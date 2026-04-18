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Home > Regionals News > Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Who Was Dr Jitendra Shelke? Nashik Godman’s Key Aide Dies With Wife In Horrific Crash

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Who Was Dr Jitendra Shelke? Nashik Godman’s Key Aide Dies With Wife In Horrific Crash

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: A fatal crash on the Samruddhi Expressway has claimed the life of Dr Jitendra Shelke, a close aide of controversial godman Ashok Kharat. His wife also died later, while their son remains under treatment, intensifying scrutiny around the case.

Ashok Kharat aide Jitendra Shelke dies in crash; wife dead, son injured. Photos: X.
Ashok Kharat aide Jitendra Shelke dies in crash; wife dead, son injured. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: April 18, 2026 14:03:00 IST

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Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Who Was Dr Jitendra Shelke? Nashik Godman’s Key Aide Dies With Wife In Horrific Crash

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: A senior functionary, Dr Jitendra Shelke, linked to a controversial Nashik-based godman, died in a road accident on Friday, with his wife later succumbing to injuries. The incident has triggered fresh concerns, given the deceased’s proximity to an ongoing high-profile probe. Shelke, 55, died on the spot after the car he was travelling in rammed into a stationary trailer from behind on the Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra’s Ahilyanagar district. The collision was described as extremely severe, with the vehicle getting wedged deep into the trailer. Shelke’s wife, Anuradha, 50, and their 14-year-old son sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a hospital.

What Officials Said About Ashok Kharat’s Close Aide Dr Jitendra Shelke Accident

While Anuradha later died during treatment, their son remains under medical care.

According to preliminary information, the family was travelling between Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Shirdi when the accident occurred.

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Officials, as cited by PTI, said the crash took place after Shelke allegedly lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a container truck parked on the roadside.

The impact of the collision was fatal, killing Shelke instantly and leaving the other occupants critically injured.

Dr Jitendra Shelke’s Role in Ashok Kharat’s Shivnika Trust

Shelke served as the vice president of Shivnika Trust, an organisation established by self-styled godman Ashok Kharat. He was considered a key figure in facilitating land purchases made by the trust.

The trust has come under scrutiny following serious allegations against Kharat, including sexual abuse of multiple women, financial irregularities, and land grabbing.

Earlier this month, the Enforcement Directorate launched a money-laundering investigation against Kharat and his alleged associates. The probe included multiple raids across Maharashtra.

Authorities suspect that several properties linked to the jailed godman may have been acquired through fraudulent means.

Despite his close association with the case, Shelke had not yet been questioned by investigators, making his sudden death significant in the context of the ongoing probe.

Dr Jitendra Shelke Death Raises Concerns In Ashok Kharat Viral MMS Scandal

Shelke was viewed as a crucial link in the investigation into Kharat’s activities. His unexpected death has raised concerns, particularly because he had not yet been examined by probe agencies.

The development has also sparked speculation, with political leaders questioning the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare expressed shock over the incident, stating, “The news of Jitendra Shelke’s death is shocking. Many people had expressed concerns earlier that Kharat or his close associates might be in danger. Numerous people had raised such fears. Now, this incident seems to validate those concerns somewhere. This also raises serious questions about Kharat’s safety.”

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar also called for a thorough probe, saying, “One wonders whether the accident was orchestrated to ensure certain facts about Kharat do not come out. A detailed investigation must be conducted.”

Also Read: Amravati Viral MMS: 3 Policemen Suspended After Video Shows Cops Celebrating Birthday With Accused Ayan Ahmed, Feeding Him Cake

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Tags: Ashok KharatAshok Kharat MMSAshok Kharat newsAshok Kharat videosAshok Kharat Viral MMSDr Jitendra Shelkenaashik godman mmsNASHIKShivnika Trust

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Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Who Was Dr Jitendra Shelke? Nashik Godman’s Key Aide Dies With Wife In Horrific Crash

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Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Who Was Dr Jitendra Shelke? Nashik Godman’s Key Aide Dies With Wife In Horrific Crash
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Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Who Was Dr Jitendra Shelke? Nashik Godman’s Key Aide Dies With Wife In Horrific Crash
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