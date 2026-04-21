Who Is John Ternus? Apple’s New CEO Replacing Tim Cook – Net Worth, Career & Everything You Need To Know

Apple on Monday made a major announcement. The CEO of the tech giant Tim Cook announced that he will leave his position. The current head of hardware engineering at the company, John Ternus, who replace the Cook. He will become chief executive September 1, 2026. Cook however will still be remaining at the company as the executive chairman. In a memo to workers, he said that he thought it was high time to make the move. Tim Cook joined Apple in 1998 and became the company CEO in 2011, taking over the position of co-founder Steve Jobs. In his 15-plus years as CEO, he steered the company during a period of unprecedented growth.

Cook in a statement said, “I adore Apple, and I am so thankful to be able to work with a group of such clever, innovative, creative, and caring people.”

How Tim Cook Made Apple A 3 Trillion Company

Under Tim Cook leadership, Apple was the first company to be worth over $3 trillion. The company also did not rely on its core business of the iPhone but vigorously ventured into other services like Music, TV and iCloud, as well as wearables like the Apple Watch.

The leadership of Cook is considered to be in the tradition of other tech industry leaders, such as Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings, who transitioned into the role of chairman after stepping down as CEOs.

In an interview with Peter Oppenheimer, the former chief financial officer of Apple (2004-2014) lauded the leadership of Cook, explaining that he had to step into the biggest shoes in the world, the largest shoes anyone on earth had ever had to step into and that he did a fantastic job.

Who Is John Ternus? The New Apple CEO

John Ternus, 50, is presently the senior vice president of hardware engineering at Apple, and has been instrumental in the primary products the company has offered.

In 2001, he joined the product design team of Apple and was promoted to the executive team in 2021, becoming the vice president of hardware engineering in 2013. He has been involved in significant product decisions with Cook over the years.

Ternus has been in charge of developing the Apple flagship products such as the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and AirPods. He is also credited to have assisted in the resurgence of Mac sales that has acquired market share over the past years.

John Ternus Career

Most recently, Ternus spearheaded the launch of the iPhone Air, which is being touted as the biggest redesign of the Apple flagship smartphone since 2017.

Ternus was employed at Virtual Research Systems before joining Apple and has a degree in mechanical engineering at the University of Pennsylvania.

In a statement, Ternus said that he was deeply appreciative of being given this chance to continue the mission of Apple.

Ternus has already started to reduce his current duties before officially assuming the role of CEO in September. He said he would resign as head of hardware engineering immediately, in a memo to employees, and leave the job to Tom Marieb.

“There is more I would like to say, when I see you face to face, at this point though, I would like to simply say thanks to all that you have done and to all that I know you will do. We do have such valuable work ahead of us, and I cannot think of a more able team,” Ternus wrote in the memo, a Bloomberg report claims.

FAQs

Q1: What is the net worth of former Apple CEO Tim Cook?

Ans: According to reports, Tim Cook has a net worth of $2.5 billion.

Q2: What is the net worth of the new Apple CEO, John Ternus?

Ans: The total net worth of John Ternus is estimated to be $75 million.

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