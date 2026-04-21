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Home > Regionals News > Satna Shocking Crime: 11-Year-Old Boy Found Brutally Murdered, Body Stuffed In Blue Drum By Mother’s Ex-Lover

Satna Shocking Crime: 11-Year-Old Boy Found Brutally Murdered, Body Stuffed In Blue Drum By Mother’s Ex-Lover

Madhya Pradesh: A disturbing murder case has emerged from Satna in Madhya Pradesh, adding to a series of recent crimes linked to the so-called “blue drum” pattern. On Monday, Asha and her daughter returned home to find something unusual.

Madhya Pradesh ‘Blue Drum’ Horror: 11-Year-Old Boy Found Murdered At Home With Throat Slit After Mother Refused Marriage Proposal From Accused; Probe Underway (Via X)
Madhya Pradesh ‘Blue Drum’ Horror: 11-Year-Old Boy Found Murdered At Home With Throat Slit After Mother Refused Marriage Proposal From Accused; Probe Underway (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: April 21, 2026 13:23:08 IST

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Satna Shocking Crime: 11-Year-Old Boy Found Brutally Murdered, Body Stuffed In Blue Drum By Mother’s Ex-Lover

Madhya Pradesh: A disturbing murder case has emerged from Satna in Madhya Pradesh, adding to a series of recent crimes linked to the so-called “blue drum” pattern. On Monday, Asha and her daughter returned home to find something unusual. The door was locked from the outside, yet the lights and cooler inside were still running.

Expecting her 11-year-old son, who had just completed his Class 5 exams, to open the door, Asha waited anxiously. When there was no response, panic set in. They searched nearby areas, fearing he might have stepped out, but found no trace of him.

At first, Asha suspected her husband might have taken the boy somewhere. But as time passed with no information, she approached the police and reported him missing.

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Satna Blue Drum Case: Suspicious Locked House Leads To Panic Search

Police reached the spot and broke open the lock. What they found inside left everyone shaken. Blood stains were visible on the walls and a pillow, pointing to a violent struggle.

In one corner of the room stood a blue plastic drum that immediately drew attention. Blood was seen seeping from it. When officers opened it, they discovered the child’s body inside. His throat had been slit, and the body was stuffed into the drum and covered with clothes, apparently to hide the crime.

The scene confirmed the worst fears that had been building for hours.

Marriage Rejection Angle: Accused Absconding, Police Launch Manhunt

Even as the family struggled to process the loss, suspicion turned towards a local laundry shop owner, Mathura Rajak, whose shop was found shut. According to the family, he had been pressuring Asha to marry him and was upset over her repeated refusal.

Asha’s daughter alleged that the accused wanted to force the marriage and killed her brother out of anger when their mother refused. She also claimed that a sharp-edged weapon, possibly a sickle, was used in the attack.

Police have not confirmed the exact weapon but said the murder was carried out using a sharp object. The accused is currently absconding, and three police teams have been formed to track him down.

Forensic teams have collected evidence from the house, and the body has been sent for post-mortem. Officials say the investigation is still in its early stages, and further action will depend on witness statements and forensic findings.

ALSO READ: Vinod Mishra Viral MMS: Obscene Video Surfaces Online As Honeytrap Angle Is Suspected In Mauganj Case- What You Should Know

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Tags: 11-year-old boy murder Indiablue drum horror Satnachild murder Madhya Pradeshhome-hero-pos-15India shocking murder caseMadhya Pradesh blue drum caseMadhya Pradesh crime newsMathura Rajak caseSatna crime newsSatna murder case

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Satna Shocking Crime: 11-Year-Old Boy Found Brutally Murdered, Body Stuffed In Blue Drum By Mother’s Ex-Lover

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Satna Shocking Crime: 11-Year-Old Boy Found Brutally Murdered, Body Stuffed In Blue Drum By Mother’s Ex-Lover

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Satna Shocking Crime: 11-Year-Old Boy Found Brutally Murdered, Body Stuffed In Blue Drum By Mother’s Ex-Lover
Satna Shocking Crime: 11-Year-Old Boy Found Brutally Murdered, Body Stuffed In Blue Drum By Mother’s Ex-Lover
Satna Shocking Crime: 11-Year-Old Boy Found Brutally Murdered, Body Stuffed In Blue Drum By Mother’s Ex-Lover
Satna Shocking Crime: 11-Year-Old Boy Found Brutally Murdered, Body Stuffed In Blue Drum By Mother’s Ex-Lover

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