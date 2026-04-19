Delhi Shocker: Ola Cab Driver Assaulted By Two Men In Trilokpuri After Ride Ends; Brutal Attack Caught On Camera Sparks Concern Online | WATCH

Delhi: A case of violence against a cab driver has come to light from Trilokpuri, where an Ola driver was attacked by two youths shortly after completing a ride. The incident has once again brought concerns around driver safety in the capital into focus.

Argument After Ride Turns Violent

According to initial reports, the dispute began when the cab reached its destination. The passengers reportedly got into an argument with the driver, which quickly escalated. Soon after, the two youths allegedly assaulted the driver, leaving him injured. The exact reason behind the argument is still not clear.

दिल्ली के त्रिलोकपुरी में एक ओला कैब ड्राइवर पर हमले की खबर सामने आई है, जहाँ दो युवकों ने राइड खत्म होते ही ड्राइवर के साथ बेरहमी से मारपीट की। ख़बरों के अनुसार, आरोपियों ने गंतव्य पर पहुँचने के बाद विवाद शुरू किया और फिर ड्राइवर पर हमला कर दिया। पुलिस ने इस मामले में केस दर्ज… pic.twitter.com/MEl5EfVdIM — Nedrick News (@nedricknews) April 19, 2026

Police Begin Investigation, Safety Concerns Rise

Delhi Police have registered a case and started an investigation into the matter. Efforts are underway to identify and take action against the accused.

The incident has once again highlighted the risks faced by cab drivers, especially during late hours or in isolated areas. Many have raised concerns about the lack of safety measures and called for stronger protections for drivers working in the city.

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