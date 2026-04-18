Telangana Heatwave Update: Shocking Rise In Temperatures As Mercury Soars Above 44°C In 10 districts, IMD Issues Warning

Telangana, Hyderabad Weather Update: The Telangana heatwave continues to batter the state as the temperatures have peaked too high across the state. In a bizarre weather phenomenon the temperature has crossed 44 °C in 10 districts at least and 42 °C in all the districts across the state. The India Meteorological Department, Hyderabad, has issued a continuous alert for severe dry thousand as it is unlikely to ease up till 20-4. The heatwave has been uniform across almost the entire state with no relief pockets so far and the meteorological agency has predicted that the daytime heat is increasing from early morning and high night temperatures have elapsed the threshold too.

Telangana, Hyderabad Weather Update: Which district is hottest?

Some of the districts in Telangana are mostly facing heat stress as the temperature is persistently high at 42-44 °C and above. The severely affected districts are in the northern and central parts of the state. The IMD has warned that the heatwave is indistinguishable and affecting almost all the districts of the state. The uniformity of high temperatures across the state has been consistent explaining the strong phenomenon of the heatwave.

Telangana, Hyderabad Weather Update: How long will the heatwave last in Telangana?

IMD Hyderabad’s latest forecast predicts that the intense heatwave will last till 20th April. After that, hope will return as weather models indicate changing atmospheric conditions. The department has also forecast the chances of thunderstorms with gusty winds between 20th and 21st April in many districts. Till then, dry weather will prevail with maximum temperature ranging from 41°C-44°C across most of the regions.

Telangana, Hyderabad Weather Update: Will there be any relief from heat or rain soon?

Yes, so there is a partial relief in the forecast after 20th April. The IMD has forecasted light to moderate chances of rain or thundershowers at isolated places across Telangana. These weather changes will be accompanied with thunderstorms, lightning activity and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph in many districts. However, the expected rainfall will be scattered over the region, meaning heat will continue in many parts of the state even after the weather disturbance.

Telangana, Hyderabad Weather Update: What is the cause of the extreme heat in Telangana?

Experts believe that the extreme heat is tied to climatic patterns, for example the start of El Nino conditions. A slight warming in temperatures of the Pacific Ocean is causing massive changes in weather systems across South India. This is causing constantly dry weather and heat. Temperature has also increased up to 3 degrees above normal temperature in most regions for the last few days. This is leading to higher heat stress in cities and rural areas.

What do the upcoming weather predictions say for Telangana and Hyderabad?

Hyderabad will continue to face hot and humid weather in the coming days with temperatures at 38 degree to 40 degree during the day. While some cloud cover and light showers are expected between April 20 to 22, it will be only for a short time and only in isolated pockets. Temperatures are expected to increase thereafter again from April 23 and peak at 40 degree in some places. The weather pattern seems to erratic with some short-lived relief followed by hot and dry weather. Residents need to brace the heat stress till the end of April.

Telangana, Hyderabad Weather Update: Will Telangana get relief from this heatwave in the long term?

It is uncertain if the weather will stay steady and give a long term relief after April 20. The IMD has already stated that temperatures may rise again and will peak at the end of April. Until there is an extended pattern of rainfall, Telangana will continue to be under heat stress. Residents need to be mindful of dehydration and heat stroke.

ALSO READ: Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Who Was Dr Jitendra Shelke? Nashik Godman’s Key Aide Dies With Wife In Horrific Crash