KKR vs RR Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2026 Match 28: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI With Captain, Vice Captain; Eden Gardens Pitch Report

KKR vs RR Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2026 Match 28: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are on the verge of being eliminated from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. They are currently on a six-game losing streak and sit at the bottom of the standings. KKR are set to play against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a home match.

The competition is scheduled to take place at Eden Gardens on Sunday at 3:30 PM IST. From a mathematical perspective, KKR still possesses an opportunity, but a loss on Sunday could undermine their campaign.

Cameron Green displayed good form in the recent match against GT. However, as a team, KKR had an unsatisfactory game. They require a fast response, as they are up against one of the top teams in this tournament. RR struggled in their last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), but prior to that, they recorded four impressive victories.

Toss: The match toss between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals will take place at 3 PM IST.

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

KKR vs RR Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Lhuan dre Pretorius, Dhruv Jurel

Batters: Yashasvi Jaiswal (vc), Rovman Powell

All-rounders: Cameron Green, Riyan Parag (c), Sunil Narine

Bowlers: Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Kartik Tyagi

Where To Watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Match LIVE? (Live Streaming Details)

The match will be live on the JioHotstar app and website, with coverage on the Star Sports Network.

KKR vs RR, Kolkata Pitch Report: The pitch in Kolkata is favorable for batting. This is a level playing surface, and teams have regularly posted scores of 200 or higher in the IPL. The square dimensions measure 65-67 meters, which is considered small in contemporary cricket.

KKR vs RR Predicted Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Tim Seifert (wk), Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande.

KKR vs RR Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Tim Seifert(w), Ajinkya Rahane(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Kartik Tyagi, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Finn Allen, Tejasvi Dahiya, Navdeep Saini, Manish Pandey, Rahul Tripathi, Sarthak Ranjan, Rachin Ravindra, Prashant Solanki, Blessing Muzarabani, Saurabh Dubey, Matheesha Pathirana, Umran Malik, Daksh Kamra

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Riyan Parag(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Donovan Ferreira, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Ravi Bishnoi, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravi Singh, Shubham Dubey, Brijesh Sharma, Adam Milne, Dasun Shanaka, Kuldeep Sen, Sushant Mishra, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao Perala

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