Who Is John Ternus? Apple’s New CEO Replacing Tim Cook – Net Worth, Career & Everything You Need To Know

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
germany news Priyanka Chahar Choudhary earthquake donald trump Bhooth Bangla Akshay Kumar film apple David Gross BCCI two-team structure FIU student arrest Bandhani skirt asim munir american express manager Infinity Mall Malad Amravati MMS germany news Priyanka Chahar Choudhary earthquake donald trump Bhooth Bangla Akshay Kumar film apple David Gross BCCI two-team structure FIU student arrest Bandhani skirt asim munir american express manager Infinity Mall Malad Amravati MMS germany news Priyanka Chahar Choudhary earthquake donald trump Bhooth Bangla Akshay Kumar film apple David Gross BCCI two-team structure FIU student arrest Bandhani skirt asim munir american express manager Infinity Mall Malad Amravati MMS germany news Priyanka Chahar Choudhary earthquake donald trump Bhooth Bangla Akshay Kumar film apple David Gross BCCI two-team structure FIU student arrest Bandhani skirt asim munir american express manager Infinity Mall Malad Amravati MMS
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
germany news Priyanka Chahar Choudhary earthquake donald trump Bhooth Bangla Akshay Kumar film apple David Gross BCCI two-team structure FIU student arrest Bandhani skirt asim munir american express manager Infinity Mall Malad Amravati MMS germany news Priyanka Chahar Choudhary earthquake donald trump Bhooth Bangla Akshay Kumar film apple David Gross BCCI two-team structure FIU student arrest Bandhani skirt asim munir american express manager Infinity Mall Malad Amravati MMS germany news Priyanka Chahar Choudhary earthquake donald trump Bhooth Bangla Akshay Kumar film apple David Gross BCCI two-team structure FIU student arrest Bandhani skirt asim munir american express manager Infinity Mall Malad Amravati MMS germany news Priyanka Chahar Choudhary earthquake donald trump Bhooth Bangla Akshay Kumar film apple David Gross BCCI two-team structure FIU student arrest Bandhani skirt asim munir american express manager Infinity Mall Malad Amravati MMS
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Who Is John Ternus? Apple’s New CEO Replacing Tim Cook – Net Worth, Career & Everything You Need To Know

Who Is John Ternus? Apple’s New CEO Replacing Tim Cook – Net Worth, Career & Everything You Need To Know

Tim Cook steps down as Apple CEO after over a decade, handing leadership to John Ternus. Ternus, the company’s hardware chief, will take charge on September 1, 2026. Cook will remain with Apple as executive chairman after steering it to historic growth.

Tim Cook steps down as Apple CEO, John Ternus to take over September 2026. Photos: X.
Tim Cook steps down as Apple CEO, John Ternus to take over September 2026. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: April 21, 2026 08:05:09 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is John Ternus? Apple’s New CEO Replacing Tim Cook – Net Worth, Career & Everything You Need To Know

Apple on Monday made a major announcement. The CEO of the tech giant Tim Cook announced that he will leave his position. The current head of hardware engineering at the company, John Ternus, who replace the Cook. He will become chief executive September 1, 2026. Cook however will still be remaining at the company as the executive chairman. In a memo to workers, he said that he thought it was high time to make the move. Tim Cook joined Apple in 1998 and became the company CEO in 2011, taking over the position of co-founder Steve Jobs. In his 15-plus years as CEO, he steered the company during a period of unprecedented growth.

Cook in a statement said, “I adore Apple, and I am so thankful to be able to work with a group of such clever, innovative, creative, and caring people.”

How Tim Cook Made Apple A 3 Trillion Company

Under Tim Cook leadership, Apple was the first company to be worth over $3 trillion. The company also did not rely on its core business of the iPhone but vigorously ventured into other services like Music, TV and iCloud, as well as wearables like the Apple Watch.

You Might Be Interested In

The leadership of Cook is considered to be in the tradition of other tech industry leaders, such as Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings, who transitioned into the role of chairman after stepping down as CEOs.

In an interview with Peter Oppenheimer, the former chief financial officer of Apple (2004-2014) lauded the leadership of Cook, explaining that he had to step into the biggest shoes in the world, the largest shoes anyone on earth had ever had to step into and that he did a fantastic job.

Who Is John Ternus? The New Apple CEO

John Ternus, 50, is presently the senior vice president of hardware engineering at Apple, and has been instrumental in the primary products the company has offered.

In 2001, he joined the product design team of Apple and was promoted to the executive team in 2021, becoming the vice president of hardware engineering in 2013. He has been involved in significant product decisions with Cook over the years.

Ternus has been in charge of developing the Apple flagship products such as the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and AirPods. He is also credited to have assisted in the resurgence of Mac sales that has acquired market share over the past years.

John Ternus Career

Most recently, Ternus spearheaded the launch of the iPhone Air, which is being touted as the biggest redesign of the Apple flagship smartphone since 2017.

Ternus was employed at Virtual Research Systems before joining Apple and has a degree in mechanical engineering at the University of Pennsylvania.

In a statement, Ternus said that he was deeply appreciative of being given this chance to continue the mission of Apple.

Ternus has already started to reduce his current duties before officially assuming the role of CEO in September. He said he would resign as head of hardware engineering immediately, in a memo to employees, and leave the job to Tom Marieb.

“There is more I would like to say, when I see you face to face, at this point though, I would like to simply say thanks to all that you have done and to all that I know you will do. We do have such valuable work ahead of us, and I cannot think of a more able team,” Ternus wrote in the memo, a Bloomberg report claims.

FAQs

Q1: What is the net worth of former Apple CEO Tim Cook?

Ans: According to reports, Tim Cook has a net worth of $2.5 billion.

Q2: What is the net worth of the new Apple CEO, John Ternus?

Ans: The total net worth of John Ternus is estimated to be $75 million. 

Also Read: Namita Thapar Breaks Silence After Namaz Video Controversy, Says ‘Called R**di Non-Stop’, ‘God Is Watching…’ | WATCH

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: appleApple CEOApple newsApple sharesbusiness newshome-hero-pos-2John TernusTim Cook

RELATED News

StudioBackdrops Is Rewiring India’s Creator Economy — Much Like Jio Did for Internet Access

How Golden Oakk Infotech Went from Chasing Failed Payments to a 98% Success Rate with Paywize

Country Club Launches the ‘COUNTRY CLUB VIP MASTER CARD THAILAND’ – Unlocking Bangkok, Pattaya & Phuket Like Never Before

Oriflame Presents WhosThat360 Northeast Influencer Yatra Arrives in Guwahati, Creating New Opportunities for Youth and Women

Review: The Dealer — A Blockbuster on Paper

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Priyanka Chahar Choudhary? Married Khesari Lal Yadav Seen Flirting With TV’s ‘Naagin’ In Battleground, Flaunts His Physique — Watch Viral Video

Laureus World Sports Awards 2026: From Carlos Alcaraz to Aryna Sabalenka — Check Full List of Winners

‘Started Watching Cricket Because of Virat’: Novak Djokovic Praises Kohli, Calls Him a Friend

Earthquake In Assam Today: 5.2 Magnitude Tremor Hits Manipur’s Kamjong District, Tremors Shake Guwahati

Will US-Iran Peace Talks Happen In Pakistan? Donald Trump Gives Big Update, Says He Is ‘Winning By A Lot’

IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 21 After MI Beat GT — KKR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, LSG, DC

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 4: ₹100 Crore Mark Achieved, But Monday Blues Keep Akshay Kumar’s Film Behind Jolly LLB 3 And Housefull 5

Who Is John Ternus? Apple’s New CEO Replacing Tim Cook – Net Worth, Career & Everything You Need To Know

Aim To Double Bilateral Trade To $50 Billion By 2030: Lee Jae Myung Highlights India–South Korea Economic Push

A Step Towards Global Push: India And South Korea Boost Ties On Climate Action, Sustainability And Marine Protection

Who Is John Ternus? Apple’s New CEO Replacing Tim Cook – Net Worth, Career & Everything You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is John Ternus? Apple’s New CEO Replacing Tim Cook – Net Worth, Career & Everything You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is John Ternus? Apple’s New CEO Replacing Tim Cook – Net Worth, Career & Everything You Need To Know
Who Is John Ternus? Apple’s New CEO Replacing Tim Cook – Net Worth, Career & Everything You Need To Know
Who Is John Ternus? Apple’s New CEO Replacing Tim Cook – Net Worth, Career & Everything You Need To Know
Who Is John Ternus? Apple’s New CEO Replacing Tim Cook – Net Worth, Career & Everything You Need To Know

QUICK LINKS