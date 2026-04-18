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Home > Regionals News > Watch: Muzaffarnagar Mother-Daughter Harassed Outside Home, Ex-MLA’s Son, His Friend Hurl Abuses In Viral Video Saying “Bulao police bh**”; Get Arrested

Watch: Muzaffarnagar Mother-Daughter Harassed Outside Home, Ex-MLA’s Son, His Friend Hurl Abuses In Viral Video Saying “Bulao police bh**”; Get Arrested

Aryaman Baliyan, the son of a former BJP MLA, was arrested in Muzaffarnagar after a viral video showed him and a friend intoxicated and allegedly harassing a mother and daughter. The case sparked outrage because of his arrogant defiance, specifically when he dared the victims to call the police using abusive language.

Muzaffarnagar viral video (Images: X)
Muzaffarnagar viral video (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: April 18, 2026 21:08:30 IST

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Watch: Muzaffarnagar Mother-Daughter Harassed Outside Home, Ex-MLA’s Son, His Friend Hurl Abuses In Viral Video Saying “Bulao police bh**”; Get Arrested

An incident from Muzaffarnagar went viral when a mother and her daughter were allegedly harassed by the sons of former MLA Raj Kumar Gaur, Aryaman Gupta, and a friend outside their home. The two men were captured on video acting violently and making vulgar remarks toward the victims while their son was allegedly intoxicated.

The event began when the mother and daughter were simply standing outside their home, at which point the two men arrived on a scooter and began yelling at them with prideful comments to make them uncomfortable. The two women told them to leave, but the two men refused and continued yelling at them and allegedly molesting the two women.

Muzaffarnagar Viral Video: The Arrogant Stance of the Accused

In the video, we see the suspect, Aryaman, nonchalantly relaxing on his scooter, with no concerns whatsoever about the gathering crowds or the objections from the women. When the daughter threatened to call the police, he exhibited an even greater level of arrogance, using profanity and challenging her to call the police, totally disregarding any fear of retribution.

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The footage captured him shouting “Bulao police bh******”, a phrase that has since become a symbol of his arrogant disregard for the safety of others. This specific moment in the video is what triggered the most anger online, as people were shocked by how comfortable the young man felt while being so abusive in a public space.

Muzaffarnagar Viral Video: Misuse Of Authority And Abuse Of Power

A major aspect of the investigation involves investigating the fact that Aryaman is the son of Sudhir Baliyan, a former MLA Cabinet Minister who is a member of the BJP and has caused many observers to believe that his attitude is affected due to his family’s political connections. Because of this, many in the community are now demanding that the police investigate fairly and without any undue political pressure.

Law enforcement has also said that they are not examining familial ties but that this investigation will be just a standard criminal case. The two men have since been arrested after the police received a criminal complaint from the mother and daughter and/or a First Information Report (FIR) against the two men (along with the recording). Police said the actions of the two arrogant men are being investigated for offences such as intimidation and public indecency.

Muzaffarnagar Viral Video: A Broad Mind Of Justice Through Arrogance

The police are currently using the viral video of the event as primary evidence in their investigations. The police have been conducting interviews of witnesses who saw the two men riding the scooter that night in order to establish strong cases. Many in the community are in a state of shock after witnessing such an aggressive act in a neighbourhood that is typically quiet at night.

As people use social media to post videos they have taken of the incident, many are posting them for fear that the case will be lost or that the case will be lost to the political establishment of society, indicating that political power does not protect individuals from this type of arrogant misconduct. Aryaman is currently being held in custody and continues to await the outcome of his legal process along with Shaurya Gupta, and the general hope of society that this is a lesson to all parties that no one can escape the law, regardless of who their father is or how much power or money he has.

Also Read: Watch: Noida Woman Confronts Drunk Man Harassing Muslim Couple, ‘Why Are You Asking About Their Identity?’; Video Goes Viral    

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Watch: Muzaffarnagar Mother-Daughter Harassed Outside Home, Ex-MLA’s Son, His Friend Hurl Abuses In Viral Video Saying “Bulao police bh**”; Get Arrested

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Watch: Muzaffarnagar Mother-Daughter Harassed Outside Home, Ex-MLA’s Son, His Friend Hurl Abuses In Viral Video Saying “Bulao police bh**”; Get Arrested
Watch: Muzaffarnagar Mother-Daughter Harassed Outside Home, Ex-MLA’s Son, His Friend Hurl Abuses In Viral Video Saying “Bulao police bh**”; Get Arrested
Watch: Muzaffarnagar Mother-Daughter Harassed Outside Home, Ex-MLA’s Son, His Friend Hurl Abuses In Viral Video Saying “Bulao police bh**”; Get Arrested
Watch: Muzaffarnagar Mother-Daughter Harassed Outside Home, Ex-MLA’s Son, His Friend Hurl Abuses In Viral Video Saying “Bulao police bh**”; Get Arrested

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