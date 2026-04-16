Western Disturbances Set To Impact North India This Week, Bringing Rain To THESE States While Plains Brace For Rising Temperatures

Western Disturbance India Weather: North India is set to witness another round of changing weather as two mild western disturbances move in over the next few days, bringing light rain to hilly regions while the plains prepare for a sharp rise in temperatures.

Light Rain, Snow Likely In Hills

According to the India Meteorological Department, the first system is expected between April 16 and 17, followed by another between April 18 and 19. These weather systems are likely to bring light to moderate rainfall across parts of Jammu and Kashmir, north Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

Higher altitude areas may also see snowfall, while most plains are expected to remain dry. Such patterns are common when western disturbances pass through, with the mountains receiving most of the moisture.

April has already seen frequent weather activity, with rain, storms and even hail in several northern states. However, these upcoming systems are expected to be relatively mild and unlikely to cause major disruption.

No Relief For Plains, Temperatures To Climb

While the hills may see some cooling, the plains are heading in the opposite direction. With limited rainfall expected, temperatures across cities are likely to rise steadily in the coming days.

Clear to partly cloudy skies will dominate, allowing heat to build up, especially during the daytime.

Delhi-NCR Set For Season’s First 40°C Days

In Delhi NCR, the impact will be clearly felt as the region gears up for its first intense heat spell of the season. Daytime temperatures are expected to touch 39 to 41 degrees Celsius and may climb further to around 42 degrees in the following days.

Nights will also become warmer, adding to discomfort. While extreme heatwave conditions are not expected immediately, the sudden jump in temperature could make conditions challenging, especially for children and the elderly.

With the cooling effect of recent rains fading, residents are advised to stay hydrated, avoid direct sun during peak hours and keep an eye on official weather updates as summer begins to tighten its grip.

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