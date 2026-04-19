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Home > Regionals News > Explained: India’s First Private Gold Mine In Andhra Pradesh And How It Could Reduce Imports With 1,000 kg Yearly Output

Explained: India’s First Private Gold Mine In Andhra Pradesh And How It Could Reduce Imports With 1,000 kg Yearly Output

India’s first large private gold mine in Andhra Pradesh is set to begin operations soon, aiming to reduce the country’s heavy dependence on gold imports.

India’s Private Gold Mining Debut (Image: AI-generated)
India’s Private Gold Mining Debut (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: April 19, 2026 21:20:17 IST

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Explained: India’s First Private Gold Mine In Andhra Pradesh And How It Could Reduce Imports With 1,000 kg Yearly Output

The launch of India’s first large private gold mine, which is located in Andhra Pradesh, will bring a change to India’s gold industry. Geomysore Services India Pvt Ltd is developing this gold mine project, which will become operational in the Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh in early May. This is seen as a big improvement for India because, until now, India has been almost totally dependent on imported gold.

Reports say that, the Jonnagiri gold mine project will be significant not only for Andhra Pradesh, but also to areas throughout India, such as Andhra Pradesh, where there is a very high demand for gold. Currently, more than 800 tons of gold is imported to India each year, placing strain on the country’s foreign exchange reserves. The production of gold in India is limited so far, with only a few mines such as Hutti, providing very small amounts.

Andhra Pradesh and India’s gold dependence story

The changing dynamics of India’s relationship with gold have been heavily influenced by the fact that it is primarily an import-based market. This is also true in states such as Andhra Pradesh, where the gold market has a major cultural and economic impact. The success of the new Jonnagiri project is expected to significantly boost local production and, eventually, reduce India’s reliance on gold imports.

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The project covers almost 598 acres and has drawn an initial investment greater than Rs 400 million. Companies such as Thriveni Earthmovers & Infra and Deccan Gold Support have provided supporting investments. Officials say this is a significant accomplishment. Mukesh Kumar Meena (Principal Secretary of Mines And Geology for AP) said, “This is a historic achievement – not only for the state of Andhra Pradesh, but for all of India’s mining sector.”

Andhra Pradesh impact as the private sector enters mining

Private sector companies starting up in the business of gold mining represent a significant change that could shape how mines are operated and how investors choose to put their money into mines within Andhra Pradesh. The mine currently has confirmed gold ore deposits estimated to be around 13.1 tonnes; these amounts may increase up to 42.5 tonnes with continued exploration. At its peak production rate, the mine is expected to produce approximately 1,000 kg of refined gold each year for about 15 years.

As per reports, the founder of Thriveni Earthmovers, B Prabhakaran, outlined the greater vision of the project. He said, “We are not just building a mine; we are developing a model for responsible, efficient and internationally competitive mining in this country.” By his comments, he indicates that as long as there is a commitment to being a socially responsible business, that will be part of the motivation behind developing this project – and establishing new paradigms for doing business in the mining industry.

Andhra Pradesh and the future of gold mining in India

As per reports, Dr Hanuma Prasad Modali, the director of Geomysore and managing director of Deccan Gold, believes that if the project works well, other mining companies will invest in mining throughout India and areas such as Andhra Pradesh, which are rich in minerals. There are no guarantees, but if this project is successful, it will spur hundreds of millions of dollars in investment in the gold and valuable minerals industry. 

Dr Modali also said that the country should aim to produce 50-100 tonnes of gold each year in 10 years. This shows the bigger picture of what this project can do for the future of this industry.

Andhra Pradesh and local development around the mine

Beyond economics, this project is also looking at local community development, and could set a precedent for future investments in other states such as Andhra Pradesh. There are several initiatives that focus on providing education, health care, sanitation, and skill development to neighbouring villages.

Also Read: Election Commission Of India Tightens Grip On AI Content: Unlawful Posts Must Go Within 3 Hours As 11,000+ Violations Flagged    

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Explained: India’s First Private Gold Mine In Andhra Pradesh And How It Could Reduce Imports With 1,000 kg Yearly Output

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Explained: India’s First Private Gold Mine In Andhra Pradesh And How It Could Reduce Imports With 1,000 kg Yearly Output

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Explained: India’s First Private Gold Mine In Andhra Pradesh And How It Could Reduce Imports With 1,000 kg Yearly Output
Explained: India’s First Private Gold Mine In Andhra Pradesh And How It Could Reduce Imports With 1,000 kg Yearly Output
Explained: India’s First Private Gold Mine In Andhra Pradesh And How It Could Reduce Imports With 1,000 kg Yearly Output
Explained: India’s First Private Gold Mine In Andhra Pradesh And How It Could Reduce Imports With 1,000 kg Yearly Output

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