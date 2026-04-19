Kolathur Candidates 2026: Full List Of Contestants, Party Names And Election Battle Overview As Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Eyes Another Term

Kolathur Assembly constituency will be contested in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections and the Election Commission of India has declared a long list of candidates seeking election to the seat. Some of the key candidates include M. K. Stalin of the DMK, P Santhana Krishnan of the AIADMK, Subashini of the BSP, and Soundara Pandian Luder Seth of the NTK. The contest is very competitive with several other candidates of smaller parties such as DMS, MNAK, RPIA, SAP, TVK and TVMK also in the fray as well as a huge number of independent candidates.

Kolathur Candidates 2026: Full List Of Contestants, Party Names And Election Battle Overview

Candidate Name Party M. K. Stalin DMK P. Santhana Krishnan AIADMK Subashini BSP Sivagnanasam DMS E. Raamadasan MNAK Soundara Pandian Luder Seth NTK S. Y. Syed Yusuf RPIA Aathithya SAP V. S. Babu TVK Oormila TVMK K. Elumalai VTVTK

Candidate Name Party A. L. Naresh Kumar IND Nanda Kumar IND Selvi Steffi VM IND R. Senthil Kumar IND J. Suriya Muthu IND M. Suresh IND V. A. Sudhakar IND Kaja Maideen IND Arul Doss A IND Raja G IND R. Raj Guru IND R. Ravikumar IND P. Milany IND R. Mahesh IND M. Poornima IND R. Balaji IND S. Balachandar IND K. Panneer Selvam IND V. Naresh Babu IND S. Sharan IND Farmer Jayaraman SKJ IND Vigirdhan IND M. Rajeshkumar IND A. Raji IND

One of the 234 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu is Kolathur that is located in the north of the state in the Chennai district. This seat is a general constituency, approximately 11.67 percent of the population is a Scheduled Caste and 0.44 percent are a Scheduled Tribe. Census 2011 data indicates that the constituency has a total number of voters of more than 2.07 lakh and there are 99,607 males and 1,07,607 females. The literacy rate in Kolathur is quite high with 90.33 percent literacy rate that indicates its high urban and educated demography.

Kolathur Candidates 2026: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Eyes Another Term

Kolathur voting will be held on April 23, 2026, and counting of the votes will be done on May 4, 2026. During the 2021 Assembly elections, the DMK led Secular Progressive Alliance won the elections by overwhelming 159 seats out of 234 seats throughout the state, and the AIADMK led NDA won 75. Historically, Kolathur has been a major political hub in Tamil Nadu, and with high-profile leaders in the fray, the 2026 election is likely to attract a lot of attention.

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