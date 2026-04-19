Watch: Viral Video Of Amravati MMS Scandal Accused Mohammad Ayaz Alias Tanveer Defended By AIMIM Leader Imtiaz Jaleel, Who Filmed 350 Sex Videos

Amravati Viral MMS: A new controversy has arisen over AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel after he commented on a sexual exploitation incident in Maharashtra. Jaleel, a former MP and MLA and now the state unit president of the party, has been subject to criticism in attempting to question the magnitude of the allegations. His remarks have elicited a response with some people raising issues concerning the tone and timing of his remarks considering the gravity of the case.

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Amravati Viral MMS: The accused in the case is 19-year old Ayan Ahmed, who was apprehended in Paratwada in Amravati district. The police have registered a case under the POCSO Act and other sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The accused is accused of sexually exploiting several girls, some of whom were minors, and sharing explicit videos on social media. Law enforcement has also been able to apprehend a supposed accomplice in the case suggesting that there may be a larger network involved.









Amravati Viral MMS: In view of the seriousness of the charges, police has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to undertake an in-depth investigation and look at the possibility of broader connections. This became more controversial when Jaleel was perceived by critics to be minimizing the number of victims. In another case, he also remarked on an accused called Nida Khan who was accused of being part of a so called religious conversion network saying that her family is in distress because of media attention. The events have kept the matter in the limelight as the case is still being investigated.

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