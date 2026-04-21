Recently, Jyoti Saxena is in the middle of a controversy when an alleged private chat leaked onto social media. The reportedly Instagram conversation depicts a person who claims to be the actress requesting a student to send money in exchange to have a nude video call. The circulating screenshots stated that the amount was initially quoted at ₹20,000, but later came down to ₹8,000 after the person asserted that he was a student. The event rapidly went viral, creating a discussion and bringing up the subject of authenticity.

Who Is Jyoti Saxena? Actress Deletes Instagram After Viral Chat Alleging Money Demand For Nude Video Calls, Claims Account Misuse

Jyoti Saxena deleted her Instagram account after the controversy, which added to the speculations. But the actress has since made a statement on Facebook, vehemently denying any of the alleged chats. She said that a stranger had been hacking her Instagram and abusing the account over the last two months. In her statement, she mentioned the incident as a severe instance of identity theft, impersonation and defamation within cyber laws and that legal proceedings have already been taken against the individuals involved. Saxena also requested media organisations and the general population not to connect with or react to any messages posted via the hacked account until the problem is addressed in her official note. She even threatened to prosecute anyone caught sharing or publicizing the so called chats. The actress stressed that her staff is taking the issue with the highest degree of seriousness and is striving to make those responsible for the abuse of her name and online presence accountable.

Jyoti Saxena’s Movies

Cases of hacking or misuse of celebrity social media accounts are not a rare occurrence and Jyoti Saxena seems to be the recent victim of such an attack. The actress who has worked in films and music videos has become known due to her acting in the short film Laachhi in 2018. Involved in social media and communication with fans, this episode has attracted an undesirable attention to her career. The emphasis is still on proving the allegations and who is behind the alleged abuse, as investigations are underway.

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