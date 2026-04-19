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Home > Regionals News > Maharashtra Weather: Will It Heavily Rain Today? IMD Issues Yellow Alert Across Multiple Districts As Vidarbha Reels Under Scorching 45°C Heatwave

Maharashtra Weather: Will It Heavily Rain Today? IMD Issues Yellow Alert Across Multiple Districts As Vidarbha Reels Under Scorching 45°C Heatwave

Maharashtra faces extreme weather as IMD issues rain alert in several districts while Vidarbha reels under severe 45°C heatwave.

Maharashtra faces extreme weather as IMD issues rain alert in several districts. (Photo: AI)
Maharashtra faces extreme weather as IMD issues rain alert in several districts. (Photo: AI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: April 19, 2026 15:51:08 IST

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Maharashtra Weather: Will It Heavily Rain Today? IMD Issues Yellow Alert Across Multiple Districts As Vidarbha Reels Under Scorching 45°C Heatwave

Maharashtra Weather: Maharashtra is facing a paradox today with scorching heat in some places and chances of heavy rains in others. The heatwave has hit Maharashtra hard with temperatures soaring high in recent days, especially in Vidarbha where the sun has been beating down on us. The record of 45.0°C was noted at Wardha, one of the hottest places in Maharashtra. On the other hand, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has declared a ‘Yellow Alert’ for many districts with the forecast of heavy rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning and gusty winds. This sort of paradoxical weather has people worried.

Will There Be Heavy Rains in Maharashtra Today?

The IMD has forecasted that several places in Maharashtra will receive the forecast of rains in the next 24 hours. The districts of Pune, Satara, Sangli, Solapur in Western Maharashtra are predicted to receive light to moderate showers along with thunder and lightning and gusty winds. The districts of Beed, Hingoli, Nanded, Latur and Dharashiv in Marathwada are expected to receive cloudy skies with showers spread over parts of the districts. Though there may not be any widespread heavy rains across the state, some parts may receive heavy rains, stormy and thunderous weather. Hence, the ‘Yellow Alert’ is issued.

Which districts are under yellow alert for rainfall?

The IMD has declared a ‘Yellow Alert’ for some districts in Maharashtra. Raigad, Ratnagiri, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nashik, Nashik Ghat, Ahilyanagar, Pune, Pune Ghats, Kolhapur, Kolhapur Ghat, Satara, Satara Ghat, Sangli, Solapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli, Nanded, Latur and Dharashiv. Residents of these districts have to be careful about the sudden change of weather. In case of thunderstorms and rains, the safety of the people should be taken care of.

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Why Vidarbha is suffering from a harsh heatwave?

Even though Maharashtra is expecting rains, Vidarbha is suffering from a harsh heatwave. The most affected places are Akola, Amravati and Wardha. The reason behind this heatwave is an anti-cyclonic circulation in the region. This causes clear skies, which allows direct sunlight to heat the land surface. As a result, temperatures are on a steep rise. Several places have already recorded temperatures above 40°C for a long period.

What is the weather forecast for the next five days?

The five-day weather forecast by IMD is that the whole state will see a mix of weather. Vidarbha is expected to continue experiencing a heatwave. The temperatures will rise marginally between 40°C and 45°C. Western Maharashtra and Marathwada will see some intermittent rainfall and cloudiness. The North Maharashtra is expected to be hot and dry with a maximum temperature of between 40°C and 43°C. The heat and rain is going to continue in these places.

Are There Any Areas with No Alerts?

Up till now, no alerts have been issued for certain Konkan districts like Palghar, Raigad and Sindhudurg and regions like Kolhapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna & Parbhani. But IMD has not ruled out chances of light rain or cloud cover in some isolated pockets. So, things can change from a moment to another.

What Precautions Do Citizens Need to Take in these Rainfall and Heatwave Conditions?

With the alerts for both these conditions at hand, the IMD has advised citizens to take certain precautions to keep their safety at hand. Avoid stepping out outside for most part of the afternoon, ensure fluid intake & wear light cotton clothes. It is also advised to wear hats or scarves in case to protect against direct sun rays. During rain and thunderstorm, people should generally be indoors & avoid being in open spaces. Particular care must be taken for the children, the old and the sick.

What Does This Mean for Farmers?

There could be a sudden shift from extreme heat to rainfall, which may affect agricultural activities of many across Maharashtra. Farmers in the rain-affected region should plan their work carefully to make sure that their crops don’t get severely harmed. The heatwave in Vidarbha threatens the health of the human beings as well as livestock. Hence, it is imperative to be cautious about the same.

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Tags: heavy rain MaharashtramaharashtraMaharashtra RainMaharashtra WeatherMumbai WeatherVidarbha heatwave

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Maharashtra Weather: Will It Heavily Rain Today? IMD Issues Yellow Alert Across Multiple Districts As Vidarbha Reels Under Scorching 45°C Heatwave

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Maharashtra Weather: Will It Heavily Rain Today? IMD Issues Yellow Alert Across Multiple Districts As Vidarbha Reels Under Scorching 45°C Heatwave
Maharashtra Weather: Will It Heavily Rain Today? IMD Issues Yellow Alert Across Multiple Districts As Vidarbha Reels Under Scorching 45°C Heatwave
Maharashtra Weather: Will It Heavily Rain Today? IMD Issues Yellow Alert Across Multiple Districts As Vidarbha Reels Under Scorching 45°C Heatwave
Maharashtra Weather: Will It Heavily Rain Today? IMD Issues Yellow Alert Across Multiple Districts As Vidarbha Reels Under Scorching 45°C Heatwave

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