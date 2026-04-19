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Home > Watch: Mauganj Crash Leaves 3 Dead As Speeding Bike Rams Into Trailer While Filming Reel, Leaves 2 More Injured In Back-to-Back Collision

Watch: Mauganj Crash Leaves 3 Dead As Speeding Bike Rams Into Trailer While Filming Reel, Leaves 2 More Injured In Back-to-Back Collision

Three youths were killed and two others injured in a tragic accident in Mauganj after their speeding bike crashed into a stationary trailer while they were filming a social media reel. Police said the riders were distracted and “could not see the trailer,” leading to the fatal crash.

Mauganj accident viral video (Images: X)
Mauganj accident viral video (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: April 19, 2026 15:28:43 IST

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Watch: Mauganj Crash Leaves 3 Dead As Speeding Bike Rams Into Trailer While Filming Reel, Leaves 2 More Injured In Back-to-Back Collision

Mauganj District of Madhya Pradesh experienced a horrible accident that took three young men’s lives, and also left two others severely injured, when they hit the back of a parked trailer while trying to film a “reel” (video) for social media on their moving motorcycles. This incident occurred on National Highway 135 in Mauganj, and involved two motorcycles containing five young men crashing into the trailer that was parked on the side of the highway. The police have stated that the young men were focused on filming the reel for social media with the moving motorcycles and didn’t realize there was a trailer in front of them, which caused the accident.

Mauganj accident: reel filming turns deadly on the highway

As per statements made by the investigating officer, Reena Singh, the victims “were making reels and could not see the parked trailer,” which caused the accident.

Three young men died within seconds after being struck by a truck while riding a motorcycle in Mauganj, Madhya Pradesh. The young men were identified as Uplakshya Kol, aged 17; Amrish Kol, aged 22; and Hemraj Kol, aged 17. They lived in the village of Bela in the same district.

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Mauganj crash details: the second bike also collides

According to the police officers who are investigating the accident, the first motorcycle involved hit the trailer first. Shortly after, another motorcycle (which had two riders) collided with the same truck, causing serious injuries to both riders (Prashant Dwivedi, 19, and Pradeep Dwivedi, 17) from Chitwaipura.

The chaotic scene following the accident resulted in heavy congestion throughout the Mauganj highway and surrounding area for hours, causing many local residents to become frustrated by the lack of police response.

Emergency services quickly transported those injured to Civil Hospital in Mauganj, however due to their serious injuries, the injured were subsequently transferred to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Rewa for treatment. All of the patients remain hospitalized and are listed in critical condition.

Mauganj investigation: speed and negligence suspected

According to early investigations, high speeds, and disregard for safe driving contributed significantly to the accident. Officers from the Nagpur police believe that victims were driving quickly while using the camera function on their cell phones, creating a distraction from their focus on curbing the car before hitting anything.

Authorities are still investigating how the crash was caused, what caused it, and whether there were warning signs placed before the accident happened. Once again, concerns over dangerous behaviour being encouraged by social media trends are a topic of discussion following this incident.

Mauganj second accident: another life lost same day

In a separate incident where one life was lost as a result of the accident, it is reported that a vehicle travelling too quickly left the highway and struck a tree near Mad Raghuvar village under the jurisdiction of police Hanumana. The driver died at the scene and several members of the same family suffered serious injuries.

According to the police, the family was en route from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh to Chhattisgarh at the time of the accident. Locals and volunteer rescuers had to forcibly open the doors of the victims’ car in order to save the injured and get them so they could be taken to the hospital.

Mauganj tragedy: warning over risky road behaviour

The recent twin tragedies in the Mauganj area have left the community shocked and have put the spotlight on the very real dangers caused by careless driving and distractions (in this case creating reel videos on the highway). The three young lives lost created devastation for the families involved and there are still many seriously injured who are continuing to fight for their lives.

Authorities are reminding everyone to refrain from performing dangerous stunts on the roadways and to follow the rules for safe driving strictly. Any lack of caution or consideration on the roads can be deadly in seconds as demonstrated by the tragic accident that has occurred in Mauganj.

Also Read: Watch: Viral Video Shows Airbnb Host’s Property Left Filthy With Used Plates, Food Leftovers By Guests, Sparks Outrage On Social Media    

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Watch: Mauganj Crash Leaves 3 Dead As Speeding Bike Rams Into Trailer While Filming Reel, Leaves 2 More Injured In Back-to-Back Collision

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Watch: Mauganj Crash Leaves 3 Dead As Speeding Bike Rams Into Trailer While Filming Reel, Leaves 2 More Injured In Back-to-Back Collision

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Watch: Mauganj Crash Leaves 3 Dead As Speeding Bike Rams Into Trailer While Filming Reel, Leaves 2 More Injured In Back-to-Back Collision
Watch: Mauganj Crash Leaves 3 Dead As Speeding Bike Rams Into Trailer While Filming Reel, Leaves 2 More Injured In Back-to-Back Collision
Watch: Mauganj Crash Leaves 3 Dead As Speeding Bike Rams Into Trailer While Filming Reel, Leaves 2 More Injured In Back-to-Back Collision
Watch: Mauganj Crash Leaves 3 Dead As Speeding Bike Rams Into Trailer While Filming Reel, Leaves 2 More Injured In Back-to-Back Collision

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