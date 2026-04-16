MI vs PBKS IPL 2026: Will Rohit Sharma Play Tonight? 5 Players Who Can Replace Mumbai Indians Star

MI vs PBKS IPL 2026: The Wankhede Stadium is buzzing with excitement as the Mumbai Indians (MI) get ready to play the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 24 of the IPL 2026. But the Mumbai camp is unsure about the health of their famous opener, Rohit Sharma. After getting hurt in the middle of the last game, fans are eager to find out if the “Hitman” will play tonight or if MI will have to change their top order for this must-win game.

Rohit Sharma Injury Update: Will He Play Tonight?

Rohit Sharma is still not sure if he will play in tonight’s game against Punjab as of Thursday night. The veteran opener hurt his hamstring during the recent chase against RCB, which forced him to leave the game early after a quick start.

Reports from the MI camp say that medical scans didn’t show any signs of a major tear, but the injury is still being watched closely. Rohit missed a lot of the team’s main net sessions this week, and management is right to be careful about putting their best player at risk so early in the season. As the tournament enters a critical stage, the toss will be the last chance to make a decision. However, current signs point to him being rested as a precaution.

5 Players Who Can Replace Rohit Sharma in MI Playing 11

If Rohit is ruled out, Mumbai Indians have several tactical routes to fill the void at the top. Here are five players who could step in:

1. Quinton de Kock

The most direct replacement is the experienced South African, Quinton de Kock. Despite being a primary wicketkeeper-opener, he has been waiting for an opportunity this season. Bringing him in would provide a seasoned left-right opening combination with Ryan Rickelton, though it would require MI to reshuffle an overseas slot elsewhere in the XI.

2. Danish Malewar

The young domestic sensation, Danish Malewar, has been the talk of the circuit. If MI chooses to maintain their current overseas balance, this uncapped Indian batter is a strong frontrunner to make his mark. Known for his fearless approach in the Powerplay, Malewar could provide the explosive start MI needs.

3. Naman Dhir

Already a regular in the XI, Naman Dhir has shown immense versatility. Promoting him to open would allow Mumbai to maintain their middle-order stability while potentially bringing in an extra specialist bowler as an Impact Player. Dhir’s ability to clear the ropes early on makes him a viable tactical candidate for the opening slot.

4. Will Jacks

The England all-rounder is a powerhouse at the top of the order. While he has been utilized in various roles, Will Jacks is a high-impact option who can take the game away from the opposition within the first six overs. His inclusion would offer MI a massive boost in strike rate during the Powerplay.

5. Suryakumar Yadav (Tactical Promotion)

While he is the world’s best middle-order batter, MI could opt for a bold shift by asking Suryakumar Yadav to open. SKY has flourished in the opening role previously, and his 360-degree strokeplay could dismantle the PBKS bowling attack before they find their rhythm. This move would also allow MI to squeeze in an extra finisher lower down the order.

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