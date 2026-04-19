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Home > Sports News > Will Shreyas Iyer Replace Suryakumar Yadav as India’s T20I Captain Amid Ongoing Form Concerns?

Will Shreyas Iyer Replace Suryakumar Yadav as India’s T20I Captain Amid Ongoing Form Concerns?

Shreyas Iyer has been highly impressive as a captain in the Indian Premier League. He guided Delhi Capitals to their first-ever IPL final. He later led Kolkata Knight Riders to their third IPL title. After moving to Punjab Kings, Iyer continued his strong leadership run as the team finished as runners-up in the previous season.

Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer. (Photo Credits: X)
Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: April 19, 2026 11:34:21 IST

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Will Shreyas Iyer Replace Suryakumar Yadav as India’s T20I Captain Amid Ongoing Form Concerns?

Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer has been very impressive with his captaincy and leadership skills. While he performed decently well when he led Delhi franchise, Iyer led KKR to their third title before moving to Punjab Kings. Under Shreyas, PBKS ended as runners-up in the last edition. Now, according to a report in The Times of India, Iyer is the front-runner to take the baton from Suryakumar Yadav and might become the T20I captain of the side. 

How Has Been Shreyas Iyer’s Journey as Captain?

Shreyas Iyer first became the IPL captain in difficult circumstances. During the 2018 season, Gautam Gambhir stepped down as captain of Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) due to poor form and the team’s struggles. In a press conference alongside head coach Ricky Ponting, Gambhir named Iyer as the new captain. Under Ponting, he improved both as a batter and a leader at Delhi. Later, when Delhi moved captaincy to Rishabh Pant, Iyer joined Kolkata Knight Riders in 2022.

IPL Success With KKR and Career Challenges

In 2024, Iyer reunited with Gambhir at KKR and led the team to an IPL title. Soon after, Gambhir became India’s head coach, while Iyer moved on from the franchise. Despite performing consistently, Iyer has faced ups and downs in his career. He has not been part of India’s T20I setup recently, even as the team went through changes under Gambhir.

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New Chapter With Punjab Kings

Now at Punjab Kings, Iyer has reunited with Ponting again. Both had tough exits from Delhi. At Punjab, Iyer is known as the “sarpanch” (leader). His confident and relaxed style reflects his growth as a player. Bowling coach James Hopes has seen this change closely.

“He’s very aware of what his perceived weaknesses were over the years. He’s come into this season having really nailed them. When he got hurt in Australia (in Oct last year), he was starting to nailing them in international cricket as well,” Hopes said on Saturday.

“Once he finds his way back into the Indian team, you’ll see the batter he’s going to be for the rest of his career. Captaincy improves his batting,” Hopes added.

Competition for India’s T20I Spot

Sources say Iyer could be a strong option to replace Suryakumar. “Iyer last played a T20I in 2023. He has not been part of the current setup. It’s a big call to bring him back and hand him the captaincy straightaway,” a BCCI source told TOI.

“The focus has shifted towards the 2027 ODI World Cup, which has given selectors breathing space to plan for a T20I leadership transition.”

Also Read: KKR vs RR, IPL 2026 | Will Matheesha Pathirana Play Today? Preview, H2H Record, Predicted Playing XIs

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Will Shreyas Iyer Replace Suryakumar Yadav as India’s T20I Captain Amid Ongoing Form Concerns?

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Will Shreyas Iyer Replace Suryakumar Yadav as India’s T20I Captain Amid Ongoing Form Concerns?

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Will Shreyas Iyer Replace Suryakumar Yadav as India’s T20I Captain Amid Ongoing Form Concerns?
Will Shreyas Iyer Replace Suryakumar Yadav as India’s T20I Captain Amid Ongoing Form Concerns?
Will Shreyas Iyer Replace Suryakumar Yadav as India’s T20I Captain Amid Ongoing Form Concerns?
Will Shreyas Iyer Replace Suryakumar Yadav as India’s T20I Captain Amid Ongoing Form Concerns?

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