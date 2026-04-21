Yusuf Pathan’s Father-in-Law Among 3 Held For Attacking Man And His Family With A Baseball Bat And Bamboo Sticks After Car Splash Incident In Mumbai

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Umar Farooq Zahoor Faisal Malik Cricket Vinod Mishra viral MMS Akshay Kumar movie Two Men Grabbing Schoolgirls Hands UP donald trump April 21 germany news Priyanka Chahar Choudhary earthquake Bhooth Bangla Akshay Kumar film apple David Gross Umar Farooq Zahoor Faisal Malik Cricket Vinod Mishra viral MMS Akshay Kumar movie Two Men Grabbing Schoolgirls Hands UP donald trump April 21 germany news Priyanka Chahar Choudhary earthquake Bhooth Bangla Akshay Kumar film apple David Gross Umar Farooq Zahoor Faisal Malik Cricket Vinod Mishra viral MMS Akshay Kumar movie Two Men Grabbing Schoolgirls Hands UP donald trump April 21 germany news Priyanka Chahar Choudhary earthquake Bhooth Bangla Akshay Kumar film apple David Gross Umar Farooq Zahoor Faisal Malik Cricket Vinod Mishra viral MMS Akshay Kumar movie Two Men Grabbing Schoolgirls Hands UP donald trump April 21 germany news Priyanka Chahar Choudhary earthquake Bhooth Bangla Akshay Kumar film apple David Gross
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Umar Farooq Zahoor Faisal Malik Cricket Vinod Mishra viral MMS Akshay Kumar movie Two Men Grabbing Schoolgirls Hands UP donald trump April 21 germany news Priyanka Chahar Choudhary earthquake Bhooth Bangla Akshay Kumar film apple David Gross Umar Farooq Zahoor Faisal Malik Cricket Vinod Mishra viral MMS Akshay Kumar movie Two Men Grabbing Schoolgirls Hands UP donald trump April 21 germany news Priyanka Chahar Choudhary earthquake Bhooth Bangla Akshay Kumar film apple David Gross Umar Farooq Zahoor Faisal Malik Cricket Vinod Mishra viral MMS Akshay Kumar movie Two Men Grabbing Schoolgirls Hands UP donald trump April 21 germany news Priyanka Chahar Choudhary earthquake Bhooth Bangla Akshay Kumar film apple David Gross Umar Farooq Zahoor Faisal Malik Cricket Vinod Mishra viral MMS Akshay Kumar movie Two Men Grabbing Schoolgirls Hands UP donald trump April 21 germany news Priyanka Chahar Choudhary earthquake Bhooth Bangla Akshay Kumar film apple David Gross
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Yusuf Pathan’s Father-in-Law Among 3 Held For Attacking Man And His Family With A Baseball Bat And Bamboo Sticks After Car Splash Incident In Mumbai

Yusuf Pathan’s Father-in-Law Among 3 Held For Attacking Man And His Family With A Baseball Bat And Bamboo Sticks After Car Splash Incident In Mumbai

Cricketer-turned-politician Yusuf Pathan’s father-in-law and two relatives arrested in Mumbai’s Byculla for alleged road rage assault; police cite CCTV evidence, witnesses, and recovered weapons.

Yusuf Pathan’s Father-in-Law Among 3 Held For Attacking Man And His Family With A Baseball Bat And Bamboo Sticks After Car Splash Incident In Mumbai (Via X)
Yusuf Pathan’s Father-in-Law Among 3 Held For Attacking Man And His Family With A Baseball Bat And Bamboo Sticks After Car Splash Incident In Mumbai (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: April 21, 2026 12:30:05 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Yusuf Pathan’s Father-in-Law Among 3 Held For Attacking Man And His Family With A Baseball Bat And Bamboo Sticks After Car Splash Incident In Mumbai

Yusuf Pathan: What began as a small roadside argument quickly spiralled into violence in Mumbai’s Byculla area on the night of April 18. Around 9 PM, Yusuf Khan, 30, was driving home when his car ran through a puddle, splashing water on a pedestrian, Shoaib Khan.

According to the complaint, Yusuf stopped immediately and apologised, but the situation escalated. Shoaib allegedly damaged the car’s windshield using a bamboo stick and assaulted him on the spot, turning a brief exchange into a heated confrontation.

Second Confrontation Leaves Family Injured

Furthermore, the matter did not end there. Later that evening, as Yusuf Khan and his family were on their way to the police station, they reportedly crossed paths again with the accused. This time, Khalid Khan, identified as the father-in-law of Yusuf Pathan, along with his son Umarshad Khan and others, got involved.

You Might Be Interested In

Police say the argument reignited and quickly turned violent. The group allegedly attacked Yusuf Khan and his relatives using a baseball bat and bamboo sticks. The assault left Salman, a family member, with a fractured hand, while another relative, Zaki Ahmed, suffered serious injuries to his head and body.

Arrests Made, One Accused Still Absconding

Investigators used CCTV footage and witness accounts to identify those involved. A baseball bat and bamboo sticks believed to have been used in the attack were recovered during the probe.

The three accused, Khalid Khan, Umarshad Khan, and Shoaib Khan, have been arrested and sent to judicial custody until May 2. Police are still searching for a fourth suspect, Shehbaz Pathan, who is currently on the run.

While the prosecution opposed bail citing the seriousness of the injuries and risk of interference with witnesses, the defence argued that it was a minor scuffle involving both sides and pointed to a cross-complaint filed against Yusuf Khan.

Despite the political connection drawing attention, police have made it clear that the case is being handled strictly on the basis of evidence related to assault and causing grievous hurt under the law.

ALSO READ: Injustice Being Meted Out To Palestinians: Palestinian Ambassador To India

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Injustice Being Meted Out To Palestinians: Palestinian Ambassador To India

Earthquake In Assam Today: 5.2 Magnitude Tremor Hits Manipur’s Kamjong District, Tremors Shake Guwahati

Rajkot Tragedy: 33-Year-Old Man Drowns In Resort Pool While Onlookers Fail To Respond. Watch Video

ATLAS SkillTech University and Whistling Woods International Launch Media & Entertainment Summer School for Classes 8 to 12

StudioBackdrops Is Rewiring India’s Creator Economy — Much Like Jio Did for Internet Access

LATEST NEWS

Take Fitness Cues From Archana Puran Singh To Slay Even In Your 60s: ‘No Meetha, No Maida, No Fried, Dinner By 10 PM’

From Season 4 Episode 2 OTT Release: When And Where To Watch The Popular Sci-fi Series In India?

Yusuf Pathan’s Father-in-Law Among 3 Held For Attacking Man And His Family With A Baseball Bat And Bamboo Sticks After Car Splash Incident In Mumbai

Assam HS Result 2026 Expected Soon at ahsec.assam.gov.in: Check Date, Time, Websites and How to Download Scorecard

UN Chief Race 2027: Who Will Replace Antonio Guterres? From Rafael Grossi To Michelle Bachelet, Big Names Battle For Top UN Post

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon at cbse.nic.in: Steps to Check Scorecard and Download Marksheet Online

Pavitra Walvekar on Pricing the Invisible Consequences of Global Shifts

Who Is Umar Farooq Zahoor? Pakistani Scammer Wanted By Norway Police Spotted With JD Vance In Islamabad Sparks Buzz In Viral Video

Jonas Brothers’ Joe Jonas Makes Relationship Instagram Official With Tatiana Gabriela 2 Years After Divorce With Sophie Turner

Gold, Silver Prices Today (April 21): 24K, 22K Gold And Silver Rates in Delhi, Mumbai And Other Indian Metro Cities

Yusuf Pathan’s Father-in-Law Among 3 Held For Attacking Man And His Family With A Baseball Bat And Bamboo Sticks After Car Splash Incident In Mumbai

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Yusuf Pathan’s Father-in-Law Among 3 Held For Attacking Man And His Family With A Baseball Bat And Bamboo Sticks After Car Splash Incident In Mumbai

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Yusuf Pathan’s Father-in-Law Among 3 Held For Attacking Man And His Family With A Baseball Bat And Bamboo Sticks After Car Splash Incident In Mumbai
Yusuf Pathan’s Father-in-Law Among 3 Held For Attacking Man And His Family With A Baseball Bat And Bamboo Sticks After Car Splash Incident In Mumbai
Yusuf Pathan’s Father-in-Law Among 3 Held For Attacking Man And His Family With A Baseball Bat And Bamboo Sticks After Car Splash Incident In Mumbai
Yusuf Pathan’s Father-in-Law Among 3 Held For Attacking Man And His Family With A Baseball Bat And Bamboo Sticks After Car Splash Incident In Mumbai

QUICK LINKS