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Home > Regionals News > Amravati Viral MMS: 3 Policemen Suspended After Video Shows Cops Celebrating Birthday With Accused Ayan Ahmed, Feeding Him Cake

Amravati Viral MMS: 3 Policemen Suspended After Video Shows Cops Celebrating Birthday With Accused Ayan Ahmed, Feeding Him Cake

Amravati Viral MMS: Three policemen were suspended after a video showed them celebrating a birthday with accused Ayan Ahmed and feeding him cake in custody.

Amravati Viral MMS (Image Credit: X)
Amravati Viral MMS (Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: April 18, 2026 11:09:58 IST

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Amravati Viral MMS: 3 Policemen Suspended After Video Shows Cops Celebrating Birthday With Accused Ayan Ahmed, Feeding Him Cake

Amravati Viral MMS: One of the biggest breakthroughs has been made in Paratwada sex exploitation case in Nagpur district wherein police have stepped up their investigation by raiding various places that are allegedly associated with the accused. Law enforcement officers raided a flat and various cafes, suspected to have been used as meeting spots, finding some of the most important evidence that may assist in determining the scope of the exploitation ring. The scandal has raised a lot of concern in the region with authorities seeking to trace how the accused was able to act and the possibility of having additional victims.

Amravati Viral MMS: 3 Policemen Suspended After Video Shows Cops Celebrating Birthday With Accused Ayan Ahmed, Feeding Him Cake

Amravati Viral MMS: It was also found out by the investigators that up to 41 social media accounts of the accused have been deleted, which raises suspicions of possible efforts to destroy digital evidence. Cyber experts are currently collaborating with police to salvage data and trace online communication that can lead to important leads. It is suspected that the use of social media platforms contributed greatly to the alleged exploitation as it assisted the accused to make contact and organize activities. In the meantime, the police are investigating gadgets and online tracks to reassemble the chain of events and find other suspects or accomplices.

Amravati Viral MMS: 3 Policemen Suspended After Video Shows Cops Celebrating Birthday With Accused Ayan Ahmed, Feeding Him Cake

Amravati Viral MMS: To ensure that there is a serious concern regarding the failure of the procedure or negligence, three police officers have been suspended in a major administrative move in regard to the case due to the alleged lapse of the case. The authorities have promised that there will be accountability at every level as the investigation continues. The case has caused an outcry, and more stringent control and even harsher actions to avoid such cases are demanded. The police have once again made a vow to engage in a comprehensive and open investigation so that the culprits can be brought to book in addition to protecting the rights and dignity of the victims.

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Also Read: Watch: Viral Video Of Amravati MMS Scandal Accused Mohammad Ayaz Alias Tanveer’s House Demolished By Bulldozer, Who Filmed 350 Sex Videos

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Amravati Viral MMS: 3 Policemen Suspended After Video Shows Cops Celebrating Birthday With Accused Ayan Ahmed, Feeding Him Cake

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Amravati Viral MMS: 3 Policemen Suspended After Video Shows Cops Celebrating Birthday With Accused Ayan Ahmed, Feeding Him Cake

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Amravati Viral MMS: 3 Policemen Suspended After Video Shows Cops Celebrating Birthday With Accused Ayan Ahmed, Feeding Him Cake
Amravati Viral MMS: 3 Policemen Suspended After Video Shows Cops Celebrating Birthday With Accused Ayan Ahmed, Feeding Him Cake
Amravati Viral MMS: 3 Policemen Suspended After Video Shows Cops Celebrating Birthday With Accused Ayan Ahmed, Feeding Him Cake
Amravati Viral MMS: 3 Policemen Suspended After Video Shows Cops Celebrating Birthday With Accused Ayan Ahmed, Feeding Him Cake

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