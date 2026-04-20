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Home > Sports News > CSK ‘Fake’ Complaint Controversy: Lalit Modi Vows to Expose ‘IPL Black Magic’ Secrets in Upcoming TV Series

CSK ‘Fake’ Complaint Controversy: Lalit Modi Vows to Expose ‘IPL Black Magic’ Secrets in Upcoming TV Series

Former IPL Commissioner Lalit Modi has made shocking claims that IPL team owners used "black magic" in opposing dressing rooms, citing "concrete proof" from the 2011 season. The outburst follows a viral "fake" letter allegedly from CSK complaining about SRH fans. While fact-checkers confirmed the CSK statement was satire sparked by a fan's "lemon ritual" on camera, Modi insists the occult has played a behind-the-scenes role in the league's history.

Lalit Modi (L), SRH fan (R) (Credits: X)
Lalit Modi (L), SRH fan (R) (Credits: X)

Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Published: April 20, 2026 14:40:06 IST

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CSK ‘Fake’ Complaint Controversy: Lalit Modi Vows to Expose ‘IPL Black Magic’ Secrets in Upcoming TV Series

Recently, a video of a fan performing a lemon ritual, which is being interpreted as black magic, during the recent clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings, went viral on social media. Notably, the video displayed a spectator wearing an SRH jersey performing the lemon virtual after which CSK’s star batter Shivam Dube got dismissed. Shortly after the video gained traction on social media, igniting a series of reactions from Cricket fans. Along with the video, an unconfirmed letter alleging that CSK raised concerns with the IPL governing council about the incident has also been spreading on social media.

In response to the letter and the controversy, former IPL commissioner Lalit Modi asserted that these practices had taken place previously, accusing an IPL team owner of previously engaging in similar tactics.

“I remember I posted some team owner doing this to the opposing team. By doing exactly this themselves in opposing team dressing room. I even alerted the opposing team owners about this way back in 2011 season – when it happened and I got an alert with concrete proof. I will reveal all these type of activities conducted by whom in the movie / Tv series as decided by my team to disclose,” Modi said.

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In another post, Modi dismissed the viral CSK complaint letter, questioning its authenticity.

“Seems fake this time. But one team owner did indulge in this type of practice,” Modi wrote.

“Black magic or coincidence. Or fake news,” he added in another post, reacting to the video.

Did the SRH fan perform black magic on Shivam Dube?

The incident took place in the 17th over of CSK’s innings, with Shivam Dube at the crease and the team at 154/7 while chasing 194. Known for turning games around, Dube was a key threat, and SRH were desperate for his wicket.

In the viral clip, a fan in the stands is seen picking up a lemon, rotating it while muttering something, and then gesturing towards Dube, who was preparing to face a delivery from Sakib Hussain. Moments later, the left-hander was bowled, triggering wild celebrations in the stadium.

CSK’s Campaign In IPL 2026:

The Chennai Super Kings, under Ruturaj Gaikwad, are at the eighth spot with four losses and two wins in six matches so far. CSK will face the Mumbai Indians in a high-profile clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Mumbai on April 23. 

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Tags: cskCSK vs SRHIPL 2026Lalit Modi

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CSK ‘Fake’ Complaint Controversy: Lalit Modi Vows to Expose ‘IPL Black Magic’ Secrets in Upcoming TV Series

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CSK ‘Fake’ Complaint Controversy: Lalit Modi Vows to Expose ‘IPL Black Magic’ Secrets in Upcoming TV Series

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CSK ‘Fake’ Complaint Controversy: Lalit Modi Vows to Expose ‘IPL Black Magic’ Secrets in Upcoming TV Series
CSK ‘Fake’ Complaint Controversy: Lalit Modi Vows to Expose ‘IPL Black Magic’ Secrets in Upcoming TV Series
CSK ‘Fake’ Complaint Controversy: Lalit Modi Vows to Expose ‘IPL Black Magic’ Secrets in Upcoming TV Series
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