Kolathur Candidates 2026: Full List Of Contestants, Party Names And Election Battle Overview As Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Eyes Another Term

Kolathur Assembly constituency will be contested in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections and the Election Commission of India has declared a long list of candidates seeking election to the seat. Some of the key candidates include M. K. Stalin of the DMK, P Santhana Krishnan of the AIADMK, Subashini of the BSP, and Soundara Pandian Luder Seth of the NTK. The contest is very competitive with several other candidates of smaller parties such as DMS, MNAK, RPIA, SAP, TVK and TVMK also in the fray as well as a huge number of independent candidates.
Kolathur Candidates 2026: Full List Of Contestants, Party Names And Election Battle Overview
|Candidate Name
|Party
|M. K. Stalin
|DMK
|P. Santhana Krishnan
|AIADMK
|Subashini
|BSP
|Sivagnanasam
|DMS
|E. Raamadasan
|MNAK
|Soundara Pandian Luder Seth
|NTK
|S. Y. Syed Yusuf
|RPIA
|Aathithya
|SAP
|V. S. Babu
|TVK
|Oormila
|TVMK
|K. Elumalai
|VTVTK
|Candidate Name
|Party
|A. L. Naresh Kumar
|IND
|Nanda Kumar
|IND
|Selvi Steffi VM
|IND
|R. Senthil Kumar
|IND
|J. Suriya Muthu
|IND
|M. Suresh
|IND
|V. A. Sudhakar
|IND
|Kaja Maideen
|IND
|Arul Doss A
|IND
|Raja G
|IND
|R. Raj Guru
|IND
|R. Ravikumar
|IND
|P. Milany
|IND
|R. Mahesh
|IND
|M. Poornima
|IND
|R. Balaji
|IND
|S. Balachandar
|IND
|K. Panneer Selvam
|IND
|V. Naresh Babu
|IND
|S. Sharan
|IND
|Farmer Jayaraman SKJ
|IND
|Vigirdhan
|IND
|M. Rajeshkumar
|IND
|A. Raji
|IND
One of the 234 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu is Kolathur that is located in the north of the state in the Chennai district. This seat is a general constituency, approximately 11.67 percent of the population is a Scheduled Caste and 0.44 percent are a Scheduled Tribe. Census 2011 data indicates that the constituency has a total number of voters of more than 2.07 lakh and there are 99,607 males and 1,07,607 females. The literacy rate in Kolathur is quite high with 90.33 percent literacy rate that indicates its high urban and educated demography.
Kolathur Candidates 2026: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Eyes Another Term
Kolathur voting will be held on April 23, 2026, and counting of the votes will be done on May 4, 2026. During the 2021 Assembly elections, the DMK led Secular Progressive Alliance won the elections by overwhelming 159 seats out of 234 seats throughout the state, and the AIADMK led NDA won 75. Historically, Kolathur has been a major political hub in Tamil Nadu, and with high-profile leaders in the fray, the 2026 election is likely to attract a lot of attention.
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