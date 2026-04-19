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Home > India News > UP Weather Today: IMD Warns of Heatwave in Lucknow, Varanasi, Agra; IMD Issues Yellow Alert as Temperatures Cross 45°C

UP Weather Today: IMD Warns of Heatwave in Lucknow, Varanasi, Agra; IMD Issues Yellow Alert as Temperatures Cross 45°C

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave warning for cities like Lucknow, Varanasi, Agra, and Southern UP areas with temperatures expected to cross 45°C.

UP Weather Today: IMD Warns of Heatwave in Lucknow, Varanasi, Agra. Photo: Canva
UP Weather Today: IMD Warns of Heatwave in Lucknow, Varanasi, Agra. Photo: Canva

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: April 19, 2026 15:55:56 IST

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UP Weather Today: IMD Warns of Heatwave in Lucknow, Varanasi, Agra; IMD Issues Yellow Alert as Temperatures Cross 45°C

UP Weather Today: People across Uttar Pradesh are facing intense heat as temperatures continue to rise sharply. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave warning for cities like Lucknow, Varanasi, Agra, and Southern UP areas with temperatures expected to cross 45°C. A yellow alert has also been issued, advising people to stay during peak afternoon hours and take precautions to avoid heat-related illness.

UP Weather Today

On Saturday, temperatures in UP surpassed 40°C for the first time in 14 years. The maximum temperature was recorded at 41°C, and the minimum at 24°C. The scorching sun and hot winds are making it difficult for people to go outside. According to meteorologists, the temperature in UP could reach up to 45°C in the next two days.  Dry western winds will continue to flow into the state. As the anticyclone over Karnataka and Maharashtra shifts toward central India, temperatures will rise slightly. 

Heat Wave Alert in UP Weather on April 19th 2026 

The heat wave in the UP states, including Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Kaushambi, and Pratapgarh, is reaching another level. Temperatures are being recorded around 5 degrees above normal. The Meteorological Department has issued a severed aheatwave warning for the next three days. The streets are deserted during afternoons as the experts advise staying indoors.

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UP Weather on April 20th 2026 

UP will experience very hot and sunny conditions on April 20th 2026. The maximum temperatures are expected to reach 41°C in many areas. The UV index is expected to be Extreme (10/11) during midday. 

UP can witness very dry conditions with humidity levels dropping as low as 9% in the afternoon. 

Also Read: Maharashtra Weather: Will It Heavily Rain Today? IMD Issues Yellow Alert Across Multiple Districts As Vidarbha Reels Under Scorching 45°C Heatwave 

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UP Weather Today: IMD Warns of Heatwave in Lucknow, Varanasi, Agra; IMD Issues Yellow Alert as Temperatures Cross 45°C

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UP Weather Today: IMD Warns of Heatwave in Lucknow, Varanasi, Agra; IMD Issues Yellow Alert as Temperatures Cross 45°C

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UP Weather Today: IMD Warns of Heatwave in Lucknow, Varanasi, Agra; IMD Issues Yellow Alert as Temperatures Cross 45°C
UP Weather Today: IMD Warns of Heatwave in Lucknow, Varanasi, Agra; IMD Issues Yellow Alert as Temperatures Cross 45°C
UP Weather Today: IMD Warns of Heatwave in Lucknow, Varanasi, Agra; IMD Issues Yellow Alert as Temperatures Cross 45°C
UP Weather Today: IMD Warns of Heatwave in Lucknow, Varanasi, Agra; IMD Issues Yellow Alert as Temperatures Cross 45°C

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