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Home > Elections > West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: Full List Of Candidates & Party-Wise Breakdown For Kolkata Port Constituency Released Ahead Of High-Stakes Electoral Battle

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: Full List Of Candidates & Party-Wise Breakdown For Kolkata Port Constituency Released Ahead Of High-Stakes Electoral Battle

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: Kolkata Port Assembly Constituency is set to vote in Phase 2 of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, with the Election Commission of India announcing the following candidates in the fray.

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: Full List Of Candidates & Party-Wise Breakdown For Kolkata Port Constituency Released Ahead Of High-Stakes Electoral Battle (Pic Credits: Canva Modified)
West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: Full List Of Candidates & Party-Wise Breakdown For Kolkata Port Constituency Released Ahead Of High-Stakes Electoral Battle (Pic Credits: Canva Modified)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: April 18, 2026 23:24:30 IST

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West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: Full List Of Candidates & Party-Wise Breakdown For Kolkata Port Constituency Released Ahead Of High-Stakes Electoral Battle

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: Kolkata Port Assembly Constituency is set to vote in Phase 2 of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, with the Election Commission of India announcing the following candidates in the fray.

  1. Firhad Hakim (TMC)
  2. Rakesh Singh (BJP)
  3. Aquib Gulzar (INC)
  4. Faiyaz Ahmad Khan (CPIM)
  5. Md Imtiyaz Alam (AJUN)
  6. Firoza Khatun (BSP)
  7. Sri Chand Bind (SUCIC)
  8. Md Momtaz Alam (IND)
  9. Dinesh Shaw (IND)
  10. Biswajit Halder (IND)
  11. Sekh Sadik Hossain (IND)
  12. Sanjay Dey (IND)
  13. Qaisar Khan (IND)
  14. Om Prakash Ram (IND)

Constituency Profile And Voter Details

Kolkata Port is one of the 294 constituencies in the West Bengal Assembly and falls under Kolkata district of Greater Kolkata region. The seat is reserved for the General category with 4.36% of the population belonging to the Scheduled Caste community and 0.45% of the population belonging to the Scheduled Tribe community. The constituency has 1,79,239 voters, including 95,193 men and 84,041 women. The overall literacy rate of Kolkata Port is 87.14% according to the Census of India 2011.

Polling And Counting Schedule

Voting in Kolkata Port will be held on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, as part of Phase 2 polling, while counting is scheduled for Monday, May 4, 2026.

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Reference To 2021 Election Results

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the Trinamool Congress won 215 of the state’s 294 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party secured 77. In the same election, Mekliganj was won by Adhikary Paresh Chandra of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), who defeated Dadhiram Ray of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by a margin of 14,685 votes.

ALSO READ: R.K. Nagar Assembly Election 2026: Full Candidate List, Party-Wise Breakdown, Key Contenders And High-Stakes Constituency Battle Explained

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Tags: Assembly Elections 2026assemblyelectionKolkata Port Constituencywest bengal assembly election 2026

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West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: Full List Of Candidates & Party-Wise Breakdown For Kolkata Port Constituency Released Ahead Of High-Stakes Electoral Battle

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West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: Full List Of Candidates & Party-Wise Breakdown For Kolkata Port Constituency Released Ahead Of High-Stakes Electoral Battle
West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: Full List Of Candidates & Party-Wise Breakdown For Kolkata Port Constituency Released Ahead Of High-Stakes Electoral Battle
West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: Full List Of Candidates & Party-Wise Breakdown For Kolkata Port Constituency Released Ahead Of High-Stakes Electoral Battle
West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: Full List Of Candidates & Party-Wise Breakdown For Kolkata Port Constituency Released Ahead Of High-Stakes Electoral Battle

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