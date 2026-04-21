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Home > India News > Injustice Being Meted Out To Palestinians: Palestinian Ambassador To India

Injustice Being Meted Out To Palestinians: Palestinian Ambassador To India

On Palestinian Prisoners' Day, Abdullah Abu Shawesh alleged widespread injustice against Palestinians, raising concerns over detention conditions and recent Israeli legal measures. He highlighted mass arrests since October 7 attacks and warned that proposed laws, including a 'death penalty' provision, raise serious legal and human rights issues.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Aditya Wadhawan
Last updated: April 21, 2026 10:00:55 IST

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Injustice Being Meted Out To Palestinians: Palestinian Ambassador To India

On the occasion of Palestinian Prisoners Day, Palestine Ambassador to India, Abdullah Abu Shawesh said that injustice and cruelty is being meted out to the Palestinians while  addressing the gathering. 

‘Death Penalty’ Law By Israeli Legislative

“Recent Israeli legislative moves, including the so-called ‘Death Penalty’ law  targeting Palestinian prisoners, have raised serious legal and moral concerns as they  expand capital punishment and challenge compatibility with international law. Since the outbreakof an ongoing genocidal war in Gaza, more than 100 Palestinian detainees have reportedly died in custody raising serious  concerns about their treatment and conditions of detention,” said Shawesh. “Since October 7, 2023 approximately 22,000 Palestinians have been arrested in the Occupied West Bank, including Jerusalem out of which 1,760 are children, 731 women and 240 journalists. Moreover since 1967, nearly three-quarters of a million Palestinians have been subjected to  arrest and detention not for crimes as we know them, but for exercising a fundamental and universally  recognized right; the right to resist occupation,” adds Shawesh. The Palestinian Prisoners’ Day is observed annually on 17 April.

Also Read: Germany Gurdwara Violence: 11 Injured After Gunshots Fired, Pepper Spray, Knives Used Inside Duisburg Temple – WATCH

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Tags: abdullah-abu-shaweshGaza warisrael-palestine conflictOctober 7 attacksPalestine Ambassador IndiaPalestinian Prisoners Day

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Injustice Being Meted Out To Palestinians: Palestinian Ambassador To India

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Injustice Being Meted Out To Palestinians: Palestinian Ambassador To India
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