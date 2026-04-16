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Home > India News > “Let Your Vote Protect Bengal’s Identity”: Mamata Banerjee Appeals To Support TMC Candidates Accusing BJP Of Targeting Bengal’s Identity

“Let Your Vote Protect Bengal’s Identity”: Mamata Banerjee Appeals To Support TMC Candidates Accusing BJP Of Targeting Bengal’s Identity

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee  accused the BJP of trying to weaken Bengal’s identity and constitutional rights.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee  accused the BJP of trying to weaken Bengal’s identity and constitutional rights. Photo: ANI
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee  accused the BJP of trying to weaken Bengal’s identity and constitutional rights. Photo: ANI

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: April 16, 2026 13:26:17 IST

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“Let Your Vote Protect Bengal’s Identity”: Mamata Banerjee Appeals To Support TMC Candidates Accusing BJP Of Targeting Bengal’s Identity

On Thursday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee  accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of trying to weaken West Bengal’s identity and constitutional rights. She also said she celebrated Poila Boishakh with the people of the Bengal and repeated her promise to serve them.

In a post on X, Banerjee said she has remained committed to fulfilling the aspirations of the people of the state since assuming office in 2011.

“I spent the first day of the Bengali New Year, Poila Boishakh, in the most meaningful way possible, among the people, walking with them, sharing their smiles and their strength. Since taking office in 2011, my singular commitment has been to serve my mothers, brothers, and sisters of Bengal, to ensure that their aspirations are heard, respected, and fulfilled. That is the promise I have lived by every single day,” she said.

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The Chief Minister further alleged that people of Bengal were facing “suffering and humiliation” under BJP-ruled states and claimed attempts were being made to impose uniformity by erasing Bengal’s culture and diversity.

“It pains me deeply to see the suffering and humiliation being inflicted upon them by Bangla-Birodhi BJP. Their existence is being questioned, their constitutional rights are under threat, and in BJP-ruled states, people are being tortured and tormented. They want to impose uniformity by erasing our language, our culture, our food habits, and our diversity,” she said.

“They believe Bengal can be controlled from Delhi and Gujarat. They are mistaken. Bengal will never bow,” she added.

Appealing to voters to support candidates of the All India Trinamool Congress in the ongoing electoral process, Banerjee urged people to place their trust in her party once again, naming several party candidates across constituencies in the state.

“It is our collective duty to ensure that Bengal remains in the hands of those who respect our Maa, protect our Mati, and stand with our Manush. I appeal to each one of you to place your trust in us once again. Support our candidates, Mosaraf Hussain from Itahar, Md. Ghulam Rabbani from Goalpokhar, Minhajul Arfin Azad from Chakulia, Krishna Kalyani from Raiganj, Satyajit Barman from Hemtabad, Nitai Baishya from Kaliaganj, Hamidul Rahaman from Chopra, Kanaia Lal Aggarwal from Islampur, Goutam Deb from Siliguri, Sanjay Kujur from Nagrakata, and all our Joraphool candidates across Bengal,” she posted.

“Let your vote protect Bengal’s identity. Let your vote defend its dignity. Let your vote strengthen the path of Maa-Mati-Manush,” she added.

Polling in West Bengal will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with the results of the Assembly elections scheduled to be announced on May 4.

The state is set to witness a high-voltage contest between the incumbent Trinamool Congress, which is seeking a fourth consecutive term, and the BJP, which is aiming to form the government after a strong showing in the previous elections. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Western Disturbances Set To Impact North India This Week, Bringing Rain To THESE States While Plains Brace For Rising Temperatures

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“Let Your Vote Protect Bengal’s Identity”: Mamata Banerjee Appeals To Support TMC Candidates Accusing BJP Of Targeting Bengal’s Identity

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“Let Your Vote Protect Bengal’s Identity”: Mamata Banerjee Appeals To Support TMC Candidates Accusing BJP Of Targeting Bengal’s Identity

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“Let Your Vote Protect Bengal’s Identity”: Mamata Banerjee Appeals To Support TMC Candidates Accusing BJP Of Targeting Bengal’s Identity
“Let Your Vote Protect Bengal’s Identity”: Mamata Banerjee Appeals To Support TMC Candidates Accusing BJP Of Targeting Bengal’s Identity
“Let Your Vote Protect Bengal’s Identity”: Mamata Banerjee Appeals To Support TMC Candidates Accusing BJP Of Targeting Bengal’s Identity
“Let Your Vote Protect Bengal’s Identity”: Mamata Banerjee Appeals To Support TMC Candidates Accusing BJP Of Targeting Bengal’s Identity

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