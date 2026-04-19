Satellite Device Seizure From American Citizens At Srinagar Airport Puts Focus On Security Protocols

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have registered an FIR after recovering a satellite GPS communication device from two US nationals at Srinagar International Airport, officials said on Sunday.

The individuals, identified as Jeffrey Scott Prather, a resident of Montana, and Haldar Koushik, were scheduled to board an Air India flight (AI1893) to Delhi when they were intercepted during routine security checks.

Officials said a satellite-enabled GPS device, reportedly manufactured in Taiwan, was recovered from their handbag, prompting authorities to deboard the duo and seize the equipment. A case under FIR No. 96/2026 has been registered at Budgam Police Station under Section 43(3)(f) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with unauthorized possession or use of prohibited communication devices.

Security agencies are now examining the travel history of the two individuals and questioning them to ascertain the purpose behind carrying the device. The use of satellite communication equipment is strictly regulated in Jammu and Kashmir due to prevailing security concerns.

The development comes against the backdrop of ongoing US–Iran tensions, which have sparked protests in parts of Kashmir. In several Shia-majority areas, demonstrators have voiced concern over developments in West Asia, urging global powers to de-escalate tensions.

Officials, however, maintain that there is no confirmed link between the detained individuals and any international developments. “All aspects are being investigated, but no conclusions can be drawn at this stage,” a senior police official said.

Authorities reiterated that strict monitoring of restricted communication devices remains crucial for maintaining security in the region, and further investigation is underway.

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