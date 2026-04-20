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Home > Regionals News > Rajasthan Horror: Stray Cow On Highway Causes Car To Lose Control; Driver Narrowly Escapes, Viral Video Sparks Debate On Vigilantism And Driving Errors | WATCH

Rajasthan Horror: Stray Cow On Highway Causes Car To Lose Control; Driver Narrowly Escapes, Viral Video Sparks Debate On Vigilantism And Driving Errors | WATCH

Rajasthan: A viral road incident involving a Maruti Suzuki Brezza and a Hyundai Verna has sparked a wider debate on highway safety and stray cattle management across India.

Rajasthan Horror: Stray Cow On Highway Causes Car To Lose Control; Driver Narrowly Escapes, Viral Video Sparks Debate On Vigilantism And Driving Errors (Via X)
Rajasthan Horror: Stray Cow On Highway Causes Car To Lose Control; Driver Narrowly Escapes, Viral Video Sparks Debate On Vigilantism And Driving Errors (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: April 20, 2026 09:54:24 IST

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Rajasthan Horror: Stray Cow On Highway Causes Car To Lose Control; Driver Narrowly Escapes, Viral Video Sparks Debate On Vigilantism And Driving Errors | WATCH

Rajasthan: A viral road incident involving a Maruti Suzuki Brezza and a Hyundai Verna has sparked a wider debate on highway safety and stray cattle management across India. The video, now circulating widely on social media, captures a tense moment when a cow suddenly appears on a busy stretch of road, forcing drivers to react within seconds.

Near-Miss Turns Into Dangerous Situation

In the footage, the Brezza driver is seen braking sharply and swerving to avoid hitting the animal. While the maneuver prevents a direct collision, it triggers a chain reaction. The Verna trailing closely behind appears unable to stop in time, loses control, and jumps over a low median before coming to a halt in the opposite lane.

Fortunately, no major injuries have been reported, but the incident has raised serious concerns about road discipline and infrastructure gaps.

Debate Over Responsibility And Policy

Furthermore, the clip has ignited discussions online, with users divided over the root cause. Some point to the growing issue of stray cattle on highways, linking it to gaps in enforcement and challenges faced by farmers. Others argue that vigilantism and strict cow protection measures have made it difficult for farmers to manage unproductive cattle, often leading to abandonment.

At the same time, several viewers have flagged driver behavior as a key factor, particularly tailgating and lack of safe braking distance. Experts note that even a momentary lapse in judgment at high speeds can turn a near-miss into a serious accident.

Calls For Better Safety Measures

Authorities, including National Highways Authority of India, have been testing alert systems to warn drivers about obstacles, while courts have urged stronger measures like highway fencing and proper cattle shelters.

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Rajasthan Horror: Stray Cow On Highway Causes Car To Lose Control; Driver Narrowly Escapes, Viral Video Sparks Debate On Vigilantism And Driving Errors | WATCH

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Rajasthan Horror: Stray Cow On Highway Causes Car To Lose Control; Driver Narrowly Escapes, Viral Video Sparks Debate On Vigilantism And Driving Errors | WATCH

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Rajasthan Horror: Stray Cow On Highway Causes Car To Lose Control; Driver Narrowly Escapes, Viral Video Sparks Debate On Vigilantism And Driving Errors | WATCH
Rajasthan Horror: Stray Cow On Highway Causes Car To Lose Control; Driver Narrowly Escapes, Viral Video Sparks Debate On Vigilantism And Driving Errors | WATCH
Rajasthan Horror: Stray Cow On Highway Causes Car To Lose Control; Driver Narrowly Escapes, Viral Video Sparks Debate On Vigilantism And Driving Errors | WATCH
Rajasthan Horror: Stray Cow On Highway Causes Car To Lose Control; Driver Narrowly Escapes, Viral Video Sparks Debate On Vigilantism And Driving Errors | WATCH

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