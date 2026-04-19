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Home > Elections > Mamata Banerjee Vs Suvendu Adhikari: Bhabanipur Candidates 2026, Full List And Key Battle

Mamata Banerjee Vs Suvendu Adhikari: Bhabanipur Candidates 2026, Full List And Key Battle

West Bengal will vote in two phases (April 23 & 29, 2026) with results on May 4. The key Bhabanipur seat sees a high-stakes contest between Mamata Banerjee (AITC) and Suvendu Adhikari.

Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari
Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: April 19, 2026 00:21:27 IST

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Mamata Banerjee Vs Suvendu Adhikari: Bhabanipur Candidates 2026, Full List And Key Battle

West Bengal Election is around the corner and from ruling party AITC to its key opponent BJP and Left Front everyone is pushing their best. The state is all-set to vote in two Phases on 23rd April and 29th April whereas the counting of the votes will take place on 4th May 2026. One of the hottest seats in the state is Bhabanipur, Assembly constituency number 159 in Kolkata South as Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee is contesting from this seat and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari of BJP is challenging her in her home turf whereas the Left Front is emerging as third major contestant on the seat. 

Full Candidates List for Bhabanipur 2026

Here is the candidate table for Bhabanipur 2026: 

S No. 

You Might Be Interested In

Candidate Name 

Party 

Party Full Name 

1 

Mamata Banerjee 

AITC 

All India Trinamool Congress 

2 

Suvendu Adhikari 

BJP 

Bharatiya Janata Party 

3 

Adv. Srijeeb Biswas 

CPI(M) 

Communist Party of India (Marxist) 

4 

Pradip Prasad 

INC 

Indian National Congress 

5 

Manika Mukherjee 

BNARP 

 

6 

Anumita Shaw 

SUCIC 

 

7 

Safar Sekh 

IND 

Independent 

8 

Narayan Das 

IND 

Independent 

9 

Mumtaz Ali 

IND 

Independent 

10 

Malay Guha Roy 

IND 

Independent 

11 

Subrata Bose 

IND 

Independent 

12 

Sk Safi Ahamed 

IND 

Independent 

 

About the Bhabanipur constituency  

Bhabanipur is one of the 294 constituencies in the west Bengal Assembly and falls under the Kolkata district of Greater Kolkata region. The seat is reserved for the General category with 3.5 per cent of the SC population, 0.17 percent of the ST community. The seat has around 1.59 lakh voters which consists of 80,821 male voters and 78,375 female voters. As per the census data of 2011, the overall literacy rate of Bhabanipur is 87.14 per cent. 

Voting Date and Result in Bhabanipur  

The voting in Bhabanipur is scheduled for Wednesday, 29th April 2026 in Phase 2, whereas the counting is scheduled for Monday, 4th May 2026. 

2021 Bhabanipur Election result 

In 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the Trinamool Congress won 215 seats out of 294 seats whereas the BJP secured 77 seats. In previous election Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay of Trinamool congress won the Bhabanipur seat with 73,505 votes which was 58.4 per cent of the total votes whereas BJP’s Rudranil Ghost got 44,786 votes, Congress’s Md Shadab Khan got 5,211 votes, Anita Rajwar from BSP got 564 votes and independent candidate Chandan Mallick got 523 votes. 

Mamta vs Suvendu once again 

This is the second time BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari is contesting against CM Mamta. In 2021 he narrowly defeated the TMC chief from the Nandigram constituency. Considering his past record, the BJP leadership has once again decided to field Adhikari against CM Mamta. 

Suvendu Adhikari is contesting from two constituency, Nandigram and Bhabanipur. He filed his nomination from Bhabanipur in a high-profile roadshow on 2nd April 2026. Union Home Minister Amit Shah was also present during the nomination which indicates that he might be the CM face for the party. 

Also Read: West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: Full List Of Candidates & Party-Wise Breakdown For Kolkata Port Constituency Released Ahead Of High-Stakes Electoral Battle

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Mamata Banerjee Vs Suvendu Adhikari: Bhabanipur Candidates 2026, Full List And Key Battle

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Mamata Banerjee Vs Suvendu Adhikari: Bhabanipur Candidates 2026, Full List And Key Battle
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Mamata Banerjee Vs Suvendu Adhikari: Bhabanipur Candidates 2026, Full List And Key Battle
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