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Home > Offbeat News > Watch: Viral Video Shows Airbnb Host’s Property Left Filthy With Used Plates, Food Leftovers By Guests, Sparks Outrage On Social Media

Watch: Viral Video Shows Airbnb Host’s Property Left Filthy With Used Plates, Food Leftovers By Guests, Sparks Outrage On Social Media

An Airbnb Host's Property Was Left Filthy By Guests: The host said it took three or four times to clean the floors before they returned to normal.

(Image: X)
(Image: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: April 19, 2026 14:06:10 IST

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Watch: Viral Video Shows Airbnb Host’s Property Left Filthy With Used Plates, Food Leftovers By Guests, Sparks Outrage On Social Media

A woman who runs an Airbnb property has gone viral after revealing the shocking condition of her home following a guest checkout, shedding light on the challenges hosts often face. She captures her response in the video when she enters the property and realizes that it is in a messy state. The living room is found to have a lot of garbage, consisting of dirty dishes, old food, empty bottles, tissues, damaged charger plugs, and tables and floors with dirt, which creates the awful image of neglect.

An Airbnb Host’s Property Was Left Filthy By Guests, Watch Viral Video 

The video proceeds to depict the host and an assistant starting the tiresome clean up exercise. They are observed picking rubbish in huge bags and cleaning the floors severally in a bid to clean up the space. The host said it took three or four times to clean the floors before they returned to normal. Looking back at the experience, she explained that she felt she was not an Airbnb host but more of a hotel staff since it required several hours of laborious work to restore the property to a habitable state. She also referred to the odor as being intolerable, and stated that the bad smell caused her to feel nauseous, and that two of her cleaning men had declined to do the work because of the extent of the mess.




The clip, posted on X, has caused a lot of discussion on the Internet. Some users disapproved of the irresponsible behaviour of the guests, however, others insisted that this is a growing trend, and shows a deficiency in civic responsibility. Others have indicated that man is willing to explain such behaviour by using cleaning charges without considering the human input. Still others emphasized the need to show courtesy and keep the shared or rented areas clean since it is a character test even when no one is observing.

Also Read: Mother Thrashes Daughter For Not Cooking Food For In-Laws, Instructs Her To Serve Them Immediately; Viral Video Triggers Massive Outrage Online | WATCH

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Watch: Viral Video Shows Airbnb Host’s Property Left Filthy With Used Plates, Food Leftovers By Guests, Sparks Outrage On Social Media

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Watch: Viral Video Shows Airbnb Host’s Property Left Filthy With Used Plates, Food Leftovers By Guests, Sparks Outrage On Social Media

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Watch: Viral Video Shows Airbnb Host’s Property Left Filthy With Used Plates, Food Leftovers By Guests, Sparks Outrage On Social Media
Watch: Viral Video Shows Airbnb Host’s Property Left Filthy With Used Plates, Food Leftovers By Guests, Sparks Outrage On Social Media
Watch: Viral Video Shows Airbnb Host’s Property Left Filthy With Used Plates, Food Leftovers By Guests, Sparks Outrage On Social Media
Watch: Viral Video Shows Airbnb Host’s Property Left Filthy With Used Plates, Food Leftovers By Guests, Sparks Outrage On Social Media

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