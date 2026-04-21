Bengaluru Weather This Week: Check Full Forecast As Temperatures Stay Above 38°C, IMD Issues Heat Alert – All You Need To Know

This week, the surface air temperature seems to be consistently around 8°C hotter than normal in Bengaluru. The observed temperature increase has been largely attributed to the general warming trend playing out in the state of Karnataka.

In past years, Bengaluru has typically been among the more temperate cities in India, particularly during April. April 2026 has shown significantly higher average surface air temperature readings compared to April 2025, with Bengaluru’s average air temperature readings at least 4°C warmer this April than they were last year on average.

Bengaluru weather heat trend continues across city

As per reports, the temperature has reached higher than average levels of 36 to 38 degrees Celsius in Bengaluru over the last few days. The cause of this sudden increase, according to authorities, is the dry westerly winds that are moving into the area and causing daytime temperatures to rise above average.

According to weather forecasters with the India Meteorological Department (IMD), these high and dry weather conditions are expected to persist for several more days. Even though there will be some cloudiness during the afternoons, it is unlikely that any of this cloud cover will result in any significant weather changes; therefore, daytime conditions throughout Bengaluru will continue to remain uncomfortable.

Bengaluru weather may see slight cloud cover, but little relief

Reports say that some good news may be in sight soon. Due to isolated rain and thunderstorms happening throughout Karnataka, including Bengaluru, over the next few weeks, the pre-monsoon rain may reduce the extreme temperatures slightly.

Nonetheless, meteorological experts have indicated that these will probably be scattered and not for long periods. Therefore, today’s weather pattern for Bengaluru will continue to be hot, with only short-term and localised periods of cooling.

Bengaluru weather rain chances offer limited relief

April is not generally the hottest month in Bengaluru as the average daytime temperature is approximately 34ºC. However, this year, we’ve seen higher-than-average temperatures already. Therefore, this year, it has been hotter this month than previously.

Also, throughout Karnataka, it has gotten much hotter; in several regions, temperatures are very near to mid 40ºs Celsius. This heatwave effect is occurring in the state of Karnataka as a whole and has an impact on the weather in Bengaluru, even though it is not the place with the highest average temperature.

Bengaluru’s weather today is hotter than the seasonal average

In the future, climate specialists believe the minimum daytime temperature will remain higher than usual, making nighttime performances there more difficult for city dwellers.

Therefore, maintaining one’s ability to stay safe from extreme temperatures during peak periods will now become a focus since current meteorological data indicates they’ll be experiencing weather patterns that are warm for an extended period; only minor rainfall will be experienced which will also add to this heat streak of unpredictable duration.

Also Read: UP Weather Today: IMD Warns of Heatwave in Lucknow, Varanasi, Agra; IMD Issues Yellow Alert as Temperatures Cross 45°C