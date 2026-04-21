Injustice Being Meted Out To Palestinians: Palestinian Ambassador To India

On the occasion of Palestinian Prisoners Day, Palestine Ambassador to India, Abdullah Abu Shawesh said that injustice and cruelty is being meted out to the Palestinians while addressing the gathering.

‘Death Penalty’ Law By Israeli Legislative

“Recent Israeli legislative moves, including the so-called ‘Death Penalty’ law targeting Palestinian prisoners, have raised serious legal and moral concerns as they expand capital punishment and challenge compatibility with international law. Since the outbreakof an ongoing genocidal war in Gaza, more than 100 Palestinian detainees have reportedly died in custody raising serious concerns about their treatment and conditions of detention,” said Shawesh. “Since October 7, 2023 approximately 22,000 Palestinians have been arrested in the Occupied West Bank, including Jerusalem out of which 1,760 are children, 731 women and 240 journalists. Moreover since 1967, nearly three-quarters of a million Palestinians have been subjected to arrest and detention not for crimes as we know them, but for exercising a fundamental and universally recognized right; the right to resist occupation,” adds Shawesh. The Palestinian Prisoners’ Day is observed annually on 17 April.

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