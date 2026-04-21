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Home > World News > Who Is Reid Wiseman? NASA Astronaut Shares Stunning ‘Earthset’ Video Captured On iPhone – WATCH

Who Is Reid Wiseman? NASA Astronaut Shares Stunning ‘Earthset’ Video Captured On iPhone – WATCH

Reid Wiseman: Reid Wiseman captured a rare 'Earthset' during Artemis II, showing Earth disappearing behind the Moon from over 252,000 miles away.

(Image Credit: Reid Wiseman via X)
(Image Credit: Reid Wiseman via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: April 21, 2026 14:21:45 IST

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Who Is Reid Wiseman? NASA Astronaut Shares Stunning ‘Earthset’ Video Captured On iPhone – WATCH

Reid Wiseman: Commander of Artemis II, Reid Wiseman has uploaded a stunning video on the rare Earthset phenomenon where the Earth gradually fades behind the Moon. This was captured on April 6, 2026, when the crew flew around the lunar surface in the Orion capsule. The footage is all the more impressive because it was taken with an iPhone with 8x zoom through a small window, and this was pretty close to what the human eye would have been able to see in space.

WATCH Video Shared By Reid Wiseman

Reid Wiseman: The video depicts the Earth slowly sliding behind the Moon behind the edge of the Moon, the so called lunar limb, which provides a surreal view that is seldom seen by people. Before the planet vanishes, swirling clouds can be seen over the areas such as Australia and Oceania. In the foreground, a lunar crater adds depth and scale to the scene, enhancing the visual impact. Wiseman said that it felt like watching a sunset on the beach only to be sitting on the most unknown seat in the world. When the spacecraft was approximately 252,756 miles away, the distance was a record in the history of human spaceflight.



Reid Wiseman: Whereas Wiseman chose the smartphone to record the raw image, other astronauts such as Christina Koch used a professional camera and took high resolution photos of the same event. These are very infrequent, and the last similar Earthset to be seen was over 50 years ago, during the Apollo missions. During their journey, the crew also witnessed an “Earthrise” and even a solar eclipse from space. Considering the experience, Wiseman referred to the Earth as impossibly beautiful, noting the immense effect of the viewpoint of observing the Earth so far away.

Also Read: Pakistan Embarrassed: Senior Diplomats Trade Punches Inside Kenya Mission While Playing Peacemaker In US-Iran Talks, ‘Fist Fight’ Claims Go Viral

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Who Is Reid Wiseman? NASA Astronaut Shares Stunning ‘Earthset’ Video Captured On iPhone – WATCH
Who Is Reid Wiseman? NASA Astronaut Shares Stunning ‘Earthset’ Video Captured On iPhone – WATCH
Who Is Reid Wiseman? NASA Astronaut Shares Stunning ‘Earthset’ Video Captured On iPhone – WATCH
Who Is Reid Wiseman? NASA Astronaut Shares Stunning ‘Earthset’ Video Captured On iPhone – WATCH

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