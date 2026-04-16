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Home > India News > ‘Women Have Not Forgotten Those Who Have Stood Against Their Rights’: PM Modi Urges All Parties To Support Women’s Reservation Bill Unanimously

‘Women Have Not Forgotten Those Who Have Stood Against Their Rights’: PM Modi Urges All Parties To Support Women’s Reservation Bill Unanimously

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged all parties to unanimously support the Women's Reservation Bill.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged all parties to unanimously support the Women's Reservation Bill. Photo: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged all parties to unanimously support the Women's Reservation Bill. Photo: ANI

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: April 16, 2026 16:22:38 IST

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‘Women Have Not Forgotten Those Who Have Stood Against Their Rights’: PM Modi Urges All Parties To Support Women’s Reservation Bill Unanimously

Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly pushed for implementing the women’s reservation bill from the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. On Thursday, he urged MPs not to miss this important chance and said that women remember those who have opposed their rights.

Participating in the debate on the Constitution Amendment Bill for early implementation of the women’s reservation bill, PM Modi said there are some important moments in the life of a country and the mindset of the society and the capability of the leadership can capture that moment and turn it into an asset for the nation.

“Discussion on this important bill began this morning. Many members have raised various issues, and we will provide detailed and accurate information to the House on those matters. That is why I do not wish to go into those specifics. There are some important moments in the life of a country. At such a time, the mindset of the society and the capability of the leadership capture that moment and turn it into an asset for the nation, creating a strong legacy. In the history of India’s parliamentary democracy, these are such moments,” he said.

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“The need was that when this idea was first conceived 25-30 years ago, and the need was felt, we should have implemented it, and today we have brought it to a mature stage. According to the need, it is also improved from time to time, and this is the beauty of democracy. Ours is the Mother of Democracy. Our democracy has been a development journey for thousands of years, and all of us in this House have the auspicious opportunity to add a new dimension to this development journey,” he added.

He urged MPs to give a new direction to the country by passing the bills.
“I said at the outset that we are all fortunate to have the opportunity to participate in such an important, nation-building process involving half the country’s population… We MPs must not let this important opportunity slip away. Together, we Indians are going to give the country a new direction. We are going to make a meaningful effort to infuse our governance system with sensitivity. This will not only shape the nation’s politics, but it will also determine the direction and condition of the country,” he said.

He said members raised concerns and said the bills are aimed at strengthening women’s participation in governance and shaping a new political culture.

“We are providing a new direction to the country. We are trying to create a positive impact. This will shape a new direction in the political sphere. I feel fortunate to be part of a moment that brings half of the population into policy-making,” he said.

“Women have not forgotten those who have stood against their rights,” he added.
He said the vision of Viksit Bharat does not mean only rail, road or infrastructure. “Viksit Bharat stands for Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,” he said.

The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 and The Delimitation Bill, 2026 were introduced and taken up for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha earlier in the day.

PM Modi sought unanimous support for the bills. Opposition parties have raised strong concerns over the Delimitation Bill. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: “Let Your Vote Protect Bengal’s Identity”: Mamata Banerjee Appeals To Support TMC Candidates Accusing BJP Of Targeting Bengal’s Identity

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‘Women Have Not Forgotten Those Who Have Stood Against Their Rights’: PM Modi Urges All Parties To Support Women’s Reservation Bill Unanimously

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‘Women Have Not Forgotten Those Who Have Stood Against Their Rights’: PM Modi Urges All Parties To Support Women’s Reservation Bill Unanimously

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‘Women Have Not Forgotten Those Who Have Stood Against Their Rights’: PM Modi Urges All Parties To Support Women’s Reservation Bill Unanimously
‘Women Have Not Forgotten Those Who Have Stood Against Their Rights’: PM Modi Urges All Parties To Support Women’s Reservation Bill Unanimously
‘Women Have Not Forgotten Those Who Have Stood Against Their Rights’: PM Modi Urges All Parties To Support Women’s Reservation Bill Unanimously
‘Women Have Not Forgotten Those Who Have Stood Against Their Rights’: PM Modi Urges All Parties To Support Women’s Reservation Bill Unanimously

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