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Home > Entertainment News > Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Announce Second Pregnancy with Daughter Dua on Instagram Post; Social Media Flooded With Congratulations Wishes

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Announce Second Pregnancy with Daughter Dua on Instagram Post; Social Media Flooded With Congratulations Wishes

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Announce Second Pregnancy with Daughter Dua on Instagram Post.

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Announce Second Pregnancy with Daughter Dua on Instagram Post. Photo: Insta
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Announce Second Pregnancy with Daughter Dua on Instagram Post. Photo: Insta

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: April 19, 2026 10:51:28 IST

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Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Announce Second Pregnancy with Daughter Dua on Instagram Post; Social Media Flooded With Congratulations Wishes

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Announce Second Pregnancy with Daughter Dua on Instagram Post

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Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Announce Second Pregnancy with Daughter Dua on Instagram Post; Social Media Flooded With Congratulations Wishes

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Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Announce Second Pregnancy with Daughter Dua on Instagram Post; Social Media Flooded With Congratulations Wishes

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Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Announce Second Pregnancy with Daughter Dua on Instagram Post; Social Media Flooded With Congratulations Wishes
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Announce Second Pregnancy with Daughter Dua on Instagram Post; Social Media Flooded With Congratulations Wishes
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Announce Second Pregnancy with Daughter Dua on Instagram Post; Social Media Flooded With Congratulations Wishes
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Announce Second Pregnancy with Daughter Dua on Instagram Post; Social Media Flooded With Congratulations Wishes

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