Satellite Device Seizure From American Citizens At Srinagar Airport Puts Focus On Security Protocols

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bigg boss andhra gold rush racism in thailand Anukul Roy donald trump Sangeetha Sornalingam Amravati firecracker factory blast bindi Kanpur double murder Amravati Viral MMS ayatollah ali khamenei Bollywood pregnancy news Lyrids Meteor Shower Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station bigg boss andhra gold rush racism in thailand Anukul Roy donald trump Sangeetha Sornalingam Amravati firecracker factory blast bindi Kanpur double murder Amravati Viral MMS ayatollah ali khamenei Bollywood pregnancy news Lyrids Meteor Shower Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station bigg boss andhra gold rush racism in thailand Anukul Roy donald trump Sangeetha Sornalingam Amravati firecracker factory blast bindi Kanpur double murder Amravati Viral MMS ayatollah ali khamenei Bollywood pregnancy news Lyrids Meteor Shower Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station bigg boss andhra gold rush racism in thailand Anukul Roy donald trump Sangeetha Sornalingam Amravati firecracker factory blast bindi Kanpur double murder Amravati Viral MMS ayatollah ali khamenei Bollywood pregnancy news Lyrids Meteor Shower Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bigg boss andhra gold rush racism in thailand Anukul Roy donald trump Sangeetha Sornalingam Amravati firecracker factory blast bindi Kanpur double murder Amravati Viral MMS ayatollah ali khamenei Bollywood pregnancy news Lyrids Meteor Shower Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station bigg boss andhra gold rush racism in thailand Anukul Roy donald trump Sangeetha Sornalingam Amravati firecracker factory blast bindi Kanpur double murder Amravati Viral MMS ayatollah ali khamenei Bollywood pregnancy news Lyrids Meteor Shower Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station bigg boss andhra gold rush racism in thailand Anukul Roy donald trump Sangeetha Sornalingam Amravati firecracker factory blast bindi Kanpur double murder Amravati Viral MMS ayatollah ali khamenei Bollywood pregnancy news Lyrids Meteor Shower Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station bigg boss andhra gold rush racism in thailand Anukul Roy donald trump Sangeetha Sornalingam Amravati firecracker factory blast bindi Kanpur double murder Amravati Viral MMS ayatollah ali khamenei Bollywood pregnancy news Lyrids Meteor Shower Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Satellite Device Seizure From American Citizens At Srinagar Airport Puts Focus On Security Protocols

Satellite Device Seizure From American Citizens At Srinagar Airport Puts Focus On Security Protocols

Two individuals, including Jeffrey Scott Prather, were stopped at Srinagar International Airport after a satellite GPS device was found in their bag, leading to an FIR under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

JKP nabs satellite devices from US national at SXR
JKP nabs satellite devices from US national at SXR

Published By: Ashiq Mir
Last updated: April 19, 2026 21:32:45 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Satellite Device Seizure From American Citizens At Srinagar Airport Puts Focus On Security Protocols

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have registered an FIR after recovering a satellite GPS communication device from two US nationals at Srinagar International Airport, officials said on Sunday.

The individuals, identified as Jeffrey Scott Prather, a resident of Montana, and Haldar Koushik, were scheduled to board an Air India flight (AI1893) to Delhi when they were intercepted during routine security checks.

Officials said a satellite-enabled GPS device, reportedly manufactured in Taiwan, was recovered from their handbag, prompting authorities to deboard the duo and seize the equipment. A case under FIR No. 96/2026 has been registered at Budgam Police Station under Section 43(3)(f) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with unauthorized possession or use of prohibited communication devices.

You Might Be Interested In

Security agencies are now examining the travel history of the two individuals and questioning them to ascertain the purpose behind carrying the device. The use of satellite communication equipment is strictly regulated in Jammu and Kashmir due to prevailing security concerns.

The development comes against the backdrop of ongoing US–Iran tensions, which have sparked protests in parts of Kashmir. In several Shia-majority areas, demonstrators have voiced concern over developments in West Asia, urging global powers to de-escalate tensions.

Officials, however, maintain that there is no confirmed link between the detained individuals and any international developments. “All aspects are being investigated, but no conclusions can be drawn at this stage,” a senior police official said.

Authorities reiterated that strict monitoring of restricted communication devices remains crucial for maintaining security in the region, and further investigation is underway.

Also Read: Watch: Mauganj Crash Leaves 3 Dead As Speeding Bike Rams Into Trailer While Filming Reel, Leaves 2 More Injured In Back-to-Back Collision   

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: jammu and kashmirJammu and Kashmir PoliceSrinagar International Airport

RELATED News

Top 10 Key Constituencies in West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 That Can Decide the Result

Election Commission Of India Tightens Grip On AI Content: Unlawful Posts Must Go Within 3 Hours As 11,000+ Violations Flagged

Deadly Blast At Tamil Nadu Firecracker Unit: 16 Killed In Virudhunagar And Several Injured, Rescue Ops Continue

Maharashtra Weather: Will It Heavily Rain Today? IMD Issues Yellow Alert Across Multiple Districts As Vidarbha Reels Under Scorching 45°C Heatwave

Watch: Mauganj Crash Leaves 3 Dead As Speeding Bike Rams Into Trailer While Filming Reel, Leaves 2 More Injured In Back-to-Back Collision

LATEST NEWS

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Winner & Grand Finale: Who Will Lift Trophy, What’s The Prize Money- All You Need To Know About The Big Star Night

NorthEast United vs Mohun Bagan, ISL: Second Half Delayed Due To Heavy Rainfall In Guwahati

Kumbh Mela Viral Girl Monalisa Pregnant? Husband Farman Claims She Can’t Appear Before Police- Big Twist In Minor Marriage Case

KKR vs RR: How Can Kolkata Knight Riders Qualify For IPL 2026 Playoffs After First Win Against Rajasthan Royals? Explained

Viral Video Shows Indian Traveller Facing Racism In Thailand After Breakfast Bill Dispute Turns Ugly, Manager Hurls Expletives After Tourist Reveals Nationality

‘From’ Season 4 Streaming Guide: Where To Watch Online, Available Platforms, Release Schedule And How To Access It Globally

KKR vs RR Highlights: Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy Guide Kolkata Knight Riders To First Win In IPL 2026

West Bengal Assembly Elections: Check Nandigram Candidates 2026 Full Party-Wise List As Suvendu Adhikari Faces Pabitra Kar In High-Profile Battle, Know All About The Showdown

Rajnath Singh Levels ‘Dushprayogam’ Jab At MK Stalin Govt Ahead Of TN Polls, Slams DMK Over ₹11 Lakh Crore Debt And Corruption

Donald Trump Warns Iran: ‘We Will Knock Out Every Power Plant And Bridge’ If Deal Fails Then ‘NO MORE MR. NICE GUY!’

Satellite Device Seizure From American Citizens At Srinagar Airport Puts Focus On Security Protocols

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Satellite Device Seizure From American Citizens At Srinagar Airport Puts Focus On Security Protocols

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Satellite Device Seizure From American Citizens At Srinagar Airport Puts Focus On Security Protocols
Satellite Device Seizure From American Citizens At Srinagar Airport Puts Focus On Security Protocols
Satellite Device Seizure From American Citizens At Srinagar Airport Puts Focus On Security Protocols
Satellite Device Seizure From American Citizens At Srinagar Airport Puts Focus On Security Protocols

QUICK LINKS