the Mumbai Indians (MI) get ready to play the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 24 of the IPL 2026. But the Mumbai camp is unsure about the health of their famous opener, Rohit Sharma. After getting hurt in the middle of the last game, fans are eager to find out if the “Hitman” will play tonight or if MI will have to change their top order for this must-win game.

Rohit Sharma Injury Update: Will He Play Tonight?

Rohit Sharma is still not sure if he will play in tonight’s game against Punjab as of Thursday night. The veteran opener hurt his hamstring during the recent chase against RCB, which forced him to leave the game early after a quick start.

Reports from the MI camp say that medical scans didn’t show any signs of a major tear, but the injury is still being watched closely. Rohit missed a lot of the team’s main net sessions this week, and management is right to be careful about putting their best player at risk so early in the season. As the tournament enters a critical stage, the toss will be the last chance to make a decision. However, current signs point to him being rested as a precaution.

You Might Be Interested In

5 Players Who Can Replace Rohit Sharma in MI Playing 11

If Rohit is ruled out, Mumbai Indians have several tactical routes to fill the void at the top. Here are five players who could step in:

1. Quinton de Kock

The most direct replacement is the experienced South African, Quinton de Kock. Despite being a primary wicketkeeper-opener, he has been waiting for an opportunity this season. Bringing him in would provide a seasoned left-right opening combination with Ryan Rickelton, though it would require MI to reshuffle an overseas slot elsewhere in the XI.

2. Danish Malewar

The young domestic sensation, Danish Malewar, has been the talk of the circuit. If MI chooses to maintain their current overseas balance, this uncapped Indian batter is a strong frontrunner to make his mark. Known for his fearless approach in the Powerplay, Malewar could provide the explosive start MI needs.

3. Naman Dhir

Already a regular in the XI, Naman Dhir has shown immense versatility. Promoting him to open would allow Mumbai to maintain their middle-order stability while potentially bringing in an extra specialist bowler as an Impact Player. Dhir’s ability to clear the ropes early on makes him a viable tactical candidate for the opening slot.

4. Will Jacks

The England all-rounder is a powerhouse at the top of the order. While he has been utilized in various roles, Will Jacks is a high-impact option who can take the game away from the opposition within the first six overs. His inclusion would offer MI a massive boost in strike rate during the Powerplay.

5. Suryakumar Yadav (Tactical Promotion)

While he is the world’s best middle-order batter, MI could opt for a bold shift by asking Suryakumar Yadav to open. SKY has flourished in the opening role previously, and his 360-degree strokeplay could dismantle the PBKS bowling attack before they find their rhythm. This move would also allow MI to squeeze in an extra finisher lower down the order.

Also Read: Will Quit Cricket…’: Virat Kohli Forced Into U-Turn in RCB vs LSG IPL 2026 Clash — What Changed?

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-14MI vs PBKS IPL 2026MI vs PBKS weather report MumbaiRohit Sharma injury updateWankhede Stadium pitch reportWill Rohit Sharma play today

RELATED News

Mumbai (Maharashtra) Weather Forecast MI vs PBKS: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in IPL 2026 Clash at Wankhede Stadium? Check Updated Weather Report | IPL Match Today

East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2026 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch EBFC vs BFC Live Match?

MI vs PBKS, IPL 2026 Winner Prediction: Who Will Win Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings at Wankhede Stadium?

MI vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 24 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Left Stunned as LSG’s Naman Tiwari Tries to Touch His Feet — Watch Viral Video; Mukul Choudhary Calls Him GOAT

LATEST NEWS

TCS Nashik Row: Is Nida Khan Connected To Delhi Blast Accused Shaheen Shahid? New Twist Emerges As JEM Linked Operative Comes Into Picture Amid Forced Conversions Claims

MI vs PBKS IPL 2026: Will Rohit Sharma Play Tonight? 5 Players Who Can Replace Mumbai Indians Star

Part Time jobs in Seoul

Centre vs Opposition Clash In Parliament: ‘Delay Is Deliberate,’ Akhilesh Yadav Says BJP Dodging Caste Census Using Delimitation Push

Renault To Focus On EVs And Hybrids: Aims For 5% Market Share In India By 2030—Know The Company’s Plan

No Food For 24 Hours, No Medical Care: 53-Year-Old Indian-Origin Woman Meenu Batra Faces Horror After Getting Detained By ICE Despite Living In US For 35 Years

Meta Hires Fifth Talent From Mira Murati’s Startup As Joshua Gross Joins Zuckerberg’s Team — Here’s Why

Fencing The Border Is Important In West Bengal As TMC Is Allowing Infiltrators: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Shocking Ludhiana Viral Clip: ‘Drugged’ Youths Stagger, Collapse And Struggle To Stand On Busy Street; Netizens Say ‘Udta Punjab’ | Watch

Digital Trade Emerges as a Key Driver of Global Commerce and Cross-Border Economic Growth

MI vs PBKS IPL 2026: Will Rohit Sharma Play Tonight? 5 Players Who Can Replace Mumbai Indians Star

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

MI vs PBKS IPL 2026: Will Rohit Sharma Play Tonight? 5 Players Who Can Replace Mumbai Indians Star

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

MI vs PBKS IPL 2026: Will Rohit Sharma Play Tonight? 5 Players Who Can Replace Mumbai Indians Star
MI vs PBKS IPL 2026: Will Rohit Sharma Play Tonight? 5 Players Who Can Replace Mumbai Indians Star
MI vs PBKS IPL 2026: Will Rohit Sharma Play Tonight? 5 Players Who Can Replace Mumbai Indians Star
MI vs PBKS IPL 2026: Will Rohit Sharma Play Tonight? 5 Players Who Can Replace Mumbai Indians Star

QUICK LINKS