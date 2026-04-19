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Home > Sports News > KKR vs RR, IPL 2026: Will Matheesha Pathirana Play Today? Preview, H2H Record, Predicted Playing XIs

KKR vs RR, IPL 2026: Will Matheesha Pathirana Play Today? Preview, H2H Record, Predicted Playing XIs

KKR vs RR, IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals had built strong momentum with four straight victories before being stopped by Sunrisers Hyderabad, while KKR’s campaign has unravelled, leaving them winless after six outings.

KKR vs RR. (Photo Credits: IPL and RR/X)
KKR vs RR. (Photo Credits: IPL and RR/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: April 19, 2026 10:57:21 IST

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KKR vs RR, IPL 2026: Will Matheesha Pathirana Play Today? Preview, H2H Record, Predicted Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals in the first match today at the Eden Gardens Stadium. The Knight Riders are yet to win a match in the tournament and only have one point in the kitty after their encounter against Punjab Kings was washed out due to rain. KKR have lost five of their six matches. Rajasthan Royals on the other side, have played 5 games and have won four out of them, losing just one to Sunrisers Hyderabad. 

KKR vs RR, IPL 2026: What is Head-to-Head Record?

The Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals have played each other in 32 matches. While the Knight Riders have won 16, the Royals have 14 victories in their bag. Two have been no results. 

KKR vs RR, IPL 2026: What Stats Suggest?

The highest team total in this rivalry is 224/8 by RR in Kolkata in 2024 while chasing, whereas their lowest total is 81 all out in Guwahati the same year. Both teams have recorded dominant wins, with each side registering a victory by nine wickets, while KKR’s biggest win by runs came in 2021 when they defeated RR by 86 runs.

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Individually, Sanju Samson leads the run charts with 413 runs for RR, while Sunil Narine holds multiple records, including the highest individual score of 109, most wickets (14), and most matches played (21) in this fixture. Power-hitter Andre Russell has hit the most sixes (22) for KKR. Several players, including Jos Buttler, Samson, Dinesh Karthik, Gautam Gambhir, Sourav Ganguly, and Eoin Morgan share the record for the most 50-plus scores, with two each. The best bowling figures in this contest belong to Yuzvendra Chahal, who took 5/40 for RR.

KKR vs RR, IPL 2026: How Will The Pitch Play?

The last match in Kolkata was abandoned due to rain. Before the game was stopped, Punjab Kings bowlers had made a strong start, troubling the Kolkata Knight Riders batters in the Powerplay and reducing them to 25/2 in just 3.4 overs.

However, this ground is usually known as a batting-friendly venue, where high scores are common.

KKR vs RR, IPL 2026: Predicted Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Tim Seifert, Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wicketkeeper), Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi.

Impact Subs: Varun Chakaravarthy, Finn Allen, Tejasvi Dahiya, Navdeep Saini, Manish Pandey.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wicketkeeper), Riyan Parag (captain), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande.

Impact Subs: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravi Singh, Shubham Dubey, Brijesh Sharma.

Also Read: KKR vs RR Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2026 Match 28 | Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI With Captain, Vice Captain; Eden Gardens Pitch Report

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KKR vs RR, IPL 2026: Will Matheesha Pathirana Play Today? Preview, H2H Record, Predicted Playing XIs

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KKR vs RR, IPL 2026: Will Matheesha Pathirana Play Today? Preview, H2H Record, Predicted Playing XIs

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KKR vs RR, IPL 2026: Will Matheesha Pathirana Play Today? Preview, H2H Record, Predicted Playing XIs
KKR vs RR, IPL 2026: Will Matheesha Pathirana Play Today? Preview, H2H Record, Predicted Playing XIs
KKR vs RR, IPL 2026: Will Matheesha Pathirana Play Today? Preview, H2H Record, Predicted Playing XIs
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