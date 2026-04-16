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Home > Entertainment News > Bhoot Bangla Review Out: Akshay Kumar’s Horror-Comedy Reunion With Priyadarshan Called ‘Pure Entertainment’, Earns Praise For Laughs

Bhoot Bangla Review Out: Akshay Kumar’s Horror-Comedy Reunion With Priyadarshan Called ‘Pure Entertainment’, Earns Praise For Laughs

Bhoot Bangla early review calls Akshay Kumar’s horror-comedy with Priyadarshan pure entertainment, packed with laughs & twists.

Bhoot Bangla early review calls Akshay Kumar’s horror-comedy with Priyadarshan pure entertainment. (Photo; X/Akshay Kumar)
Bhoot Bangla early review calls Akshay Kumar’s horror-comedy with Priyadarshan pure entertainment. (Photo; X/Akshay Kumar)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: April 16, 2026 20:14:39 IST

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Bhoot Bangla Review Out: Akshay Kumar’s Horror-Comedy Reunion With Priyadarshan Called ‘Pure Entertainment’, Earns Praise For Laughs

The hype surrounding Akshay Kumar’s horror comedy Bhoot Bangla has spread like wildfire after some unofficial and early reviews of the film came out online before the theatrical release. Is this Priyadarshan entertainer bringing back the nostalgic experience that people have been waiting for? Has the much awaited Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan reunion lived up to the colossal expectations that people have had for the last 16 years? According to the early responses that are pouring in on social media, the film is already making an impact on the audience even before its release. As people are calling it “pure entertainment”, the hype of Bhoot Bangla can only increase as it prepares for paid previews and the theatrical release. So, what exactly has the audience been praising and does the film really have a good balance of horror, comedy and mystery?

Why Is Bhoot Bangla Already One Of The Most Discussed Movies Of 2026, Before Its Release

There are a few reasons why Bhoot Bangla is a pre-release buzz that is getting so much attention from fans. The biggest reason being the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan after 16 years. Though their last collaboration Khatta Meetha was released a while back, their earlier movies had strong comic timing, situational comedy and mass appeal. So this reunion had definitely raised the expectations of many.

Furthermore, the film has a unique mix of genres as it is a horror-comedy movie that tries to incorporate jump scares, humour, mystery and emotional drama. And this has already made it a film that is being compared with Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

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What is the early review of Bhoot Bangla?

So what the early review and social media reactions say about Bhoot Bangla? Bhoot Bangla looking like “pure entertainment” according to unofficial reviews floating around the internet. The film got early review of 4 out of 5 stars and the reviewer also said that the film is “a solid horror comedy with twists, laughs & jump scares.” The first half of the film is full of comedy & light-hearted moments, with the second half taking a turn towards a mysterious story. And “the climax has a twist that gives some emotional weight to the film.”

One viral review also said that: “A solid horror comedy with twists, laughs & jump scares. Fun first half, gripping second half, and a shocking climax. Akshay Kumar shines, while Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav add madness. Priyadarshan delivers pure entertainment.”

Early reaction points out that the first half of the film is a comedy loaded run and the second half takes the audience into a more suspenseful, mystery based direction. The climax according to the audience, provides a good twist and brings emotional and narrative value to the film.

What are people saying about Akshay Kumar’s performance?

Is Akshay Kumar making a grand comeback with Bhoot Bangla? According to the early reaction his performance is one of the best out of the entire film. His comic timing, Emotionality and ability to jump between humour and intensity is being praised by many. Many think that this might be one of his more classic performances in the last few years.Supporting roles by Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav are also praised for bringing out the comedy element, especially in the first half. Their chemistry is adding energy and chaos to the film which is a horror comedy.

Hold on! Bhoot Bangla and Bhool Bhulaiyaa: A perfect mashup?

What makes Bhoot Bangla seem like Bhool Bhulaiyaa? Bhoot Bangla, as per first impressions, is a nostalgic horror-comedy that takes into consideration the successful formula of Priyadarshan’s earlier films and other successful horror-comedy movies. With a mix of supernatural, psychological mystery and a good amount of humour, everyone can relate to the film.

What are the production and release details? Bhoot Bangla, produced by Balaji Motion Pictures in collaboration with Cape of Good Films and directed by Priyadarshan, stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role, with Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi in other pivotal roles. The film is certified U/A 16+ by the Central Board of Film Certification and has a running time of about 164 minutes.

The film was initially slated to release on 10th April, but the release has been postponed. Paid previews for the film will begin from 9 PM on 16th April and the film will release on 17th April 2026.

Will Bhoot Bangla Generate Akshay Kumar’s Successful Comeback?

As Akshay Kumar has been lagging at the box office for 2025, now the question is, will Bhoot Bangla give the superstar a strong comeback? Will the audience accept this horror-comedy flick of the Priyadarshan reunion and convert the early reviews into box office success? Or will expectations be higher than the actual film once it releases in theatres across India? With the buzz growing, we look at the Bhoot Bangla, the film which is being praised as a “pure entertainer” already by early viewers, but the verdict will be only after it releases officially.

ALSO READ: Uorfi Javed Shares Screenshot of ₹80 Lakh Cannes Offer, Exposes ‘Itna Desperation’ and Dark Reality of Paid Red Carpet Access

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Bhoot Bangla Review Out: Akshay Kumar’s Horror-Comedy Reunion With Priyadarshan Called ‘Pure Entertainment’, Earns Praise For Laughs
Bhoot Bangla Review Out: Akshay Kumar’s Horror-Comedy Reunion With Priyadarshan Called ‘Pure Entertainment’, Earns Praise For Laughs
Bhoot Bangla Review Out: Akshay Kumar’s Horror-Comedy Reunion With Priyadarshan Called ‘Pure Entertainment’, Earns Praise For Laughs
Bhoot Bangla Review Out: Akshay Kumar’s Horror-Comedy Reunion With Priyadarshan Called ‘Pure Entertainment’, Earns Praise For Laughs

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