LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Heinrich Klaasen Bhuvneshwar Kumar Anthropic pakistan latest viral news asim munir chinese satellite drunk woman viral video Chinese President Xi Jinping CBSE 10th result 2026 out cbse bihar liquor ban Amravati MMS Scandal Heinrich Klaasen Bhuvneshwar Kumar Anthropic pakistan latest viral news asim munir chinese satellite drunk woman viral video Chinese President Xi Jinping CBSE 10th result 2026 out cbse bihar liquor ban Amravati MMS Scandal Heinrich Klaasen Bhuvneshwar Kumar Anthropic pakistan latest viral news asim munir chinese satellite drunk woman viral video Chinese President Xi Jinping CBSE 10th result 2026 out cbse bihar liquor ban Amravati MMS Scandal Heinrich Klaasen Bhuvneshwar Kumar Anthropic pakistan latest viral news asim munir chinese satellite drunk woman viral video Chinese President Xi Jinping CBSE 10th result 2026 out cbse bihar liquor ban Amravati MMS Scandal
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Heinrich Klaasen Bhuvneshwar Kumar Anthropic pakistan latest viral news asim munir chinese satellite drunk woman viral video Chinese President Xi Jinping CBSE 10th result 2026 out cbse bihar liquor ban Amravati MMS Scandal Heinrich Klaasen Bhuvneshwar Kumar Anthropic pakistan latest viral news asim munir chinese satellite drunk woman viral video Chinese President Xi Jinping CBSE 10th result 2026 out cbse bihar liquor ban Amravati MMS Scandal Heinrich Klaasen Bhuvneshwar Kumar Anthropic pakistan latest viral news asim munir chinese satellite drunk woman viral video Chinese President Xi Jinping CBSE 10th result 2026 out cbse bihar liquor ban Amravati MMS Scandal Heinrich Klaasen Bhuvneshwar Kumar Anthropic pakistan latest viral news asim munir chinese satellite drunk woman viral video Chinese President Xi Jinping CBSE 10th result 2026 out cbse bihar liquor ban Amravati MMS Scandal
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Western Disturbances Set To Impact North India This Week, Bringing Rain To THESE States While Plains Brace For Rising Temperatures

Western Disturbances Set To Impact North India This Week, Bringing Rain To THESE States While Plains Brace For Rising Temperatures

North India is set to witness another round of changing weather as two mild western disturbances move in over the next few days, bringing light rain to hilly regions while the plains prepare for a sharp rise in temperatures.

Western Disturbances Set To Impact North India This Week, Bringing Rain To THESE States While Plains Brace For Rising Temperatures (Via X)
Western Disturbances Set To Impact North India This Week, Bringing Rain To THESE States While Plains Brace For Rising Temperatures (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: April 16, 2026 00:19:04 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Western Disturbances Set To Impact North India This Week, Bringing Rain To THESE States While Plains Brace For Rising Temperatures

Western Disturbance India Weather: North India is set to witness another round of changing weather as two mild western disturbances move in over the next few days, bringing light rain to hilly regions while the plains prepare for a sharp rise in temperatures.

Light Rain, Snow Likely In Hills

According to the India Meteorological Department, the first system is expected between April 16 and 17, followed by another between April 18 and 19. These weather systems are likely to bring light to moderate rainfall across parts of Jammu and Kashmir, north Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

Higher altitude areas may also see snowfall, while most plains are expected to remain dry. Such patterns are common when western disturbances pass through, with the mountains receiving most of the moisture.

You Might Be Interested In

April has already seen frequent weather activity, with rain, storms and even hail in several northern states. However, these upcoming systems are expected to be relatively mild and unlikely to cause major disruption.

No Relief For Plains, Temperatures To Climb

While the hills may see some cooling, the plains are heading in the opposite direction. With limited rainfall expected, temperatures across cities are likely to rise steadily in the coming days.

Clear to partly cloudy skies will dominate, allowing heat to build up, especially during the daytime.

Delhi-NCR Set For Season’s First 40°C Days

In Delhi NCR, the impact will be clearly felt as the region gears up for its first intense heat spell of the season. Daytime temperatures are expected to touch 39 to 41 degrees Celsius and may climb further to around 42 degrees in the following days.

Nights will also become warmer, adding to discomfort. While extreme heatwave conditions are not expected immediately, the sudden jump in temperature could make conditions challenging, especially for children and the elderly.

With the cooling effect of recent rains fading, residents are advised to stay hydrated, avoid direct sun during peak hours and keep an eye on official weather updates as summer begins to tighten its grip.

ALSO READ: Watch: Omar Abdullah Declines To Cut Tricolour Ribbon At Srinagar Event, Folds It To Honor Flag Code, Internet Says, ‘He Is Intelligent Enough’

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Deadly Explosion In Andhra Pradesh Village Leaves Four Dead and 18 Injured, Destroys Two Houses As Horrific Images Surface

Where is Nida Khan? HR Manager, Who Turned Blind Eye To Abuses At Nashik TCS, Faces Probe For Sexual Harassment And Religious Conversion Row

Progress Alliance hosts Mega Business Meet in Surat, draws 2,000 Entrepreneurs for Dialogue on Values and Growth

Delimitation Exercise Explained: Why Government Wants To Increase Lok Sabha Seats From 543 To 850 As New Plan Aims For 33% Women’s Reservation

CBSE Introduces a Two Exam System for Class 10 Results 2026, What is It? February & May Attempts, Key Changes Explained

LATEST NEWS

IPL 2026 Orange Cap Leaderboard After RCB vs LSG: Virat Kohli Claims Orange Cap After First Match As Impact Player— Check Top 10 Latest Standings

RCB vs LSG IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Shines as Royal Challengers Bengaluru go Top of Points Table With Dominant Win

Who Is Vikas Khanna? Celebrity Chef Makes It To ‘TIME’s Most Influential People Of 2026’ List, Shares An Emotional Note On His Journey From Humble Beginnings To Global Recognition

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid, Match Prediction: Who Will Win UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final 2nd Leg?

Will Pakistan’s Field Marshal Asim Munir Meet Iran’s New Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei After Arriving In Tehran For US-Iran Talks? Here’s What Sources Say

IPL 2026: Is MI’s Rohit Sharma Ruled Out? — Full List of Injured And Unavailable Players And Their Replacements So Far

Is Donald Trump Planning To Fire Jerome Powell? POTUS Expresses Frustration Over Interest Rate Dispute: ‘If He Is Not Leaving…’

‘Is Claude Down?’ Anthropic’s AI Faces Global Disruption As Users Flood Downdetector Amid Reports Of Login Errors And Service Glitches

Another Failure For Pakistan Incoming? Donald Trump Says Iran War ‘Very Close to Over’ As Asim Munir Reaches Tehran For Round Two Of Peace Talks

‘Cricketers Helping Financially’: Vinod Kambli’s Friend Opens up on Former Team India Batter’s Health Issues — Is Sachin Tendulkar Working Behind the Scenes?

Western Disturbances Set To Impact North India This Week, Bringing Rain To THESE States While Plains Brace For Rising Temperatures

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Western Disturbances Set To Impact North India This Week, Bringing Rain To THESE States While Plains Brace For Rising Temperatures

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Western Disturbances Set To Impact North India This Week, Bringing Rain To THESE States While Plains Brace For Rising Temperatures
Western Disturbances Set To Impact North India This Week, Bringing Rain To THESE States While Plains Brace For Rising Temperatures
Western Disturbances Set To Impact North India This Week, Bringing Rain To THESE States While Plains Brace For Rising Temperatures
Western Disturbances Set To Impact North India This Week, Bringing Rain To THESE States While Plains Brace For Rising Temperatures

QUICK LINKS