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Home > Regionals News > UP Shocker: Father Slits Throats Of 11-Year-Old Twin Daughters, Calls Police Himself; What Was His Motive? Investigation Underway

UP Shocker: Father Slits Throats Of 11-Year-Old Twin Daughters, Calls Police Himself; What Was His Motive? Investigation Underway

UP News: A man has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur for allegedly murdering his 11-year-old twin daughters at their home. The shocking incident came to light in the early hours of Sunday, when police were alerted about the killings.

UP Shocker: Father Slits Throats Of 11-Year-Old Twin Daughters, Calls Police Himself; What Was His Motive? Investigation Underway (Via X)
UP Shocker: Father Slits Throats Of 11-Year-Old Twin Daughters, Calls Police Himself; What Was His Motive? Investigation Underway (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: April 19, 2026 13:56:35 IST

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UP Shocker: Father Slits Throats Of 11-Year-Old Twin Daughters, Calls Police Himself; What Was His Motive? Investigation Underway

UP News: A man has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur for allegedly murdering his 11-year-old twin daughters at their home. The shocking incident came to light in the early hours of Sunday, when police were alerted about the killings.

UP News: Kanpur Father Arrested for Allegedly Killing Twin Daughters

According to officials, the accused allegedly slit the throats of both children inside the house. The bodies were later recovered with deep neck injuries, and a forensic team was called in to examine the scene. Police confirmed that the father himself informed them about the crime.

UP News: Wife Alleges Years Of Abuse And Domestic Violence

The accused’s wife, Reshma Chhetri, has accused him of prolonged abuse, claiming he was an alcoholic who regularly assaulted her and denied her basic needs like food. The couple had a love marriage in 2014, but she said their relationship deteriorated soon after.

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UP News: CCTV Footage Reveals Timeline Of The Kanpur Incident

Reshma also alleged that her husband had installed CCTV cameras throughout the house, even inside his own room. She claimed he would turn violent whenever she tried to leave for her parents’ home and had repeatedly told her to take their son and go, while he would keep the daughters with him.

She said she eventually left the house with her son and stayed with her parents, but returned after about nine months as she could not bear to stay away from her daughters.

Kanpur: What Happened On The Night Of The Crime

Recalling the night before the incident, Reshma said everything appeared normal. The family had dinner together, after which the accused took the two girls into his room to sleep.

She said she later saw on the CCTV feed that he was on the phone for a long time. Around 2:30 am, he was seen taking one of the daughters to the bathroom and then returning to the room. Shortly after, the lights were switched off.

There was no sound from the room after that, and she assumed everyone had gone to sleep. It was only later that the killings came to light.

UP News: Police Investigation Underway, Motive Still Unclear

Police teams, led by senior officials including Deependra Nath Chaudhary, reached the spot soon after receiving the information. Both bodies have been sent for postmortem, and the accused has been taken into custody.

Officials said a detailed investigation is underway to establish the exact sequence of events and determine the motive behind the crime. Authorities have assured that all legal procedures are being followed, and the accused will be produced before a court soon.

ALSO READ: Watch: Viral Video Of Amravati MMS Scandal Accused Mohammad Ayaz Alias Tanveer Defended By AIMIM Leader Imtiaz Jaleel, Who Filmed 350 Sex Videos

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Tags: Kanpur double murderKanpur father murders twinsKanpur newsup newsuttar pradesh

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UP Shocker: Father Slits Throats Of 11-Year-Old Twin Daughters, Calls Police Himself; What Was His Motive? Investigation Underway

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UP Shocker: Father Slits Throats Of 11-Year-Old Twin Daughters, Calls Police Himself; What Was His Motive? Investigation Underway

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UP Shocker: Father Slits Throats Of 11-Year-Old Twin Daughters, Calls Police Himself; What Was His Motive? Investigation Underway
UP Shocker: Father Slits Throats Of 11-Year-Old Twin Daughters, Calls Police Himself; What Was His Motive? Investigation Underway
UP Shocker: Father Slits Throats Of 11-Year-Old Twin Daughters, Calls Police Himself; What Was His Motive? Investigation Underway
UP Shocker: Father Slits Throats Of 11-Year-Old Twin Daughters, Calls Police Himself; What Was His Motive? Investigation Underway

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