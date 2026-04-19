Mamata Banerjee Vs Suvendu Adhikari: Bhabanipur Candidates 2026, Full List And Key Battle

West Bengal Election is around the corner and from ruling party AITC to its key opponent BJP and Left Front everyone is pushing their best. The state is all-set to vote in two Phases on 23rd April and 29th April whereas the counting of the votes will take place on 4th May 2026. One of the hottest seats in the state is Bhabanipur, Assembly constituency number 159 in Kolkata South as Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee is contesting from this seat and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari of BJP is challenging her in her home turf whereas the Left Front is emerging as third major contestant on the seat.

Full Candidates List for Bhabanipur 2026

Here is the candidate table for Bhabanipur 2026:

About the Bhabanipur constituency

Bhabanipur is one of the 294 constituencies in the west Bengal Assembly and falls under the Kolkata district of Greater Kolkata region. The seat is reserved for the General category with 3.5 per cent of the SC population, 0.17 percent of the ST community. The seat has around 1.59 lakh voters which consists of 80,821 male voters and 78,375 female voters. As per the census data of 2011, the overall literacy rate of Bhabanipur is 87.14 per cent.

Voting Date and Result in Bhabanipur

The voting in Bhabanipur is scheduled for Wednesday, 29th April 2026 in Phase 2, whereas the counting is scheduled for Monday, 4th May 2026.

2021 Bhabanipur Election result In 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the Trinamool Congress won 215 seats out of 294 seats whereas the BJP secured 77 seats. In previous election Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay of Trinamool congress won the Bhabanipur seat with 73,505 votes which was 58.4 per cent of the total votes whereas BJP’s Rudranil Ghost got 44,786 votes, Congress’s Md Shadab Khan got 5,211 votes, Anita Rajwar from BSP got 564 votes and independent candidate Chandan Mallick got 523 votes.

Mamta vs Suvendu once again

This is the second time BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari is contesting against CM Mamta. In 2021 he narrowly defeated the TMC chief from the Nandigram constituency. Considering his past record, the BJP leadership has once again decided to field Adhikari against CM Mamta.

Suvendu Adhikari is contesting from two constituency, Nandigram and Bhabanipur. He filed his nomination from Bhabanipur in a high-profile roadshow on 2nd April 2026. Union Home Minister Amit Shah was also present during the nomination which indicates that he might be the CM face for the party. Also Read: West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: Full List Of Candidates & Party-Wise Breakdown For Kolkata Port Constituency Released Ahead Of High-Stakes Electoral Battle

