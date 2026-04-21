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Home > India News > Sharad Pawar Hospitalised: NCP-SP Chief Admitted To Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital – Here’s What We Know

Sharad Pawar Hospitalised: NCP-SP Chief Admitted To Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital – Here’s What We Know

Senior NCP-SP leader Sharad Pawar has been admitted to a Mumbai hospital for a routine health check-up, sources said. He was hospitalised on Tuesday, April 21, raising concerns among supporters.

Sharad Pawar hospitalised in Mumbai for check-up; NCP-SP chief’s third admission in months raises fresh health concerns. Photo: ANI.
Sharad Pawar hospitalised in Mumbai for check-up; NCP-SP chief’s third admission in months raises fresh health concerns. Photo: ANI.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: April 21, 2026 14:12:18 IST

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Sharad Pawar Hospitalised: NCP-SP Chief Admitted To Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital – Here’s What We Know

Sharad Pawar, the head of Nationalist Congress Party – SP (NCP – SP) has been hospitalized in Mumbai on Tuesday, April 21. According to reports. He has been admitted to a private hospital, reports added. 

The 85-year-old Rajhya Sabha member  was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital. Reports say that the hospitalization took place two days ago.

“He is in the hospital for a check-up and follow-up. There is nothing serious,” PTI reported quoting sources.

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Earlier in February, Sharad Pawar was admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic Hospital on February 9. His daughter, Supriya Sule, said that he developed chest congestion and will need a five-day course of antibiotics.

Supriya Sule, MP, had said in a post on X that Sharad Pawar’s other vital parameters are normal. “Baba has developed chest congestion and will need a 5-day course of antibiotics. Fortunately, all other vital parameters are normal. Thank you all for your good wishes and constant support. A heartfelt thank you to all the doctors from the bottom of my heart,” she said.

Meanwhile, NCP-SCP leader Rohit Pawar on Monday provided an update on Sharad Pawar’s health, stating that the senior leader is in good health. “Sharad Pawar’s health is very good right now. His tests have been done there. He has not been kept in the ICU. He has been kept in a private room there. He doesn’t need any support there right now. Once the reports come, it will be decided whether he will be kept in Pune or Mumbai,” Rohit Pawar told reporters.

He added that a decision on whether Pawar will be shifted to Pune or Mumbai will be taken once the medical reports are received. “Pawar came here in a private vehicle, and everything is normal,” he said.

Rohit Pawar also urged party workers to avoid visiting the hospital to avoid inconveniencing other patients. “I, Supriya Tai, the doctors, the party workers, and people from across Maharashtra will provide regular updates,” he said. 

(With inputs from ANI)

This is a breaking news. 

Also Read: Yusuf Pathan’s Father-in-Law Among 3 Held For Attacking Man And His Family With A Baseball Bat And Bamboo Sticks After Car Splash Incident In Mumbai

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Tags: Nationalist Congress PartySharad PawarSharad Pawar HEALTHSharad Pawar ncpmncp

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Sharad Pawar Hospitalised: NCP-SP Chief Admitted To Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital – Here’s What We Know

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Sharad Pawar Hospitalised: NCP-SP Chief Admitted To Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital – Here’s What We Know
Sharad Pawar Hospitalised: NCP-SP Chief Admitted To Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital – Here’s What We Know
Sharad Pawar Hospitalised: NCP-SP Chief Admitted To Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital – Here’s What We Know
Sharad Pawar Hospitalised: NCP-SP Chief Admitted To Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital – Here’s What We Know

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