Mother Thrashes Daughter For Not Cooking Food For In-Laws, Instructs Her To Serve Them Immediately; Viral Video Triggers Massive Outrage Online | WATCH

A disturbing video circulating on social media has triggered widespread outrage after showing a mother physically assaulting her married daughter for not preparing food for her in-laws. The incident, which many users say is highly unusual, has quickly gone viral, drawing sharp reactions from viewers.

What The Viral Video Shows

According to details shared online, the daughter had not cooked a meal for her in-laws. Soon after, her mother reportedly reached the house, confronted her, and began hitting her in anger.

The daughter in-law did not cook food for her in- laws. Her mother arrived at the scene, gave her daughter a thrashing, and immediately instructed her to serve her in laws This is rarest of rare case in India in recent history, you know what i mean. pic.twitter.com/5h1VdYtYh1 — Woke Eminent (@WokePandemic) April 19, 2026

The situation escalated as the mother then instructed her daughter to immediately serve food to her in-laws. The video captures the tense moment, leaving many viewers shocked at the severity of the reaction.

Strong Reactions From Social Media

The clip has sparked intense debate online, with users expressing anger and disbelief. Many questioned the justification for such behaviour, calling it excessive and deeply troubling.

Some also pointed out that incidents like these are rarely seen, especially involving a parent taking such a harsh stance against their own child in a domestic setting.

Beyond the immediate outrage, the video has opened up conversations around family expectations, societal pressure, and how domestic roles are enforced.

ALSO READ: Watch: Viral Video Of Constable Slaps Transgender Person At Anand Station, Raises Questions Over Incident And Conduct During Confrontation