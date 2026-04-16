Amravati Viral MMS BIG Update: Sex Videos Shot In Flat; Ignored Neighbours’ Warnings Emerge As Key Angle | New Shocking Details

Amravati viral MMS: Amravati viral MMS case has become scare by scandal as there are new developments from ground reports and police investigation. Residents of a residential building in Amravati district, Maharashtra claim that the authorities ignored repeated warnings about suspicious activity in a rented flat for months. They claim that the accused used the third floor flat on Kathora Road in Paratwada to bring young women and film obscene videos. The case has now opened up new realms of negligence, accountability and possible lapses in investigation even after repeated complaints from neighbours.

Amravati viral MMS: What did neighbours say about the suspicious activity in the flat?

The residents told reporters that there was been some unusual activity for months in the flat. They claimed that people were regularly coming to the premises, often at odd hours, which disturbed the residents of the building.

One resident said they heard voices and movement late at night and went on to say that it was hard for families to sleep. However, despite numerous complaints to the landlord, locals say no action was taken to investigate or stop the alleged activity.

Amravati viral MMS: Did you warn the landlord repeatedly?

Locals say they repeatedly warned the landlord of the suspicious activity connected with the rented flat. One resident said they personally had called the landlord repeatedly on the matter but got no response or action from him. Another resident said even after formal complaints, the landlord said the flat could be rented to someone else if the complainants were not happy and it was left at that. These allegations are now at the centre of the unfolding investigation.

Amravati viral MMS: Was the flat used for recording obscene videos?

The flat was allegedly used by the accused to bring women and record obscene videos, as per allegations made by local residents and investigators. A News18 reporter visiting the site reported that the residents said that the activity in and around the building was constant, especially at night. Now, the flat, which is located in a busy residential area, is under investigation that is probing into allegations of sexual exploitation and digital blackmail.

Amravati viral MMS: What was discovered by police probe so far?

For the matter, police have registered a case under Section 294 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Sections 8 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and the relevant provisions of the IT Act. Officials said that they have found out many layers to the case, which includes digital evidence and communication trails. Authorities are trying to understand how the victims were approached through social media and misused.

Kashish Investigation also believes that there might be many more people involved in the case instead of just the one accused and hence is analysing all the digital devices and online records to find the whole extent of the crime.

Amravati viral MMS: What exactly was ‘bet’ and how did the case unfold?

According to the reports, the case emerged from a fight between the two main accused persons, Ayan Ahmed and Uzer Khan. The reports suggest that the alleged obscene ‘bet’ between them over interacting with more women turned into a recording of such intimate acts and was later transformed into a blackmailing ring by the investigators.

The reports also say that 18 obscene videos and several objectionable photographs were recovered during the investigations. According to the reports one of the accused is believed to have leaked the content following a financial dispute which exposed the bigger case of alleged exploitation.

Amravati viral MMS: Who is Ayan Ahmed and why is he on the case trail?

Ayan Ahmed was listed as the prime accused in the case. Local sources say the 21-year-old is a college student from Achalpur and came from a modest background. But police are looking into reports of unusual spending patterns and possible ties to illegal betting.

Police are also trying to understand how victims were approached. Preliminary investigations suggest that young women were approached via social media and then further exploited. Officials are continuing their efforts to track down all victims and to see if there are more individuals involved in the case.

Amravati viral MMS: What’s next in the Amravati MMS case?

The investigation is still ongoing. Police are looking into digital evidence, financial transactions and possible collusion. They are also trying to untangle the role of negligence, if any, by property owners and gatekeepers after residents claimed they were warned about the issue. Officials have said that strict action would be taken against all the guilty involved as cases like this bring to light growing concerns on online exploitation, digital abuse, and the misuse of technology for criminal purposes.

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