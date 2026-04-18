Bengaluru Too Hot To Handle: ‘Crayons Started Melting’: Viral Video Shows Woman Exposing Unusual Rise In City Heat | Watch

Temperatures: Bengaluru, the city famous for its cool and pleasant weather, is now experiencing an unexpected rise in temperature which is spooking its residents. A video posted on social media by user Geetha Shree Nagaraaj has made this point very clear as she shows the crayon’s melting in the sun. The video has gone viral and the video has led to a curiosity among the residents about whether Bengaluru is getting warmer. The temperatures are rising across Karnataka, including Bengaluru, the capital city and this video is a testimony of how people are getting concerned about the heat and how it could be affecting the climate of the region.

What is this “Melting Crayons” video about?

Geetha Shree Nagaraaj in the now viral video shared about an unusually hot day in Bengaluru where she has a tray of crayon’s which were melting in the sun. She looks quite surprised on seeing that she says that whether the heat is so strong that you can even cook foods outside.







In a joking voice she says that she cooks when she makes an omelette on the table. She says that she has never seen such heat in Bengaluru. The video posted on social media has now gone viral.

Has Bengaluru lost its “pleasant weather” status?

Bengaluru has been known as “Garden City” of India for a long time as the city was known for its pleasant and cool weather. But lately, temperatures have been rising and in the recent days, the city has recorded temperatures above 36 degree Celsius which is higher than the expected temperature in Bengaluru.

On April 17, maximum temperature reached till 36°C. According to the forecast, it might be hovering around 37°C this weekend. Though, these numbers may not be too extreme compared to other cities in India, for Bengaluru this is definitely a change from its traditionally cool weather.

How bad Is the Heatwave across Karnataka?

But the heat is not just limited to Bengaluru. There are several other districts that are experiencing scorching temperatures too, with north Karnataka bearing the brunt of it. Raichur, Kalaburagi and Ballari, for example, have seen temperatures greater than 41°C, and some parts have even witnessed temperatures of 44-45°C in the past few days.

Similarly, Kolar, Tumkur and Davanagere are also experiencing daytime temperatures ranging between 35°C to 38°C. Even the coastal districts like Udupi and Karwar are quite warm, though the temperatures are relatively lower than other hot districts. However, the humidity is high here, which makes the situation uncomfortable. All in all, it is a state-wide heatwave, and the forecasts predict hot and dry weather too. What are People Reacting on Social Media?

The video has gone viral and caused quite a stir on social media. Some are concerned while others are suggesting things. Many people were shocked at how crayons are melting in a city that is known for having moderate temperatures.

Some urged people to grow trees in front of their houses or on terraces to compensate for this, while some said that Bengaluru is much more bearable than other cities even with the high temperatures. There were also some jokes, with one user saying, “I hope we don’t melt.”

What Are the Weather Experts Saying?

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the temperature is part of a heatwave affecting different parts of Karnataka. The hot winds and dry conditions are expected to continue in the interior regions for the next few days.

Advisories have also been issued by the authorities telling people to take necessary precautions. Residents are advised to stay home during peak hours in the afternoon, keep themselves hydrated and avoid heat-related illnesses. Children and the elderly have been warned to take extra precautions from heatstroke.

Is This a Sign of Climate Change?

Although one viral video cannot prove that there is climate change and shifting weather patterns, it certainly raised concerns about the changing weather pattern in Bengaluru. The rapid urbanisation, loss of green cover, and global warming have been described as some of the factors that make cities get hotter over time.The melting coloured crayons in this case, are not just a trending viral video, but also a reflection of a growing concern among the residents about the changing weather patterns in the city. Bengaluru is known for its pleasant weather, and the viral video serves as a reminder that even the cleanest and coolest cities aren’t immune to changing climate conditions.

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