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Home > Business News > Groww Share Price Jumps 10% To Record High After Q4 Earnings; Profit Surges 122% YoY

Groww Share Price Jumps 10% To Record High After Q4 Earnings; Profit Surges 122% YoY

Groww Share Price: Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of online brokerage Groww, saw its shares jump nearly 10% on the BSE on Tuesday, hitting a fresh 52-week high of ₹216.25 after strong March quarter (Q4FY26) results.

Groww Share Price Jumps 10% To Record High After Q4 Earnings; Profit Surges 122% YoY
Groww Share Price Jumps 10% To Record High After Q4 Earnings; Profit Surges 122% YoY

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Last updated: April 21, 2026 15:37:45 IST

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Groww Share Price Jumps 10% To Record High After Q4 Earnings; Profit Surges 122% YoY

Groww Share Price, April 21, 2026: Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of online brokerage Groww, saw its shares jump nearly 10% on the BSE on Tuesday, hitting a fresh 52-week high of ₹216.25 after strong March quarter (Q4FY26) results.

The sharp rally reflects robust earnings and sustained investor interest, although some brokerages remain cautious on valuations following the recent run-up.

Groww Share Price: Strong earnings drive rally

The company reported a stellar 122% year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profit to ₹686 crore for Q4FY26, compared to ₹309 crore in the same quarter last year.

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Revenue from operations rose 87% YoY to ₹1,505 crore, highlighting strong business momentum.

EBITDA surged 142% YoY to ₹939 crore, supported by operating leverage as revenue growth outpaced relatively fixed costs.

Groww Share Price: User growth and platform traction remain strong

Groww continued to see steady traction across its platform. In its letter to shareholders, the company said total transacting users rose 25% YoY to 21.6 million, while active users stood at 16.7 million.

“In Q4, we observed a marginal increase in the contribution of equity derivatives to overall revenue, rising from 53.5% to 54.6%. Concurrently, newly launched product segments, namely Margin Trading Facility (MTF) and commodities, witnessed strong traction, with their share increasing meaningfully, driven by higher penetration and user adoption. While other product segments also recorded revenue growth during the quarter, the impact of heightened market
volatility was more pronounced in the derivatives segments, with trading activity increasing in this category,” the company said.

Total customer assets on the platform grew 36% YoY to ₹3 lakh crore. However, assets saw a slight dip during the quarter due to mark-to-market losses amid market volatility. Despite this, net inflows remained strong at ₹25,000 crore.

Groww Share Price: Stock sees strong buying interest

The stock saw heavy trading volumes during the session, with over 150 million shares changing hands across exchanges in intraday trade, signalling strong investor participation.

As of late morning trade, shares were quoting around ₹215, up nearly 9.6% from the previous close. The company had announced its earnings after market hours on Monday.

Groww’s stock has delivered strong returns in recent months. It is up around 38.5% year-to-date in 2026 and has gained over 33% in the past month alone. Over the last week, the stock has risen more than 10%.

Also Read: Atomberg’s Intellon Water Purifier Crosses 30,000 Homes, with Adaptive RO Technology

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Please consult a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.)

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Groww Share Price Jumps 10% To Record High After Q4 Earnings; Profit Surges 122% YoY

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Groww Share Price Jumps 10% To Record High After Q4 Earnings; Profit Surges 122% YoY

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Groww Share Price Jumps 10% To Record High After Q4 Earnings; Profit Surges 122% YoY
Groww Share Price Jumps 10% To Record High After Q4 Earnings; Profit Surges 122% YoY
Groww Share Price Jumps 10% To Record High After Q4 Earnings; Profit Surges 122% YoY
Groww Share Price Jumps 10% To Record High After Q4 Earnings; Profit Surges 122% YoY

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