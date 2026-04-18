Watch: Islamabad Shocking Viral Obscene Video Shows Pakistani Man Engaging In Dirty Act While Riding Motorcycle; Women Seen Disturbed

A brutal act has caused outrages and raised concerns about public decency and safety as a video allegedly from Islamabad went viral on X social media platform. The clip received over 1.8 lakh views within hours of being posted. The video reportedly shows a man committing the act on a motorcycle while looking at women in passing vehicles.

What Does The Viral Islamabad Video Show?

The video that went viral on X allegedly shows a man riding a motorcycle while committing an obscene act in public. The clip also allegedly shows him looking down at women in passing vehicles. The authenticity of the video has not been verified yet, but it has caused outrage online.

Why Is The Video Concerning To Many People?

The clip has caused a lot of outrage online with many social media users calling the act unacceptable and demanding strict action against the individual. Many users also raised concerns about women’s safety in public spaces, especially in the bustling streets of cities. The disturbing content of the video made it go viral across different platforms.

کسی چھوٹے شہر کی یا قصبے کی ویڈیو نہیں یہ ہے اسلام آباد ایکسپریس وے کی جہاں ایک جنسی جنون کا مارا شخص موٹر سائیکل پر لڑکیوں کو دیکھ کر مشت زنی کررہا ہے۔

کیسا معاشرہ ہے#Society #Islamabad #viralvídeo #IslamabadExpressway#SexObsession #TikTok pic.twitter.com/mGFoBxP50E — J.N (@JN_ARAIN) April 16, 2026







What Are People Saying Online About The Incident?

A video by Ofcom has sparked a torrent of comments online! One user writes, “That is unacceptable behaviour and should be dealt with heavily by the police. But one person doesn’t make an entire country.” Another user is outraged, and demands that the accused should be heavily punished. But for the most part, the reactions online are one of anger and shock.

Has An Investigation Been Launched?

No official confirmation has been given on the identity of the suspect or whether law enforcement are taking any action. The authorities have not made a statement on the viral clip but it could be investigated if the clip is proven to be real, as current outrage grows.

What Does This Incident Mean For?

Once again, we’ve seen cases of public indecency and the safeguarding of women. It’s also highlighted the role social media can play, and the need for authorities to act swiftly and heavily to prevent incidents of this nature.

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