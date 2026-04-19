Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar Starrer Crosses Rs 60 Cr Worldwide, Priyadarshan’s Movie Competes With Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan is showing steady growth at the box office. According to Sacnilk, after a strong opening, the film collected Rs 19 crore on Day 2, taking its worldwide total past Rs 60 crore, including Paid Previews. The film ran across 11,513 shows nationwide on Day 2 and it recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 29 percent. With rising occupancy and positive word of mouth, the horror-comedy is now competing with Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, which continues its impressive run even in its fourth week. Akshay Kumar’s movie is expected to witness a strong surge over the weekend.

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 2

Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhoot Bangla opened with Rs 3.50 crore net from paid previews. Then it added Rs 12.25 crore on Day 1, taking the total to Rs 15.75 crore. On Day 2, Akshay Kumar’s movie collected Rs 19 crore net, pushing its domestic net total to Rs 35 crore.

The film’s India gross now stands at Rs 42 crore. Meanwhile, the movie also performing well in overseas markets with an additional Rs 18.50 crore gross. Which rose its worldwide collection to Rs 60.50 crore.

Bhooth Bangla Vs Dhurandhar 2

Bhooth Bangla is also facing tough competition from Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 as the movie is on its 31st day at the box office. Dhrunadhar 2 earned Rs 4.65 crore, which takes its total domestic net collection to Rs 1,110.47.

Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla recorded an overall occupancy of 33.87% on Day 2, with morning shows facing a slow moment at 13.85% followed by a noticeable jump in the afternoon to 32.77%. The film later picked up some momentum in the evening with 38.46% and picked up at night with a strong 50.38% occupancy.

Bhooth Bangla Story

Bhooth Banlga is a horror-comedy that follows Arjun Acharya, who travels from London to Mangalpur to take over his ancestral palace, which is known as “Bhooth Bangla” locally. He plans to host his sister’s wedding at the mansion despite warnings from villagers. The stay brings a series of eerie occurrences, including strange noises, ghostly shadows, and objects moving from one place to another.

The film stars Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Mithila Palkar.

Also Read: Bhoot Bangla Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar’s Horror-Comedy Stuns At Opening, Dethrones Dhurandhar 2 With Rs 23 Crore Global Start