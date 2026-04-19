Watch: Viral Video Of Constable Slaps Transgender Person At Anand Station, Raises Questions Over Incident And Conduct During Confrontation

A viral video from Anand railway station has sparked widespread attention on social media, showing a constable allegedly slapping a transgender person during a confrontation. The brief video that has become viral on the Internet seems to record a heated confrontation between the two constable and one transgender person in a busy zone of the station. Since the spread of the video, it has prompted a debate of the events leading to the incident and the behaviour exhibited during the interaction.

Watch: Viral Video Of Constable Slaps Transgender Person At Anand Station

According to the video, the incident appears to get out of control within a short period of time, leading to physical contact which is currently under investigation. Although it is not entirely clear what transpired in the run up to the confrontation as captured by the video, one can observe bystanders responding to the situation as it is happening. The event has brought up issues concerning the management of conflicts in community areas and whether the right procedures were observed in the confrontation. The incompleteness of the context has also contributed to speculation on the internet with people wanting to know what occurred before and after the captured image.

Viral Video Of Constable Slaps Transgender Person At Anand Station: Social Media Reactions

After the release of the video, the behavior of the involved individuals has been questioned and whether the scenario could have been handled in a different manner. Users of social media have been divided with some demanding to see a proper investigation into the matter, with others demanding to hold off till all things are known. The authorities have not made a detailed statement on the issue. The video still attracts attention, raising the common issue of the way people communicate with each other, how conflicts can be resolved, and how people are held accountable in such cases.

Also Read: Watch: Islamabad Shocking Viral Obscene Video Shows Pakistani Man Engaging In Dirty Act While Riding Motorcycle; Women Seen Disturbed