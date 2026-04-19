IPL vs PSL: ‘Blessing Muzarabani Didn’t Have Pakistan Super League Contract’ — Agent Clarifies Pacer’s Move to Join Indian Premier League

Zimbabwe bowler Blessing Muzarabani had been banned for two years from the Pakistan Super League after he chose to feature in the Indian Premier League. The agent representing Zimbabwe’s Muzarabani has hit back in response to the decision. This followed an alleged breach of contract by Muzarabani who snubbed the PSL for the IPL. The statement said that Muzarabani never held a contract with Islamabad United.

PSL Had Banned Blessing Muzarabani

Following a thorough disciplinary review, the PCB had announced that Zimbabwean cricketer Blessing Muzarabani is declared ineligible to participate in the next two (2) editions of the HBL PSL, effective immediately. This decision stems from a fundamental failure to honor agreed-upon commitments, an action that undermines the professional framework of the league.

In a statement regarding the sanctions, the PSL emphasized that the integrity of the PSL depends on the consistent and ethical behavior of all participants:

New: The agent representing Zimbabwe’s Blessing Muzarabani has hit back in response to the Zimbabwean star being banned by the Pakistan Super League for two years. This followed an alleged breach of contract by Muzarabani who snubbed the PSL for the IPL. The statement says… pic.twitter.com/mVh4PGPKOU — Adam Theo🇿🇼🏏 (@AdamTheofilatos) April 19, 2026

“Professionalism in franchise-based leagues requires participants to act with transparency and consistency. Entering into a conflicting engagement while a prior binding agreement subsists represents a departure from the expected standards of the game. Such conduct, if left unaddressed, erodes the reliability of dealings and the confidence that franchises, regulators, and stakeholders place in professional engagements.”

Who Are the Other Players to Have Opted For IPL?

Blessing Muzarabani is not the only international player to withdraw from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) to join the IPL. Recently, Sri Lanka all-rounder Dasun Shanaka left his contract with Lahore Qalandars to play for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026.

A similar situation happened last year when South Africa all-rounder Corbin Bosch chose to play for Mumbai Indians despite having a contract with Peshawar Zalmi. As a result, he was banned by the PSL for one year.

Several other international players also pulled out of PSL 2026 before the tournament began. These include Jake Fraser-McGurk, Gudakesh Motie, Ottneil Baartman, and Spencer Johnson, who cited different personal or professional reasons for their withdrawal.

The PSL 2026 season itself is being played under unusual conditions. Due to an oil crisis linked to the ongoing West Asia conflict, matches are being held behind closed doors, meaning no fans are allowed in the stadiums. The tournament is limited to just two venues — Lahore and Karachi — which has also affected the overall atmosphere and scheduling of the league.

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