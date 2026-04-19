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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026: Musheer Khan’s Hilarious Mimicry of Shreyas Iyer Leaves Fans in Splits | WATCH

IPL 2026: Musheer Khan’s Hilarious Mimicry of Shreyas Iyer Leaves Fans in Splits | WATCH

Fondly known as 'Sarpanch' among the fans of Punjab Kings, the skipper has made 203 runs in four innings so far this year at an astonishing average of 67.67 and strike rate of 187.96.

Musheer Khan imitates Shreyas Iyer. (Photo Credits: Screengrab/X)
Musheer Khan imitates Shreyas Iyer. (Photo Credits: Screengrab/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: April 19, 2026 12:27:44 IST

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IPL 2026: Musheer Khan’s Hilarious Mimicry of Shreyas Iyer Leaves Fans in Splits | WATCH

In a hilarious video that has gone viral on social media, Punjab Kings all-rounder Musheer Khan was seen imitating captain Shreyas Iyer. Last year’s runners-up, Punjab Kings, are unbeaten in this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL), and the credit should be given to the solid leadership of Shreyas Iyer. The right-handed batter seems to have unlocked a new gear ever since joining Punjab Kings, and after falling short at the final hurdle in the IPL 2025, the PBKS skipper is determined to go one better this season.

Fondly known as ‘Sarpanch’ among the fans of Punjab Kings, the skipper has made 203 runs in four innings so far this year at an astonishing average of 67.67 and strike rate of 187.96. He has hit 14 sixes and as many fours in this season so far.

Speaking on JioStar’s ‘Believe’, PBKS Captain opened up on how the title of ‘Sarpanch’ has sat with him since joining the franchise.

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“I love it. I was clueless at the start of my journey with Punjab Kings about how the ‘Sarpanch’ tag came up and what it meant. But later, when I asked a couple of my teammates, they explained that ‘Sarpanch’ means the head of a family, a group, or even a district. That gave me clarity, and from there onwards, my journey started,” he said.

Punjab Kings are the only unbeaten side in the IPL 2026 and currently stand at the top of the points table with nine points in five matches. Their match against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) was washed out, and one point was given to each side.

That was the only point KKR have earned this season as they are currently at the bottom of the table with five defeats in six matches.

Prabhsimran Singh, has also been in red-hot form for the Punjab Kings with 211 runs so far in this season. Opening the batting for PBKS, the destructive batter has made runs at an average of over 70 and a strike rate of 172. He has hit 22 fours and 11 sixes so far.

Also Read: Will Shreyas Iyer Replace Suryakumar Yadav as India’s T20I Captain Amid Ongoing Form Concerns?

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Tags: CricketCricket newsindian premier leagueIPL 2026ipl 2026 newsipl 2026 scheduleIPL 2026 updatesMusheer Khanshreyas iyerShreyas Iyer battingShreyas Iyer runs

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IPL 2026: Musheer Khan’s Hilarious Mimicry of Shreyas Iyer Leaves Fans in Splits | WATCH
IPL 2026: Musheer Khan’s Hilarious Mimicry of Shreyas Iyer Leaves Fans in Splits | WATCH
IPL 2026: Musheer Khan’s Hilarious Mimicry of Shreyas Iyer Leaves Fans in Splits | WATCH
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