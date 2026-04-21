Who Is Jyoti Saxena? Actress Deletes Instagram After Viral Chat Alleging Money Demand For Nude Video Calls, Claims Account Misuse

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
congress apple latest viral news Bishnoi Gang Shefali Bagga 16-year-old girl murder Lucknow Heat wave in India today diplomats Bindi-Hijab case lenskart 11-year-old boy murder India Faisal Malik Vinod Mishra viral MMS Two Men Grabbing Schoolgirls Hands UP April 21 congress apple latest viral news Bishnoi Gang Shefali Bagga 16-year-old girl murder Lucknow Heat wave in India today diplomats Bindi-Hijab case lenskart 11-year-old boy murder India Faisal Malik Vinod Mishra viral MMS Two Men Grabbing Schoolgirls Hands UP April 21 congress apple latest viral news Bishnoi Gang Shefali Bagga 16-year-old girl murder Lucknow Heat wave in India today diplomats Bindi-Hijab case lenskart 11-year-old boy murder India Faisal Malik Vinod Mishra viral MMS Two Men Grabbing Schoolgirls Hands UP April 21 congress apple latest viral news Bishnoi Gang Shefali Bagga 16-year-old girl murder Lucknow Heat wave in India today diplomats Bindi-Hijab case lenskart 11-year-old boy murder India Faisal Malik Vinod Mishra viral MMS Two Men Grabbing Schoolgirls Hands UP April 21
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
congress apple latest viral news Bishnoi Gang Shefali Bagga 16-year-old girl murder Lucknow Heat wave in India today diplomats Bindi-Hijab case lenskart 11-year-old boy murder India Faisal Malik Vinod Mishra viral MMS Two Men Grabbing Schoolgirls Hands UP April 21 congress apple latest viral news Bishnoi Gang Shefali Bagga 16-year-old girl murder Lucknow Heat wave in India today diplomats Bindi-Hijab case lenskart 11-year-old boy murder India Faisal Malik Vinod Mishra viral MMS Two Men Grabbing Schoolgirls Hands UP April 21 congress apple latest viral news Bishnoi Gang Shefali Bagga 16-year-old girl murder Lucknow Heat wave in India today diplomats Bindi-Hijab case lenskart 11-year-old boy murder India Faisal Malik Vinod Mishra viral MMS Two Men Grabbing Schoolgirls Hands UP April 21 congress apple latest viral news Bishnoi Gang Shefali Bagga 16-year-old girl murder Lucknow Heat wave in India today diplomats Bindi-Hijab case lenskart 11-year-old boy murder India Faisal Malik Vinod Mishra viral MMS Two Men Grabbing Schoolgirls Hands UP April 21
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat News > Who Is Jyoti Saxena? Actress Deletes Instagram After Viral Chat Alleging Money Demand For Nude Video Calls, Claims Account Misuse

Who Is Jyoti Saxena? Actress Deletes Instagram After Viral Chat Alleging Money Demand For Nude Video Calls, Claims Account Misuse

Jyoti Saxena: Jyoti Saxena denied involvement in a viral chat alleging money demand for video calls, claiming her Instagram account was hacked and misused. She has initiated legal action, urging the public not to engage with the compromised account as the matter is investigated.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: April 21, 2026 15:23:47 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Jyoti Saxena? Actress Deletes Instagram After Viral Chat Alleging Money Demand For Nude Video Calls, Claims Account Misuse

Recently, Jyoti Saxena is in the middle of a controversy when an alleged private chat leaked onto social media. The reportedly Instagram conversation depicts a person who claims to be the actress requesting a student to send money in exchange to have a nude video call. The circulating screenshots stated that the amount was initially quoted at ₹20,000, but later came down to ₹8,000 after the person asserted that he was a student. The event rapidly went viral, creating a discussion and bringing up the subject of authenticity.

Who Is Jyoti Saxena? Actress Deletes Instagram After Viral Chat Alleging Money Demand For Nude Video Calls, Claims Account Misuse

Jyoti Saxena deleted her Instagram account after the controversy, which added to the speculations. But the actress has since made a statement on Facebook, vehemently denying any of the alleged chats. She said that a stranger had been hacking her Instagram and abusing the account over the last two months. In her statement, she mentioned the incident as a severe instance of identity theft, impersonation and defamation within cyber laws and that legal proceedings have already been taken against the individuals involved. Saxena also requested media organisations and the general population not to connect with or react to any messages posted via the hacked account until the problem is addressed in her official note. She even threatened to prosecute anyone caught sharing or publicizing the so called chats. The actress stressed that her staff is taking the issue with the highest degree of seriousness and is striving to make those responsible for the abuse of her name and online presence accountable.

Jyoti Saxena’s Movies 

Cases of hacking or misuse of celebrity social media accounts are not a rare occurrence and Jyoti Saxena seems to be the recent victim of such an attack. The actress who has worked in films and music videos has become known due to her acting in the short film Laachhi in 2018. Involved in social media and communication with fans, this episode has attracted an undesirable attention to her career. The emphasis is still on proving the allegations and who is behind the alleged abuse, as investigations are underway.

You Might Be Interested In

Also Read: Shefali Bagga Shuts Down Yuzvendra Chahal Link-Up Rumours, Says She Wants A Dream Love Like Virat-Anushka Romance

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Jyoti SaxenaJyoti Saxena actressJyoti Saxena chatsJyoti Saxena instagramJyoti Saxena viral nude video call claim

RELATED News

Cat-Fight Viral Video: Two Women Slap, Kick, Throw Punches At Each Other In Petrol Pump

Vinod Mishra Viral MMS: Who Is The Local Madhya Pradesh Political Leader Seen With A Young Woman In Pornographic Video?

Watch: Viral Video Shows Two Men Grabbing Schoolgirls’ Hands And Harassing Them In Uttar Pradesh; Accused Tracked Down And Arrested After Outrage

21 April 2026 Horoscope Today: Daily Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Know Your Love Life, Career Growth & Money Luck

Disgusting Viral Video: ‘Free Gift’ Live Worm Found In Sev Puri At Haldiram’s Infinity Mall Outlet In Malad | Customer Confronts Staff | Watch

LATEST NEWS

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Holds Bengal Roadshow, Claims Mamata Didi Is Gone; Says TMC Exit Is Certain Amid Political Storm

CSK Injury News: Chennai Super Kings’ Top-Scorer Ayush Mhatre Ruled Out Of IPL 2026 Due To Hamstring Tear

‘Feeling Uncomfortable Coming To Bengal’: Maithili Thakur Raises Law and Order Concerns, Triggers Political Reactions

‘I Want a Guy Like Virat Kohli’: Sports Anchor Shefali Bagga Shuts Down Dating Rumours With Yuzvendra Chahal

‘90% Women Enter Politics Through Netas’ Rooms’: Pappu Yadav’s Sexist, Derogatory Shocker Sparks Huge Row Days After Porn Remark

Why Is HYBE Founder Bang Si-Hyuk Facing Arrest As Police Seek Warrant? Jail Threat Looms Over BTS Agency Chief

Cricket Fixing: ICC Probes Canada Captain Dilpreet Bajwa’s Suspicious Over vs New Zealand as Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Link Shocks The Cricketing World

Bengaluru Techie Booked For Misusing Office Credit Card To Spend Rs 27 Lakh, Sends Obscene Images And Suicide Threats To Boss After Failing To Repay

Redmi Introduces A7 Lineup: TUV Rheinland Certification, AI-Powered Tools, And Reverse Charging Support—Check Features And Price

How X Turned a UK Government “Villain” into a Viral Hero — And How ISDEIVSA ISIVIS Joined the Meme Storm

Who Is Jyoti Saxena? Actress Deletes Instagram After Viral Chat Alleging Money Demand For Nude Video Calls, Claims Account Misuse

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Jyoti Saxena? Actress Deletes Instagram After Viral Chat Alleging Money Demand For Nude Video Calls, Claims Account Misuse

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Jyoti Saxena? Actress Deletes Instagram After Viral Chat Alleging Money Demand For Nude Video Calls, Claims Account Misuse
Who Is Jyoti Saxena? Actress Deletes Instagram After Viral Chat Alleging Money Demand For Nude Video Calls, Claims Account Misuse
Who Is Jyoti Saxena? Actress Deletes Instagram After Viral Chat Alleging Money Demand For Nude Video Calls, Claims Account Misuse
Who Is Jyoti Saxena? Actress Deletes Instagram After Viral Chat Alleging Money Demand For Nude Video Calls, Claims Account Misuse

QUICK LINKS