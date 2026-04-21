Yusuf Pathan’s Father-in-Law Among 3 Held For Attacking Man And His Family With A Baseball Bat And Bamboo Sticks After Car Splash Incident In Mumbai

Yusuf Pathan: What began as a small roadside argument quickly spiralled into violence in Mumbai’s Byculla area on the night of April 18. Around 9 PM, Yusuf Khan, 30, was driving home when his car ran through a puddle, splashing water on a pedestrian, Shoaib Khan.

According to the complaint, Yusuf stopped immediately and apologised, but the situation escalated. Shoaib allegedly damaged the car’s windshield using a bamboo stick and assaulted him on the spot, turning a brief exchange into a heated confrontation.

Second Confrontation Leaves Family Injured

Furthermore, the matter did not end there. Later that evening, as Yusuf Khan and his family were on their way to the police station, they reportedly crossed paths again with the accused. This time, Khalid Khan, identified as the father-in-law of Yusuf Pathan, along with his son Umarshad Khan and others, got involved.

The father-in-law of former cricketer and Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Yusuf Pathan, his son, and another relative were arrested for allegedly attacking a man and his family in Mumbai’s Byculla area two days ago after the man’s car splashed water onto one of them while passing… — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2026

Police say the argument reignited and quickly turned violent. The group allegedly attacked Yusuf Khan and his relatives using a baseball bat and bamboo sticks. The assault left Salman, a family member, with a fractured hand, while another relative, Zaki Ahmed, suffered serious injuries to his head and body.

Arrests Made, One Accused Still Absconding

Investigators used CCTV footage and witness accounts to identify those involved. A baseball bat and bamboo sticks believed to have been used in the attack were recovered during the probe.

The three accused, Khalid Khan, Umarshad Khan, and Shoaib Khan, have been arrested and sent to judicial custody until May 2. Police are still searching for a fourth suspect, Shehbaz Pathan, who is currently on the run.

While the prosecution opposed bail citing the seriousness of the injuries and risk of interference with witnesses, the defence argued that it was a minor scuffle involving both sides and pointed to a cross-complaint filed against Yusuf Khan.

Despite the political connection drawing attention, police have made it clear that the case is being handled strictly on the basis of evidence related to assault and causing grievous hurt under the law.

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