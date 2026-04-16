LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Amravati Delhi blast accused MI vs PBKS IPL 2026 latest viral video Akasa Air Flight Chirag Paswan women reservation bill deepfakes madras high court Corporate jihad hijab vs bindi controversy Amravati Delhi blast accused MI vs PBKS IPL 2026 latest viral video Akasa Air Flight Chirag Paswan women reservation bill deepfakes madras high court Corporate jihad hijab vs bindi controversy Amravati Delhi blast accused MI vs PBKS IPL 2026 latest viral video Akasa Air Flight Chirag Paswan women reservation bill deepfakes madras high court Corporate jihad hijab vs bindi controversy Amravati Delhi blast accused MI vs PBKS IPL 2026 latest viral video Akasa Air Flight Chirag Paswan women reservation bill deepfakes madras high court Corporate jihad hijab vs bindi controversy
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Amravati Delhi blast accused MI vs PBKS IPL 2026 latest viral video Akasa Air Flight Chirag Paswan women reservation bill deepfakes madras high court Corporate jihad hijab vs bindi controversy Amravati Delhi blast accused MI vs PBKS IPL 2026 latest viral video Akasa Air Flight Chirag Paswan women reservation bill deepfakes madras high court Corporate jihad hijab vs bindi controversy Amravati Delhi blast accused MI vs PBKS IPL 2026 latest viral video Akasa Air Flight Chirag Paswan women reservation bill deepfakes madras high court Corporate jihad hijab vs bindi controversy Amravati Delhi blast accused MI vs PBKS IPL 2026 latest viral video Akasa Air Flight Chirag Paswan women reservation bill deepfakes madras high court Corporate jihad hijab vs bindi controversy
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Amravati Viral MMS BIG Update: Sex Videos Shot In Flat; Ignored Neighbours’ Warnings Emerge As Key Angle | New Shocking Details

Amravati Viral MMS BIG Update: Sex Videos Shot In Flat; Ignored Neighbours’ Warnings Emerge As Key Angle | New Shocking Details

Amravati viral MMS case: Locals say warnings ignored as obscene videos were shot in flat; police probe sexual exploitation racket.

Amravati viral MMS case: Locals say warnings ignored. (Photo: X)
Amravati viral MMS case: Locals say warnings ignored. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: April 16, 2026 19:13:05 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Amravati Viral MMS BIG Update: Sex Videos Shot In Flat; Ignored Neighbours’ Warnings Emerge As Key Angle | New Shocking Details

Amravati viral MMS: Amravati viral MMS case has become scare by scandal as there are new developments from ground reports and police investigation. Residents of a residential building in Amravati district, Maharashtra claim that the authorities ignored repeated warnings about suspicious activity in a rented flat for months. They claim that the accused used the third floor flat on Kathora Road in Paratwada to bring young women and film obscene videos. The case has now opened up new realms of negligence, accountability and possible lapses in investigation even after repeated complaints from neighbours.

Amravati viral MMS: What did neighbours say about the suspicious activity in the flat?

The residents told reporters that there was been some unusual activity for months in the flat. They claimed that people were regularly coming to the premises, often at odd hours, which disturbed the residents of the building.

One resident said they heard voices and movement late at night and went on to say that it was hard for families to sleep. However, despite numerous complaints to the landlord, locals say no action was taken to investigate or stop the alleged activity.

You Might Be Interested In

Amravati viral MMS: Did you warn the landlord repeatedly?

Locals say they repeatedly warned the landlord of the suspicious activity connected with the rented flat. One resident said they personally had called the landlord repeatedly on the matter but got no response or action from him. Another resident said even after formal complaints, the landlord said the flat could be rented to someone else if the complainants were not happy and it was left at that. These allegations are now at the centre of the unfolding investigation.

Amravati viral MMS: Was the flat used for recording obscene videos?

The flat was allegedly used by the accused to bring women and record obscene videos, as per allegations made by local residents and investigators. A News18 reporter visiting the site reported that the residents said that the activity in and around the building was constant, especially at night. Now, the flat, which is located in a busy residential area, is under investigation that is probing into allegations of sexual exploitation and digital blackmail.

Amravati viral MMS: What was discovered by police probe so far?

For the matter, police have registered a case under Section 294 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Sections 8 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and the relevant provisions of the IT Act. Officials said that they have found out many layers to the case, which includes digital evidence and communication trails. Authorities are trying to understand how the victims were approached through social media and misused.

Kashish Investigation also believes that there might be many more people involved in the case instead of just the one accused and hence is analysing all the digital devices and online records to find the whole extent of the crime.

Amravati viral MMS: What exactly was ‘bet’ and how did the case unfold?

According to the reports, the case emerged from a fight between the two main accused persons, Ayan Ahmed and Uzer Khan. The reports suggest that the alleged obscene ‘bet’ between them over interacting with more women turned into a recording of such intimate acts and was later transformed into a blackmailing ring by the investigators.

The reports also say that 18 obscene videos and several objectionable photographs were recovered during the investigations. According to the reports one of the accused is believed to have leaked the content following a financial dispute which exposed the bigger case of alleged exploitation.

Amravati viral MMS: Who is Ayan Ahmed and why is he on the case trail?

Ayan Ahmed was listed as the prime accused in the case. Local sources say the 21-year-old is a college student from Achalpur and came from a modest background. But police are looking into reports of unusual spending patterns and possible ties to illegal betting.

Police are also trying to understand how victims were approached. Preliminary investigations suggest that young women were approached via social media and then further exploited. Officials are continuing their efforts to track down all victims and to see if there are more individuals involved in the case.

Amravati viral MMS: What’s next in the Amravati MMS case?

The investigation is still ongoing. Police are looking into digital evidence, financial transactions and possible collusion. They are also trying to untangle the role of negligence, if any, by property owners and gatekeepers after residents claimed they were warned about the issue. Officials have said that strict action would be taken against all the guilty involved as cases like this bring to light growing concerns on online exploitation, digital abuse, and the misuse of technology for criminal purposes.

ALSO READ: Amravati Viral MMS: Did A ‘Bet’ Over Winning More Girls Lead To Recording Of Sex Videos?

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: AmravatiAmravati MMSAmravati MMS ScandalAmravati MMS Scandal mohammad ayazAmravati viral MMS linkAmravati viral MMS Scandal newshome-hero-pos-6

RELATED News

Amravati Viral MMS: ‘Download Links’ Go Viral After Sex Video Scandal — Do Not Click Or You May Be….

Amravati Viral MMS: Did A ‘Bet’ Over Winning More Girls Lead To Recording Of Sex Videos?

Bengaluru Shocker: Son Pushes 72-Year-Old Paralysed Mother To Death From 4th Floor Terrace Of Residence In Rajarajeshwari Nagar; Police Launch Investigation

From Friendship To Blackmail Trap: Inside Amravati Sex Scandal Where Accused Mohammad Ayaz Alias Tanveer Lured Over 180 Minor Girls; 6 Arrested, SIT Formed

Delhi Weather Today: Temperatures Near 40°C, IMD Warns Of Rising Heatwave Conditions; Check This Week’s Forecast

LATEST NEWS

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth Under Fire For Quoting Pulp Fiction-Style Verse During Pentagon Service, Here’s What He Recited

Amravati Viral MMS BIG Update: Sex Videos Shot In Flat; Ignored Neighbours’ Warnings Emerge As Key Angle | New Shocking Details

‘Samrat Choudhary My Elder Brother, Hope He Continues To Develop Bihar’: Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Backs His Leadership

TCS Nashik Row: Is Nida Khan Connected To Delhi Blast Accused Shaheen Shahid? New Twist Emerges As JEM Linked Operative Comes Into Picture Amid Forced Conversions Claims

MI vs PBKS IPL 2026: Will Rohit Sharma Play Tonight? 5 Players Who Can Replace Mumbai Indians Star

Part Time jobs in Seoul

Centre vs Opposition Clash In Parliament: ‘Delay Is Deliberate,’ Akhilesh Yadav Says BJP Dodging Caste Census Using Delimitation Push

Renault To Focus On EVs And Hybrids: Aims For 5% Market Share In India By 2030—Know The Company’s Plan

‘Will Quit Cricket…’: Virat Kohli Forced Into U-Turn in RCB vs LSG IPL 2026 Clash — What Changed?

No Food For 24 Hours, No Medical Care: 53-Year-Old Indian-Origin Woman Meenu Batra Faces Horror After Getting Detained By ICE Despite Living In US For 35 Years

Amravati Viral MMS BIG Update: Sex Videos Shot In Flat; Ignored Neighbours’ Warnings Emerge As Key Angle | New Shocking Details

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Amravati Viral MMS BIG Update: Sex Videos Shot In Flat; Ignored Neighbours’ Warnings Emerge As Key Angle | New Shocking Details

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Amravati Viral MMS BIG Update: Sex Videos Shot In Flat; Ignored Neighbours’ Warnings Emerge As Key Angle | New Shocking Details
Amravati Viral MMS BIG Update: Sex Videos Shot In Flat; Ignored Neighbours’ Warnings Emerge As Key Angle | New Shocking Details
Amravati Viral MMS BIG Update: Sex Videos Shot In Flat; Ignored Neighbours’ Warnings Emerge As Key Angle | New Shocking Details
Amravati Viral MMS BIG Update: Sex Videos Shot In Flat; Ignored Neighbours’ Warnings Emerge As Key Angle | New Shocking Details

QUICK LINKS